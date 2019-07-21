Romania's Tig, Cristian/Ruse duo to play finals of BRD Bucharest Open on Sunday

Stiri Recomandate

Joe Biden îl compară pe Donald Trump cu segregaţionistul american de tristă amintire George Wallace

Joe Biden îl compară pe Donald Trump cu segregaţionistul american de tristă amintire George Wallace

Joe Biden, fost vicepreședinte american și candidat – actualmente – la învestitura Partidului Democrat pentru alegerile prezidențiale din 2020, l-a comparat vineri, în cadrul unui miting electoral… [citeste mai departe]

Echipa Jaqueline Cristian - Elena Gabriela Ruse joacă duminică finala la dublu de la BRD Bucharest Open

Echipa Jaqueline Cristian - Elena Gabriela Ruse joacă duminică finala la dublu de la BRD Bucharest Open

Echipa formată din Jaqueline Cristian (21 de ani, nr. 245 WTA la dublu) și Elena Gabriela Ruse (21 de ani, nr. 185 WTA la dublu) va disputa, duminică, finala la dublu a turneului BRD Bucharest… [citeste mai departe]

Amenzi de 23.000 lei și 27 permise reținute pentru alcool și canabis, în urma unei razii efectuate de polițiștii constănțeni

Amenzi de 23.000 lei și 27 permise reținute pentru alcool și canabis, în urma unei razii efectuate de polițiștii constănțeni

Polițiștii constănțeni au depistat, în urma unei razii efectuate sâmbătă noapte, mai mulți șoferi care au condus sub influența alcoolului… [citeste mai departe]

Mulţumiţi de calitatea serviciilor, dar şi că fac economii mari. Tot mai mulţi străini vin în Moldova ca să-şi trateze dinţii

Mulţumiţi de calitatea serviciilor, dar şi că fac economii mari. Tot mai mulţi străini vin în Moldova ca să-şi trateze dinţii

Tot mai mulţi străini aleg Moldova ca să-şi trateze dinţii. Până nu demult, cei mai mulţi dintre pacienţii care făceau turism stomatologic… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO EXCLUSIV Dan Alexa face lumină în controversatul meci Poli - Dinamo 1-1: „L-am înjurat întruna, i-a fost frică de mine”

VIDEO EXCLUSIV Dan Alexa face lumină în controversatul meci Poli - Dinamo 1-1: „L-am înjurat întruna, i-a fost frică de mine”

Dan Alexa, antrenorul Astrei, îi oferă un răspuns dur fostului arbitru Cristi Balaj, cel care a declarat în repetate rânduri că partida… [citeste mai departe]

Codrin Ștefănescu, după ce Dan Barna a devenit, oficial, prezidențiabil: Totul decurge conform planului trasat. Ca sa ne ia dracu’ pe toti!

Codrin Ștefănescu, după ce Dan Barna a devenit, oficial, prezidențiabil: Totul decurge conform planului trasat. Ca sa ne ia dracu’ pe toti!

Liderii Alianţei 2020 USR-PLUS au anunţat, duminică, oficial, candidatura lui Dan Barna la alegerile prezidenţiale… [citeste mai departe]

A scăzut numărul leneșilor din județul Alba

A scăzut numărul leneșilor din județul Alba

Ziarul Unirea A scăzut numărul leneșilor din județul Alba Mai puțini beneficiari de ajutor social la nivelul județului Alba Agenția Județeană pentru Plăți și Inspecție Socială Alba, condusă de Flaviu Cozuc, face publice, în mod regulat, rapoarte comparative privind situația plăților beneficiilor de asistență… [citeste mai departe]

Trei evenimente culturale primesc 50.000 de lei de la bugetul municipal

Trei evenimente culturale primesc 50.000 de lei de la bugetul municipal

Nu mai puțin de 50.000 de lei, bani de la bugetul local, au fost alocați unor asociații pentru ”organizarea de programe, proiecte și acțiuni culturale de utilitate publică”. Potrivit unui proiect de hotărâre aflat pe ordinea de zi a ședinței de Consiliul Local… [citeste mai departe]

Gâlceavă pe Muzeul Naţional al Holocaustului. Guvernanţii nu s-au decis unde să-l amplaseze

Gâlceavă pe Muzeul Naţional al Holocaustului. Guvernanţii nu s-au decis unde să-l amplaseze

Muzeul Naţional de Istorie a Evreilor şi al Holocaustului din România (MNIEHR) a devenit, cu mult timp înainte de a fi elaborată Hotărârea de Guvern privind înfiinţarea lui, un subiect controversat. În vreme… [citeste mai departe]

INCENDIU în Alba Iulia: un automobil a luat foc pe Bulevardul Revoluției 1989

INCENDIU în Alba Iulia: un automobil a luat foc pe Bulevardul Revoluției 1989

Un automobil a luat foc sâmbătă, în jurul orei 14.15, pe Bulevardul Revoluției 1989, din Alba Iulia. Pentru stingerea flăcărilor s-a deplasat la fața locului Detașamentul de Pompieri Alba Iulia, cu o autospecială de stingere cu apă și spumă. … [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Romania's Tig, Cristian/Ruse duo to play finals of BRD Bucharest Open on Sunday

Publicat:
Romania's Tig, Cristian/Ruse duo to play finals of BRD Bucharest Open on Sunday

Romanian tennis players , and will play on Sunday the women's singles final, the women's doubles final respectively, of the 250,000-USD BRD tennis tournament at the BNR Arenas in Bucharest. 
In the first event scheduled to take place on the at 14:30hrs, and will face off the 4th seeded pair made up of (Slovakia) and (the ). 

