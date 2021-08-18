Stiri Recomandate

Anunţul a fost făcut pe contul de socializare al senatorului. "Am semnat moțiunea liberal-conservatoare ,,Forța dreptei’’ și… [citeste mai departe]

 Ciocnirea "civilizațiilor" dintre Rapid și FCSB nu a produs fotbalul pe care în mod nerezonabil îl așteptam. Diferența de pe tabelă a fost făcută de un autogol provocat de un semiluft al unuia care e folosit fundaș, deși nu asta e. Fără această pedeapsă divină, ca s-o dau pe misticism, ... [citeste mai departe]

Statele Unite au raportat, marți, peste 1000 de decese din cauza Covid-19, adică în jur de 42 de pe oră, conform unui bilanț Reuters. Numărul… [citeste mai departe]

Între Gheorghe Turda și Constantin Enceanu a izbucnit un scandal neașteptat, în timp ce aceștia se aflau la un eveniment. Totul a pornit în momentul în care… [citeste mai departe]

Școala în pandemie a creat o serie de decalaje în educația elevilor din România, diferențe ce pot fi observate… [citeste mai departe]

Sedința BPN a PNL anunțată marți seara crește tensiunea între liberali. Președintele PNL Ludovic Orban a susținut o declarație de presă pe holul Parlamentului pentru a lămuri asupra prezenței sale la ședința BPN a… [citeste mai departe]

Platforma oficiala din Italia de vaccinare impotriva Covid-19, are acum optiune si pentru cetatenii nerezidenti din Italia, dar care au cod STP, Cod fiscal italian sau Univoco de 11 cifre emise de Prefectura. Cetatenii nerezidenti pot face o cerere de rezervare aici. [citeste mai departe]

Șantier în curtea Spitalului Județean din Timișoara. Se extinde Unitatea de Primiri Urgențe, grație unui proiect pe fonduri europene. Conducerea spitalului apreciază… [citeste mai departe]

Comuna Tunari, județul Ilfov, a anunțat lansarea proiectului cu titlu ”Tablete școlare și echipamente pentru învățământ online” proiect cod SMIS 144170, depus în cadrul Acțiunii 2.3.3 – Îmbunătățirea… [citeste mai departe]

Documentarul regizorului bistrițean Vlad Petri – „Același vis” – a fost prezentat, în premieră, la Festivalul de film de la Sarajevo. Este povestea… [citeste mai departe]


​VIDEO Imaginile triumfaliste postate de talibani cu revenirea în Afganistan a lui Abdul Ghani Baradar, după 20 de ani de exil

Publicat:

​Mollahul Abdul Ghani Baradar, cofondator si numarul 2 al miscarii talibane, a revenit marți în Afganistan din Qatar, dupa 20 de ani de exil. El a fost întâmpinat la aeroportul din Kandahar de zeci de lideri ai talibanilor. De aici un convoi impresionant de mașini l-a însoțit, imaginile difuzate pe rețelele de socializare construind imaginea primirii ca pe un erou, fiind aclamat prin toate locurile pe care le traverseaza.


#WATCH: #Taliban Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar arrived in #Afghanistan on Aug. 17. Baradar, the now deputy leader of the Taliban, chose to…

