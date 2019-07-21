Romania's Tig, Cristian/Ruse duo to play finals of BRD Bucharest Open on Sunday

Romania's Tig, Cristian/Ruse duo to play finals of BRD Bucharest Open on SundayPublicat:
Romanian tennis players Patricia Tig, Jaqueline Cristian and Elena Gabriela Ruse will play on Sunday the women's singles final, the women's doubles final respectively, of the 250,000-USD BRD Bucharest Open tennis tournament at the BNR Arenas in Bucharest.
In the first event scheduled to take place on the Centre Court at 14:30hrs, Jaqueline Cristian and Elena Gabriela Ruse will face off the 4th seeded pair made up of Viktoria Kuzmova (Slovakia) and Kristyna Pliskova (the Czech Republic).
In the second event of the day, (not before 17:00hrs) Patricia Tig will fight for the trophy…
Tenis: Patricia Tig si perechea Jaqueline Cristian/Gabriela Ruse joaca duminica in finalele BRD Bucharest Open
00:43, 21.07.2019 - Jucatoarele romane Patricia Tig, Jaqueline Cristian si Elena Gabriela Ruse joaca, duminica, in finala de simplu, respectiv dublu a turneului de tenis BRD Bucharest Open (WTA), dotat cu premii totale de 250.000 de dolari si gazduit de Arenele BNR din Capitala. In primul meci de pe Terenul…
Tennis: Patricia Tig qualifies for BRD Bucharest Open final
17:34, 20.07.2019 - Romanian tennis player Patricia Tig, the only Romanian left in the competition, has qualified on Saturday for the BRD Bucharest Open tournament singles' final, after she defeated German Laura Siegemund, 6th seeded, 6-3, 6-1. Tig won in 1 hour and 28 minutes and is the third Romania player to…
Tennis: Jaqueline Cristian, Elena-Gabriela Ruse qualify for semifinals of doubles event at BRD Bucharest Open
18:23, 19.07.2019 - Romanian tennis players Jaqueline Cristian and Elena-Gabriela Ruse on Friday qualified for the semifinals of the doubles event at BRD Bucharest Open, after defeating 6-3, 1-6, 13-11 the pair made of Andreea Mitu and Lara Arruabarrena from Spain.Cristian and Ruse defeated the 3rd seeded pair…
Romania's Begu and Tig to play quarterfinals of BRD Bucharest Open on Friday
09:58, 19.07.2019 - Romanian tennis players Irina Begu and Patricia Tig will perform on Friday, on the Centre Court of the BNR Arenas, in the quarterfinals of the 250,000-USD BRD Bucharest Open tennis tournament, which takes place at the BNR Arenas in Bucharest. Irina Begu, WTA's 112th, will face off 6th seed…
Begu-Olaru, Cristian-Ruse duos advance to BRD Bucharest Open women's doubles quarter-finals
20:05, 17.07.2019 - Romanian pairings Irina Begu/Raluca Olaru and Jaqueline Cristian/Gabriela Ruse on Wednesday advanced to quarter-finals of the women's doubles event of the 250,000-USD BRD Bucharest Open tennis tournament at the BNR Arenas in Bucharest.N.1 Begu-Olaru prevailed over Giorgia Marchetti (Italy)/Laura…
Tennis: Irina Begu qualifies for quarterfinal of BRD Bucharest Open tournament
17:53, 17.07.2019 - Romanian tennis player Irina Camelia Begu (WTA's 112) on Wednesday qualified for the quarterfinals of the BRD Bucharest Open tournament, equipped with total prizes worth 250,000 US dollars and hosted by the BNR Arenas in the Capital City, after defeating in the round of sixteen Slovenian Kaja Juvan…
Marți, ziua marilor emoții: Cele opt romance de pe tabloul principal vor evoulua la BRD Bucharest Open
07:22, 16.07.2019 - Toate cele opt jucatoare romane de pe tabloul principal de simplu vor evolua marti in prima runda a turneului de tenis BRD Bucharest Open (WTA), dotat cu premii totale de 250.000 de dolari si gazduit de Arenele BNR din Capitala, potrivit agerpres..Sorana Cirstea, a cincea favorita, Irina Begu,…
Tenis: Toate cele 8 romance de pe tabloul principal vor evolua marti la BRD Bucharest Open (WTA)
00:31, 16.07.2019 - Toate cele opt jucatoare romane de pe tabloul principal de simplu vor evolua marti in prima runda a turneului de tenis BRD Bucharest Open (WTA), dotat cu premii totale de 250.000 de dolari si gazduit de Arenele BNR din Capitala. Sorana Cirstea, a cincea favorita, Irina Begu, Ana Bogdan, Irina Bara,…