Doi politisti au fost raniti in apropiere de Capitoliul din Washington dupa ce au fost loviti de o masina, potrivit politiei, cladirea Congresului american fiind incercuita de fortele de ordine, relateaza AFP. CRITICAL INCIDENT: USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/4TXIdulJc6-; U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021 "Un suspect a fost arestat", a declarat…