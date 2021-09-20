Value of fines issued by Environment Guard up by nearly 44 pct, in first 8 months

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The turnover in market services provided to companies increased by two figures, both as gross and adjusted series, in the first seven months of the year, compared to the similar period in 2020, according to the data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), agerpres reports.…

- Industrial production increased in the first seven months of this year, compared to the same period in 2020, by 14.0% as a gross series and by 15.1% as a series adjusted to the number of working days and seasonality, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) informs on Tuesday. Thus, in the period…

- New orders in the processing industry increased, in nominal terms, by 27.8%, between January 1 and July 31, 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS), agerpres reports. Thus, new orders in the processing industry, between January 1 and July…

- Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has issued a new instruction on immunisation in special instances according to which if a person develops a COVID-19 infection after the first dose, he or she will be able to continue the vaccination schedule with the second dose…

- The value of coffee, tea (including mate) and spice imports has dropped by nearly 9 pct in the first three months of 2021, compared to the similar period of 2020, down to 57.36 million euro, according to the commercial balance with food products, consulted by AGERPRES. Last year, in the first…

- The wholesale trade turnover (with the exception of automobile and motorcycle trade), in nominal terms, has gone up during the first 5 months of this year, as opposed to the similar period of 2020, for both gross series and adjusted series, based on the number of working days and seasonality, by…

- Direct investments of non-residents in Romania has summed up 2.432 billion Euro, rising by 1.674 Euro, from 758 million Euro during the period of January - May 2020, according to the data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR) on Wednesday. Participation in capital (including estimated net…

- The final electrical energy consumption in the first five months of 2021 was of 23.177 billion kWh, by 6.3 higher than in the corresponding period of 2020, according to data published on Tuesday by the National Institute for Statistics (INS). Public illumination recorded a drop by 4.7 pct, and the…