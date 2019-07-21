Romania's Tig, Cristian/Ruse duo to play finals of BRD Bucharest Open on Sunday

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Jucatoarele romane Patricia Tig, Jaqueline Cristian si Elena Gabriela Ruse joaca, duminica, in finala de simplu, respectiv dublu a turneului de tenis BRD Bucharest Open (WTA), dotat cu premii totale de 250.000 de dolari si gazduit de Arenele BNR din Capitala. In primul meci de pe Terenul…

- Romanian tennis player Patricia Tig, the only Romanian left in the competition, has qualified on Saturday for the BRD Bucharest Open tournament singles' final, after she defeated German Laura Siegemund, 6th seeded, 6-3, 6-1. Tig won in 1 hour and 28 minutes and is the third Romania player to…

- Romanian tennis players Jaqueline Cristian and Elena-Gabriela Ruse on Friday qualified for the semifinals of the doubles event at BRD Bucharest Open, after defeating 6-3, 1-6, 13-11 the pair made of Andreea Mitu and Lara Arruabarrena from Spain.Cristian and Ruse defeated the 3rd seeded pair…

- Romanian tennis players Irina Begu and Patricia Tig will perform on Friday, on the Centre Court of the BNR Arenas, in the quarterfinals of the 250,000-USD BRD Bucharest Open tennis tournament, which takes place at the BNR Arenas in Bucharest. Irina Begu, WTA's 112th, will face off 6th seed…

- Romanian pairings Irina Begu/Raluca Olaru and Jaqueline Cristian/Gabriela Ruse on Wednesday advanced to quarter-finals of the women's doubles event of the 250,000-USD BRD Bucharest Open tennis tournament at the BNR Arenas in Bucharest.N.1 Begu-Olaru prevailed over Giorgia Marchetti (Italy)/Laura…

- Romanian tennis player Irina Camelia Begu (WTA's 112) on Wednesday qualified for the quarterfinals of the BRD Bucharest Open tournament, equipped with total prizes worth 250,000 US dollars and hosted by the BNR Arenas in the Capital City, after defeating in the round of sixteen Slovenian Kaja Juvan…

- Toate cele opt jucatoare romane de pe tabloul principal de simplu vor evolua marti in prima runda a turneului de tenis BRD Bucharest Open (WTA), dotat cu premii totale de 250.000 de dolari si gazduit de Arenele BNR din Capitala, potrivit agerpres..Sorana Cirstea, a cincea favorita, Irina Begu,…

- Toate cele opt jucatoare romane de pe tabloul principal de simplu vor evolua marti in prima runda a turneului de tenis BRD Bucharest Open (WTA), dotat cu premii totale de 250.000 de dolari si gazduit de Arenele BNR din Capitala. Sorana Cirstea, a cincea favorita, Irina Begu, Ana Bogdan, Irina Bara,…