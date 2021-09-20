Value of fines issued by Environment Guard up by nearly 44 pct, in first 8 months

Value of fines issued by Environment Guard up by nearly 44 pct, in first 8 monthsPublicat:
The control teams of the National Environment Guard (GNM) have issued, in the first eight months of the year, fines worth 73.89 million RON, a 43.6 pct increase over the same interval of 2020, the periodic report published by the institution shows. According to centralized data, in the January 1 - August 31, 2021 period, the number of controls done at the national level, in the realm of pollution, biodiversity, biosecurity and protected areas, was 24,112, by 10.78 pct higher than in the first eight months of the previous year, when 21,765 controls were recorded.
The GNM report shows that…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Turnover from market services provided to enterprises increase 16.4% in seven months
10:50, 17.09.2021 - The turnover in market services provided to companies increased by two figures, both as gross and adjusted series, in the first seven months of the year, compared to the similar period in 2020, according to the data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), agerpres reports.…
Industrial production increases 14% in first seven months of this year
11:00, 14.09.2021 - Industrial production increased in the first seven months of this year, compared to the same period in 2020, by 14.0% as a gross series and by 15.1% as a series adjusted to the number of working days and seasonality, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) informs on Tuesday. Thus, in the period…
New orders in processing industry increase 27.8% in first seven months
10:30, 14.09.2021 - New orders in the processing industry increased, in nominal terms, by 27.8%, between January 1 and July 31, 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS), agerpres reports. Thus, new orders in the processing industry, between January 1 and July…
New instruction issued for COVID-19 vaccination in special instances
18:55, 13.08.2021 - Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has issued a new instruction on immunisation in special instances according to which if a person develops a COVID-19 infection after the first dose, he or she will be able to continue the vaccination schedule with the second dose…
Coffee, tea and spice imports down by nearly 9 pct in Q1
17:15, 20.07.2021 - The value of coffee, tea (including mate) and spice imports has dropped by nearly 9 pct in the first three months of 2021, compared to the similar period of 2020, down to 57.36 million euro, according to the commercial balance with food products, consulted by AGERPRES. Last year, in the first…
Wholesale trade turnover up by 15.3%, gross series, during first 5 months (INS)
11:20, 16.07.2021 - The wholesale trade turnover (with the exception of automobile and motorcycle trade), in nominal terms, has gone up during the first 5 months of this year, as opposed to the similar period of 2020, for both gross series and adjusted series, based on the number of working days and seasonality, by…
Foreign direct investments increase by 1.674 billion Euro, in 5 months
13:50, 14.07.2021 - Direct investments of non-residents in Romania has summed up 2.432 billion Euro, rising by 1.674 Euro, from 758 million Euro during the period of January - May 2020, according to the data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR) on Wednesday. Participation in capital (including estimated net…
INS: Final electrical energy consumption up 6.3 pct in first five months
09:55, 13.07.2021 - The final electrical energy consumption in the first five months of 2021 was of 23.177 billion kWh, by 6.3 higher than in the corresponding period of 2020, according to data published on Tuesday by the National Institute for Statistics (INS). Public illumination recorded a drop by 4.7 pct, and the…