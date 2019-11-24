Voter turnout as of 17:00 hrs: 40.29 pct

Stiri Recomandate

VIDEO | Haos în fața mall-ului Sun Plaza după incendiu. Angajații centrului comercial au dirijat traficul

VIDEO | Haos în fața mall-ului Sun Plaza după incendiu. Angajații centrului comercial au dirijat traficul

Au fost clip de groază, după ce un incendiu a izbucnit duminică în parcarea subterană a centrului comercial Sun Plaza din sectorul 4 al Capitalei. Patru persoane au fost transportate…

Victor Ponta intervine, pe finalul zilei de votare: mesaj pentru români

Victor Ponta intervine, pe finalul zilei de votare: mesaj pentru români

Preşedintele Pro România, Victor Ponta, a declarat duminică după amiază, după ce a votat, că s-a gândit „până în ultima secundă" dacă să îşi exercite sau nu acest drept, el spunând că nu este „mulţumit" de niciunul dintre candidaţi. Ponta şi-a exprimat speranţa…

Membrii secţiilor de votare din Cluj vor primi bomboane anti-stres, anti-somn şi calmante

Membrii secţiilor de votare din Cluj vor primi bomboane anti-stres, anti-somn şi calmante

Reprezentanții Biroului Electoral Județean spun că prin această inițiativă vor să „îndulcească" timpii de așteptare la predarea materialelor electorale, procese verbale cu rezultatele votului și sacii cu buletinele de…

TRIUMFUL LUI RĂZVAN LUCESCU. Al Hilal din Ryadh a căștigat Liga Campionilor Asiei

TRIUMFUL LUI RĂZVAN LUCESCU. Al Hilal din Ryadh a căștigat Liga Campionilor Asiei

Mare succes al antrenorului român Răzvan Lucescu! Echipa condusă de el, Al Hilal din Er-Riadh, capitala Arabiei Saudite, a cucerit în premieră trofeul celei mai tari competiții inter-cluburi de pe continentul asiatic, Liga Campionilor…

BEJ Sibiu a decis îndepărtarea unui preşedinte din secţia de votare şi preluarea atribuţiilor sale de către locţiitor deoarece s-a înregistrat vot multiplu

BEJ Sibiu a decis îndepărtarea unui preşedinte din secţia de votare şi preluarea atribuţiilor sale de către locţiitor deoarece s-a înregistrat vot multiplu

Biroul Electoral Judeţean (BEJ) Sibiu a decis duminică, îndepărtarea unui…

Răzvan Lucescu, după calificarea cu Al Hilal: Nu vreau să mă gândesc la fotbal în următoarele trei zile

Răzvan Lucescu, după calificarea cu Al Hilal: Nu vreau să mă gândesc la fotbal în următoarele trei zile

Răzvan Lucescu, antrenorul celor de la Al Hilal, a declarat, după ce echipa sa a câștigat Liga Campionilor Asiei, că a fost foarte încrezător că elevii săi vor câștiga competiția,…

Sergiu Bîlcea: „Vot pentru România normală"

Sergiu Bîlcea: „Vot pentru România normală”

Și spune că a votat „pentru România normală și pentru un Arad respectat, pentru un președinte care garantează justiția liberă". Acesta a încheiat postarea sa pe pagina de socializare: "Haideți să dăm un mesaj clar de la Arad, vă îndemn pe toți să votați!"

ANM a prelungit atenționarea Cod Galben de vânt puternic, pentru județul Sibiu

ANM a prelungit atenționarea Cod Galben de vânt puternic, pentru județul Sibiu

Administraţia Naţională de Meteorologie a prelungit duminică după-amiaza atenţionarea nowcasting Cod galben de vânt puternic pentru judeţul Sibiu, potrivit Agerpres.Potrivit meteorologilor, până la ora 20:00, în judeţul Sibiu, în localităţile…

Victor Ponta: Data viitoare, în 2024, să avem oferta mai bună

Victor Ponta: Data viitoare, în 2024, să avem oferta mai bună

„Cu siguranţă sunt mai puţini oameni prezenţi decât în 2014. Probabil, ca şi mine, mulţi s-au întrebat până în ultima secundă dacă să vină sau nu. Eu cred că e bine să participăm, chiar dacă nu suntem mulţumiţi de niciunul dintre candidaţi. Data viitoare, în 2024, să avem…

A fost pericol de explozie într-un bloc din București, după ce un bărbat a găsit un obuz în apartamentul bunicii sale

A fost pericol de explozie într-un bloc din București, după ce un bărbat a găsit un obuz în apartamentul bunicii sale

Un bărbat din București a sunat astăzi la 112, în jurul orei 16.00, ca să anunțe că a găsit un obuz în apartamentul bunicii sale. La fața locului s-au deplasat…


Voter turnout as of 17:00 hrs: 40.29 pct

Publicat:
Voter turnout as of 17:00 hrs: 40.29 pct

Voter turnout in Sunday's second round of the presidential election as of 17:00hrs nationwide was 40.29 percent, according to data provided by the (BEC).

