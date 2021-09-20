Value of fines issued by Environment Guard up by nearly 44 pct, in first 8 months

Stiri Recomandate

Numărul focarelor de COVID-19 a ajuns la 67, în Dolj - aproximativ 30 de elevi sunt pozitivi

Numărul focarelor de COVID-19 a ajuns la 67, în Dolj - aproximativ 30 de elevi sunt pozitivi

Numărul focarelor de COVID-19 la nivelul judeţului Dolj a ajuns, luni, la 67, cel al elevilor depistaţi pozitivi în ultimele zile este 29, iar al studenţilor - 6, conform raportării zilnice a Direcţiei de Sănătate… [citeste mai departe]

Oana Roman, în lacrimi. Ce spune despre tatăl ei: „Nu mai sunt fata lui Petre Roman”

Oana Roman, în lacrimi. Ce spune despre tatăl ei: „Nu mai sunt fata lui Petre Roman”

Oana Roman a izbucnit în lacrimi în cadrul unui interviu. Vedeta a vorbit despre relația pe care o are cu tatăl ei, Petre Roman, subiect extrem de sensibil pentru ea. Oana Roman a făcut o declarație dureroasă în care spune… [citeste mai departe]

Liderul sindicatului polițiștilor: „Nu e normal să obligi la vaccinare. Ei ne consideră probabil oi”

Liderul sindicatului polițiștilor: „Nu e normal să obligi la vaccinare. Ei ne consideră probabil oi”

Preşedintele Sindicatului Naţional al Poliţiştilor şi al Personalului Contractual (SNPPC), Marius Ionescu, spune că eventuală impunere a vaccinării obligatorii pentru poliţişti nu este… [citeste mai departe]

Bilanţul atacului de la Permi: opt morţi şi 24 de răniţi. Momentul în care este împuşcat atacatorul (VIDEO)

Bilanţul atacului de la Permi: opt morţi şi 24 de răniţi. Momentul în care este împuşcat atacatorul (VIDEO)

Bilanţ tragic la Permi, unde un tânăr a deschis focul în Universitatea de Stat din oraş.Potrivit Ministerului rus al Sănătăţii, în urma atacului, opt persoane au murit, iar… [citeste mai departe]

Bătrân din Pitești, amendat cu 2.000 de lei, după ce a plecat din carantină

Bătrân din Pitești, amendat cu 2.000 de lei, după ce a plecat din carantină

Nu a respectat măsura carantinei. Pe 19 septembrie, polițiștii din cadrul Secţiei 4 Poliție Pitești au depistat un bărbat de 72 de ani, din Pitești, care nu a respectat măsura carantinării la adresa declarată. Ca urmare a celor constatate,… [citeste mai departe]

Ecalificat.ro, cei ce te ajută să-ți urmezi visul

Ecalificat.ro, cei ce te ajută să-ți urmezi visul

Din păcate foarte mulți oameni stau captivi la locuri de muncă ce îi epuizează psihic și fizic, care nu rezonează absolut deloc cu sufletul lor, cu pasiunile sau interesele pe care le au în viață. [citeste mai departe]

Programul lucrărilor de reabilitare din această săptămână, în Constanța

Programul lucrărilor de reabilitare din această săptămână, în Constanța

Pe bulevardul Mamaia, continuă lucrările de modernizare a traseelor pietonale pe tronsonul cuprins între strada Mircea cel Bătrân și strada Nicolae Iorga. Trotuarele sunt recondiționate cu borduri noi și pavele moderne. Condițiile de acces pietonal… [citeste mai departe]

Mii de persoane au fost evacuate după ce vulcanul din Canare a erupt. Râurile de lavă măsoară 15 metri FOTO VIDEO

Mii de persoane au fost evacuate după ce vulcanul din Canare a erupt. Râurile de lavă măsoară 15 metri FOTO VIDEO

Din cauza unui vulcan care a erupt duminică pe insula La Palma din arhipeleagul Canare, 5000 de oameni au fost evacuaţi din mai multe localităţi. Râurile de lavă care… [citeste mai departe]

Acordul SUA/Australia ar putea declanşa o cursă cu armament nuclear, potrivit Phenianului

Acordul SUA/Australia ar putea declanşa o cursă cu armament nuclear, potrivit Phenianului