In the second event of the day, (not before 17:00hrs) will fight for the trophy…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Tenis: Patricia Tig si perechea Jaqueline Cristian/Gabriela Ruse joaca duminica in finalele BRD Bucharest Open

00:43, 21.07.2019 - Jucatoarele romane Patricia Tig, Jaqueline Cristian si Elena Gabriela Ruse joaca, duminica, in finala de simplu, respectiv dublu a turneului de tenis BRD Bucharest Open (WTA), dotat cu premii totale de 250.000 de dolari si gazduit de Arenele BNR din Capitala. In primul meci de pe Terenul…

Tennis: Patricia Tig qualifies for BRD Bucharest Open final

17:34, 20.07.2019 - Romanian tennis player Patricia Tig, the only Romanian left in the competition, has qualified on Saturday for the BRD Bucharest Open tournament singles' final, after she defeated German Laura Siegemund, 6th seeded, 6-3, 6-1. Tig won in 1 hour and 28 minutes and is the third Romania player to…

Tennis: Jaqueline Cristian, Elena-Gabriela Ruse qualify for semifinals of doubles event at BRD Bucharest Open

18:23, 19.07.2019 - Romanian tennis players Jaqueline Cristian and Elena-Gabriela Ruse on Friday qualified for the semifinals of the doubles event at BRD Bucharest Open, after defeating 6-3, 1-6, 13-11 the pair made of Andreea Mitu and Lara Arruabarrena from Spain.Cristian and Ruse defeated the 3rd seeded pair…

Romania's Begu and Tig to play quarterfinals of BRD Bucharest Open on Friday

09:58, 19.07.2019 - Romanian tennis players Irina Begu and Patricia Tig will perform on Friday, on the Centre Court of the BNR Arenas, in the quarterfinals of the 250,000-USD BRD Bucharest Open tennis tournament, which takes place at the BNR Arenas in Bucharest.  Irina Begu, WTA's 112th, will face off 6th seed…

Begu-Olaru, Cristian-Ruse duos advance to BRD Bucharest Open women's doubles quarter-finals

20:05, 17.07.2019 - Romanian pairings Irina Begu/Raluca Olaru and Jaqueline Cristian/Gabriela Ruse on Wednesday advanced to quarter-finals of the women's doubles event of the 250,000-USD BRD Bucharest Open tennis tournament at the BNR Arenas in Bucharest.N.1 Begu-Olaru prevailed over Giorgia Marchetti (Italy)/Laura…

Tennis: Irina Begu qualifies for quarterfinal of BRD Bucharest Open tournament

17:53, 17.07.2019 - Romanian tennis player Irina Camelia Begu (WTA's 112) on Wednesday qualified for the quarterfinals of the BRD Bucharest Open tournament, equipped with total prizes worth 250,000 US dollars and hosted by the BNR Arenas in the Capital City, after defeating in the round of sixteen Slovenian Kaja Juvan…

Marți, ziua marilor emoții: Cele opt romance de pe tabloul principal vor evoulua la BRD Bucharest Open

07:22, 16.07.2019 - Toate cele opt jucatoare romane de pe tabloul principal de simplu vor evolua marti in prima runda a turneului de tenis BRD Bucharest Open (WTA), dotat cu premii totale de 250.000 de dolari si gazduit de Arenele BNR din Capitala, potrivit agerpres..Sorana Cirstea, a cincea favorita, Irina Begu,…

Tenis: Toate cele 8 romance de pe tabloul principal vor evolua marti la BRD Bucharest Open (WTA)

00:31, 16.07.2019 - Toate cele opt jucatoare romane de pe tabloul principal de simplu vor evolua marti in prima runda a turneului de tenis BRD Bucharest Open (WTA), dotat cu premii totale de 250.000 de dolari si gazduit de Arenele BNR din Capitala. Sorana Cirstea, a cincea favorita, Irina Begu, Ana Bogdan, Irina Bara,…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 21 iulie 2019
Bucuresti 21°C | 35°C
Iasi 18°C | 33°C
Cluj-Napoca 16°C | 30°C
Timisoara 18°C | 35°C
Constanta 21°C | 30°C
Brasov 15°C | 29°C
Baia Mare 17°C | 31°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 18.07.2019

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) 1 4.651.706,40 -
II (5/6) 8 10.601,70 -
III (4/6) 345 245,83 -
IV (3/6) 5.469 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 4.985.403,60

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 20 iulie 2019
USD 4.2103
EUR 4.7315
CHF 4.28
GBP 5.2727
CAD 3.2289
XAU 194.909
JPY 3.91
CNY 0.6121
AED 1.1462
AUD 2.9707
MDL 0.2395
BGN 2.4192

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec