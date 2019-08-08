Oracle Romania Country leader Mindrutescu placed under court supervision by DNA (sources) Country leader of Oracle Romania Sorin Mindrutescu has been placed under court supervision by the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) prosecutors in a case related to certain acts of corruption in the private milieu, judicial sources told AGERPRES. According to the same sources, the investigators established a bail worth 500,000 euro.



The DNA prosecutors conducted searches on Wednesday at the Oracle Romania headquarters in Pipera, in a case regarding certain acts of corruption in the private milieu.



Judicial sources told AGERPRES that between Oracle Romania and another… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Prosecutors with the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) are conducting searches on Wednesday at the headquarters of Oracle Romania in Pipera, in a case regarding certain deeds of corruption in the private sector, judicial sources have told AGERPRES.The sources mentioned that some contracts…

- Representatives of the civil society at the CSM (Supreme Council of Magistracy) asked for an urgent meeting of the Section for prosecutors to discuss the manner in which the prosecutor's offices manage crimes against the person. According to a call signed by Victor Alistar and Romeo Chelariu, participating…

- The Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) prosecutors conducted on Thursday several searches within an investigation for destructuring a criminal group made up of Romanian and Mexican citizens, dealing with trafficking migrants in Mexico and the UN, as well as wire…

- The National Council meeting of the National Liberal Party (PNL) will convene on 8 August at Romexpo, the PNL's National Political Bureau meeting decided on Monday, according to some sources in the party. President Klaus Iohannis will be invited to participate in the meeting of the PNL's National…

- The National Company for Road Infrastructure Administration (CNAIR) on Wednesday evening confirmed the appointment of Sorin Scarlat as general manager of this company. "The Board of Directors of the CNAIR SA appointed today, 10.07.2019, as interim general manager of the company, Sorin Scarlat,…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila sent a letter to the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, stating that the Government is proposing Ioan Mircea Pascu as an interim European commissioner following the resignation of Corina Cretu, said governmental sources. According to quoted…

- The Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) prosecutors are taking documents on Tuesday morning from Tarom company in an embezzlement case, court sources told AGERPRES. According to the quoted sources, the raids are taking place at the Technical Department, which…

- The National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) announced on Thursday that in the files handled by the anticorruption prosecutors in May, 34 defendants were convicted by 20 final court rulings.According to a DNA release sent to AGERPRES, among the final convicted persons is a county council…