Noua alianţă americană în regiunea Asia-Pacific şi recentul contract american pentru submarine cu Australia ar putea declanşa o "cursă cu armament nuclear" în regiune, a considerat luni Coreea de Nord, relatează France… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO | Alexandru Rafila acuză guvernul că a încurajat transmiterea virusului: Până când s-a terminat UNTOLD, totul era în regulă

VIDEO | Alexandru Rafila acuză guvernul că a încurajat transmiterea virusului: Până când s-a terminat UNTOLD, totul era în regulă

Deputatul PSD Alexandru Rafila, reprezentantul României la OMS, acuză Guvernul Cîțu că prin inacțiunea sa a încurajat răspândirea… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Value of fines issued by Environment Guard up by nearly 44 pct, in first 8 months

Publicat:
Value of fines issued by Environment Guard up by nearly 44 pct, in first 8 months

The control teams of the (GNM) have issued, in the first eight months of the year, fines worth 73.89 million RON, a 43.6 pct increase over the same interval of 2020, the periodic report published by the institution shows. According to centralized data, in the January 1 - August 31, 2021 period, the number of controls done at the national level, in the realm of pollution, biodiversity, biosecurity and protected areas, was 24,112, by 10.78 pct higher than in the first eight months of the previous year, when 21,765 controls were recorded.
The GNM report shows that…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Turnover from market services provided to enterprises increase 16.4% in seven months

10:50, 17.09.2021 - The turnover in market services provided to companies increased by two figures, both as gross and adjusted series, in the first seven months of the year, compared to the similar period in 2020, according to the data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), agerpres reports.…

Industrial production increases 14% in first seven months of this year

11:00, 14.09.2021 - Industrial production increased in the first seven months of this year, compared to the same period in 2020, by 14.0% as a gross series and by 15.1% as a series adjusted to the number of working days and seasonality, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) informs on Tuesday. Thus, in the period…

New orders in processing industry increase 27.8% in first seven months

10:30, 14.09.2021 - New orders in the processing industry increased, in nominal terms, by 27.8%, between January 1 and July 31, 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS), agerpres reports. Thus, new orders in the processing industry, between January 1 and July…

New instruction issued for COVID-19 vaccination in special instances

18:55, 13.08.2021 - Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has issued a new instruction on immunisation in special instances according to which if a person develops a COVID-19 infection after the first dose, he or she will be able to continue the vaccination schedule with the second dose…

Coffee, tea and spice imports down by nearly 9 pct in Q1

17:15, 20.07.2021 - The value of coffee, tea (including mate) and spice imports has dropped by nearly 9 pct in the first three months of 2021, compared to the similar period of 2020, down to 57.36 million euro, according to the commercial balance with food products, consulted by AGERPRES. Last year, in the first…

Wholesale trade turnover up by 15.3%, gross series, during first 5 months (INS)

11:20, 16.07.2021 - The wholesale trade turnover (with the exception of automobile and motorcycle trade), in nominal terms, has gone up during the first 5 months of this year, as opposed to the similar period of 2020, for both gross series and adjusted series, based on the number of working days and seasonality, by…

Foreign direct investments increase by 1.674 billion Euro, in 5 months

13:50, 14.07.2021 - Direct investments of non-residents in Romania has summed up 2.432 billion Euro, rising by 1.674 Euro, from 758 million Euro during the period of January - May 2020, according to the data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR) on Wednesday. Participation in capital (including estimated net…

INS: Final electrical energy consumption up 6.3 pct in first five months

09:55, 13.07.2021 - The final electrical energy consumption in the first five months of 2021 was of 23.177 billion kWh, by 6.3 higher than in the corresponding period of 2020, according to data published on Tuesday by the National Institute for Statistics (INS). Public illumination recorded a drop by 4.7 pct, and the…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 20 septembrie 2021
Bucuresti 10°C | 24°C
Iasi 6°C | 17°C
Cluj-Napoca 4°C | 16°C
Timisoara 7°C | 15°C
Constanta 12°C | 24°C
Brasov 5°C | 19°C
Baia Mare 2°C | 17°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 19.09.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 353.496,00 4.612.837,60
II (5/6) 30 3.927,73 -
III (4/6) 1.016 115,97 -
IV (3/6) 13.962 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 5.267.361,60

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 20 septembrie 2021
USD 4.2275
EUR 4.9481
CHF 4.5341
GBP 5.7761
CAD 3.2925
XAU 239.073
JPY 3.8562
CNY 0.6538
AED 1.1509
AUD 3.0571
MDL 0.2382
BGN 2.5299

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec