VIDEO Imaginile triumfaliste postate de talibani cu revenirea în Afganistan a lui Abdul Ghani Baradar, după 20 de ani de exil
Mollahul Abdul Ghani Baradar, cofondator si numarul 2 al miscarii talibane, a revenit marți în Afganistan din Qatar, dupa 20 de ani de exil. El a fost întâmpinat la aeroportul din Kandahar de zeci de lideri ai talibanilor. De aici un convoi impresionant de mașini l-a însoțit, imaginile difuzate pe rețelele de socializare construind imaginea primirii ca pe un erou, fiind aclamat prin toate locurile pe care le traverseaza.
#WATCH: #Taliban Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar arrived in #Afghanistan on Aug. 17. Baradar, the now deputy leader of the Taliban, chose to…
