Electrica posts 157.8 ml RON loss in Q1 2022

Power supply and distribution company Electrica SA posted a loss of 157.8 million RON in Q1 2022, compared to 57.9 million RON worth of profit for the same period of the previous year, shows the Consolidated Report for Q1 2022 sent on Friday of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.