Out of a total of 7,341,534 voters who went to the polls, 4,179,214 were in the urban area, and 3,162,320 in the rural area.

A higher turnout was registered in Ilfov (52.32 percent), Cluj (46.85 percent), Sibiu (45.50 percent), Brasov (45.49 percent) and Olt (45.19 percent) counties.

A lower turnout was registered in the counties of Harghita (17.83 percent), Covasna (19.94 percent), (30.01…

#Prezidentiale2019/BEC - prezenta la urne: Pana la ora 17,00, au votat 40,29% dintre alegatori

18:07, 24.11.2019 - Prezenta la vot in turul al doilea al alegerilor prezidentiale a fost, duminica, la nivel national, pana la ora 17,00, de 40,29%, potrivit datelor furnizate de Biroul Electoral Central (BEC). Au votat 7.341.534 de alegatori, dintre care 4.179.214 in mediul urban, iar 3.162.320 in mediul rural.   Foto:…

#2019PresidentialElection/Voter turnout as of 21:00 hrs: 47.66pct

22:44, 10.11.2019 - Voter turnout in Sunday's presidential election as of 21:00hrs was 47.66 percent nationwide, according to the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) Spokesman Mircea Preotescu.In the urban area, voter turnout was 48.54pct, and in the rural area, 46.49pct. The total turnout, by 21:00hrs, was…

#2019PresidentialElection/Voter turnout as of 20:00 hrs: 46.84 pct

20:45, 10.11.2019 - Voter turnout in Sunday's presidential election as of 20:00hrs was 46.84 percent nationwide, according to the website of the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC).The total turnout, by 20:00hrs, was 8,534,072, with as many as 4,955,301 voters in the urban area and 3,578,771 in the rural area.…

#2019PresidentialElection/Voter turnout as of 18:00 hrs: 42.19 pct

19:47, 10.11.2019 - Voter turnout in Sunday's presidential election as of 18:00 hrs was 42.19 pct nationwide, according to spokesman of the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) Mircea Preotescu.The turnout in the urban area was 42.41 pct, while in rural areas it was 41.9 pct. Higher turnout rates were reported…

#2019PresidentialElection/Voter turnout as of 17:00hrs: 37.93pct

18:43, 10.11.2019 - Voter turnout in Sunday's presidential election as of 17:00hrs was 37.93pct nationwide, according to BEC spokesman Mircea Preotescu.The turnout in the urban area was 3,979,928, while in the countryside it was 2,931,156, he added. Higher turnout rates were reported in the counties of…

34,19% prezenta la urne la ora 17, in Arad. Care e situatia in orasele din judet

17:37, 10.11.2019 - Ne mentinem in partea de jos a clasamentului national privind prezenta la urne. Cu 34,19% la ora 17, suntem pe locul 8 de la coada, mai rau decat noi stand judetele Caras-Severin, Harghita, Maramures, Vaslui, Satu Mare si Covasna. 132.687 alegatori au votat pana la ora 17 in judetul Arad,…

#2019PresidentialElection/Voter turnout as of 15:00hrs: 29.21pct

17:17, 10.11.2019 - Voter turnout in Sunday's presidential election as of 15:00hrs was 29.21pct nationwide, according to BEC spokesman Mircea Preotescu.The turnout in the urban area was 29.99pct, while in the countryside it was 28.16pct, he added. Higher turnout rates were reported in the counties of Ilfov…

Aradul, la coada clasamentului privind prezenta la vot

14:27, 10.11.2019 - ARAD. Clasare deloc onoranta pentru Arad in clasamentul judetelor cu cea mai buna prezenta la vot. Dupa sapte ore de vot, in Arad se prezentasera la urne 21% dintre votanti, judetul nostru clasandu-se pe locul sapte de la coada, fiind urmat de: Harghita, Maramures, Ialomita, Vaslui, Satu…


