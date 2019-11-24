Voter turnout as of 17:00 hrs: 40.29 pct

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Prezenta la vot in turul al doilea al alegerilor prezidentiale a fost, duminica, la nivel national, pana la ora 17,00, de 40,29%, potrivit datelor furnizate de Biroul Electoral Central (BEC). Au votat 7.341.534 de alegatori, dintre care 4.179.214 in mediul urban, iar 3.162.320 in mediul rural. Foto:…

- Ne mentinem in partea de jos a clasamentului national privind prezenta la urne. Cu 34,19% la ora 17, suntem pe locul 8 de la coada, mai rau decat noi stand judetele Caras-Severin, Harghita, Maramures, Vaslui, Satu Mare si Covasna. 132.687 alegatori au votat pana la ora 17 in judetul Arad,…

- ARAD. Clasare deloc onoranta pentru Arad in clasamentul judetelor cu cea mai buna prezenta la vot. Dupa sapte ore de vot, in Arad se prezentasera la urne 21% dintre votanti, judetul nostru clasandu-se pe locul sapte de la coada, fiind urmat de: Harghita, Maramures, Ialomita, Vaslui, Satu…