Rafale puternice de vant si ploi diluviene urmau sa mature litoralul provinciilor Guangdong si Hainan, in sudul Chinei, dupa ce ciclonul atinge uscatul, in noaptea de luni spre marti, anunta serviciile meteorologice chineze. Not sure () is going to survive much longer as a tropical cyclone. It’s weakening rapidly as it moves inland over China, though if the center peeks out over the Gulf of Tonkin it may not weaken quite as fast. In any event, it will likely dissipate in a couple of days. — Will Weaver(@WillWeatherRVA) O alerta cod portcaliu de furtuna a fost emisa – a doua cea mai puternica pe…