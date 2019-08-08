Stiri Recomandate

Percheziții la sediul Oracle din București, urmare a suspiciunii de corupție între companii private

Percheziții la sediul Oracle din București, urmare a suspiciunii de corupție între companii private. Procurorii Direcţiei Naţionale Anticorupţie au început, miercuri, o serie de percheziţii la sediul… [citeste mai departe]

Apare o nouă zonă verde în Oradea, în spatele blocurilor ANL din Calea Aradului

Zona de case din spatele blocurilor ANL de pe Calea Aradului, denumită generic „Veteranilor” va beneficia de un proiect de revitalizare urbană, axat pe spații verzi, de joacă și sportive. Primarul Ilie Bolojan și directorul ADR Nord-Vest,… [citeste mai departe]

Oracle Romania Country leader Mindrutescu placed under court supervision by DNA (sources)

Country leader of Oracle Romania Sorin Mindrutescu has been placed under court supervision by the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) prosecutors in a case related to certain acts of corruption in the private milieu,… [citeste mai departe]

Viaţa lui Kit Harington după serialul Game of Thrones

Actorul britanic Kit Harington, devenit celebru după ce l-a interpretat pe Jon Snow în serialul 'Game of Thrones' şi care a fost nevoit să se interneze la o clinică pentru a putea depăşi stresul, este în căutare de noi proiecte după încheierea celebrului [citeste mai departe]

Reguli noi la poprirea contului de către ANAF

ANAF modifică plafonul datoriilor pentru care se pun popriri pe conturi. Astfel, suma crește de la 100 de lei la 2.000 de lei pentru persoane fizice. Se modifică și plafoanele pentru firme, potrivit unui proiect de ordin al ANAF pus în dezbatere publică. Astfel, pentru marii contribuabili, plafonul crește de… [citeste mai departe]

Avocatul familiei Melencu spune că Gheorghe Dincă are cel puţin un complice

Gheorghe Dincă are cel puţin un complice. Avocatul familiei Luizei Melencu, Tonel Pop, a dezvăluit că familia Luizei Melencu a fost sunată de patru ori, în zile diferite, de două persoane distincte. Tonel Pop a declarat că familia Luizei a fost… [citeste mai departe]

ROGERS CUP // Bianca Andreescu, o nouă victorie entuziasmantă la Toronto! Adversară din TOP 5 în optimi

Bianca Andreescu (19 ani, 27 WTA) s-a calificat în optimile de finală ale turneului Premier 5 de la Rogers Cup (Toronto). Canadianca cu origini românești a învins-o în turul II pe rusoaica… [citeste mai departe]

China ar putea accepta o încetinire a economiei pentru a-l afecta pe Trump

China ar putea merge mai departe decât s-ar putea crede pentru a câştiga războiul comercial, iar pe parcursul acestui proces probabilitatea ca Trump să fie preşedinte doar un mandat ar putea creşte, potrivit unor investitori globali, citatţi de CNBC,… [citeste mai departe]

Samsung a prezentat Galaxy Note 10 şi Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Samsung a prezentat miercuri, la New York, noile modele ale familiei sale de telefoane mobile inteligente Galaxy: Note 10 şi Note 10 Plus, acesta din urmă cu mai multe capacităţi şi cu o versiune exclusivă care în SUA va fi compatibilă cu reţeaua 5G, relatează agenţia EFE, potrivit Agerpres.În… [citeste mai departe]


Country leader of Oracle Romania Sorin Mindrutescu has been placed under court supervision by the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) prosecutors in a case related to certain acts of corruption in the private milieu, judicial sources told AGERPRES.  According to the same sources, the investigators established a bail worth 500,000 euro. 

The DNA prosecutors conducted searches on Wednesday at the Oracle Romania headquarters in Pipera, in a case regarding certain acts of corruption in the private milieu

National Anticorruption Directorate searches at Oracle Romania HQ

17:55, 07.08.2019 - Prosecutors with the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) are conducting searches on Wednesday at the headquarters of Oracle Romania in Pipera, in a case regarding certain deeds of corruption in the private sector, judicial sources have told AGERPRES.The sources mentioned that some contracts…

Civil society representatives with CSM ask Section for prosecutors to meet

15:07, 01.08.2019 - Representatives of the civil society at the CSM (Supreme Council of Magistracy) asked for an urgent meeting of the Section for prosecutors to discuss the manner in which the prosecutor's offices manage crimes against the person.  According to a call signed by Victor Alistar and Romeo Chelariu, participating…

DIICOT prosecutors conduct searches in Craiova to a group trafficking migrants in Mexico and the US (sources)

12:56, 25.07.2019 - The Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) prosecutors conducted on Thursday several searches within an investigation for destructuring a criminal group made up of Romanian and Mexican citizens, dealing with trafficking migrants in Mexico and the UN, as well as wire…

PNL's National Council meeting to convene on 8 August; President Iohannis invited (sources)

14:06, 22.07.2019 - The National Council meeting of the National Liberal Party (PNL) will convene on 8 August at Romexpo, the PNL's National Political Bureau meeting decided on Monday, according to some sources in the party.  President Klaus Iohannis will be invited to participate in the meeting of the PNL's National…

CNAIR confirms appointment of Sorin Scarlat as general manager

09:22, 11.07.2019 - The National Company for Road Infrastructure Administration (CNAIR) on Wednesday evening confirmed the appointment of Sorin Scarlat as general manager of this company.  "The Board of Directors of the CNAIR SA appointed today, 10.07.2019, as interim general manager of the company, Sorin Scarlat,…

PM sends EC proposal for Ioan Mircea Pascu to become interim European commissioner (sources)

19:16, 08.07.2019 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila sent a letter to the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, stating that the Government is proposing Ioan Mircea Pascu as an interim European commissioner following the resignation of Corina Cretu, said governmental sources. According to quoted…

DIICOT prosecutors raid Tarom air company (sources)

10:47, 02.07.2019 - The Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) prosecutors are taking documents on Tuesday morning from Tarom company in an embezzlement case, court sources told AGERPRES.  According to the quoted sources, the raids are taking place at the Technical Department, which…

Antigraft body: 34 defendants receive final court rulings in May in corruption cases

16:25, 27.06.2019 - The National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) announced on Thursday that in the files handled by the anticorruption prosecutors in May, 34 defendants were convicted by 20 final court rulings.According to a DNA release sent to AGERPRES, among the final convicted persons is a county council…


