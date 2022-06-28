U.S. blocks gold imports from Russia in latest round of sanctions

Stiri Recomandate

Nouă state acceptă moldovenii cu paşapoarte cu termen de valabilitate expirat

Paşapoartele Republicii Moldova cu termen de valabilitate extins pot fi folosite în nouă ţări. Este vorba despre Letonia, Israel, Federaţia Rusă, Armenia, Estonia, Azerbaidjan, Croaţia, Irlanda şi Ucraina, transmite IPN. [citeste mai departe]

Promisiune reală sau un mare FÂS? România ar fi făcut un pas uriaş către securitatea energetică

Nicolae Ciucă a spus că începerea producţiei de gaze în cadrul proiectului de dezvoltare gaze naturale Midia reprezintă un moment istoric, în contextul în care acesta va genera un miliard de metri… [citeste mai departe]

Pericolul la care te supun adidașii tăi. Motivul pentru care unele birouri i-au interzis

Pericolul la care te supun adidașii tăi. De la o vârstă fragedă, suntem învățați să ne legăm șireturile. Acest proces ar trebui să devină autonom în timp, însă nu este întotdeauna așa. Unii oameni adoptă obiceiuri leneșe,… [citeste mai departe]

Se lucrează la reparații, timp de o lună, pe drumul județean dintre Dumbrăvița și limita judeţului Arad

Consiliul Județean Timiș demarează o serie de lucrări de reparații la drumul județean DJ 691, de la ieșirea din Timișoara până la limita județului Arad. Pentru început, timp de o… [citeste mai departe]

Începerea urmăririi penale în cazul lui Adrian Chesnoiu a fost încuviințată

Începerea urmăririi penale în cazul lui Adrian Chesnoiu a fost încuviințată  Adrian Chesnoiu. Foto: facebook.com/ChesnoiuAdrianIonut. Plenul Camerei Deputaţilor a încuviinţat cu largă majoritate cererea DNA de începere… [citeste mai departe]

Culisele Statului Parlalel. Parlamentarii, excursii exotice pe banii contribuabililor

Să fii membru în Parlamentul României pare că vine la pachet doar cu privilegii The post Culisele Statului Parlalel. Parlamentarii, excursii exotice pe banii contribuabililor appeared first on Realitatea de Mureș. Sursa articolului:… [citeste mai departe]

Anunțul făcut de Ionuț Dolănescu după 14 ani de căsnicie cu soția lui. „E greu să fii și mamă și artistă”

Ionuț și Doinița Dolănescu sunt căsătoriți de 14 ani și au împreună doi copii, pe Vlad Dolănescu și Iancu Nicolae Dolănescu, cei care le-au întregit familia și… [citeste mai departe]

E-Distributie intrerupe furnizarea energiei electrice pentru efectuarea unor lucrari. Lista zonelor vizate

E Distributie Dobrogea a redus pe cat posibil numarul intreruperilor programate pentru buna administrare si functionare a retelei de distributie a energiei electrice, pentru a minimiza disconfortul… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. Momentul în care rușii bombardează mall-ul din Ucraina, surprins de camerele dintr-un parc. Oameni disperați sar în lac sau fug cu copiii în brațe

Imagini surprinse de camerele de supraveghere dintr-un parc, aflat în imediata apropiere… [citeste mai departe]

Măsurile anunţate de prefectul Capitalei, după atenţionarea de caniculă din Bucureşti

Prefectul Capitalei, Toni Greblă, a cerut autorităţilor administraţiei publice locale să ia măsuri, după atenţionarea de caniculă la nivelul municipiului Bucureşti, precum stropirea asfaltului, dimineaţa şi seara şi mesaje… [citeste mai departe]


U.S. blocks gold imports from Russia in latest round of sanctions

Publicat:
on Tuesday announced that the U.S. and a handful of key economic allies will prohibit imports of Russian gold, Moscow’s largest export outside of the energy sector, according to CNBC.  The expanded sanctions represent the latest effort by the U.S. and its Group of Seven partners to target Russian President Vladimir Putin […] The post U.S. blocks gold imports from Russia in latest round of sanctions appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping mall in Ukraine

10:20, 28.06.2022 - Firefighters and soldiers searched on Tuesday for survivors in the rubble of a shopping mall in central Ukraine after a Russian missile strike killed at least 18 people in an attack condemned by the United Nations and the West, according to Reuters.  Family members of the missing lined up at a hotel…

G7 expected to agree on exploring a price cap on Russian oil

13:06, 27.06.2022 - Group of Seven (G7) nations are set to announce an effort to pursue a price cap on Russian oil, US officials said Monday, though there is not yet a hard agreement on curbing what is a key source of revenue for Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. Russia’s war and limiting its profits…

Euro zone economic growth stronger than expected, employment rose

13:35, 17.05.2022 - Euro zone economic growth was stronger than previously expected in the first quarter, revised data showed on Tuesday, and employment rose too, showing the euro zone expanded at the solid pace seen of the end of 2021 despite the war in Ukraine, according to Reuters.  The European Union’s statistics office…

Pope wants to visit Moscow to meet Putin over Ukraine war

10:11, 04.05.2022 - Pope Francis said in an interview published on Tuesday that he asked for a meeting in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin to try to stop the war in Ukraine but had not received a reply, according to Reuters. The pope also told Italy’s Corriere Della Sera newspaper that Patriarch Kirill of the…

Putin orders retaliatory sanctions against West

15:16, 03.05.2022 - Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on retaliatory economic sanctions in response to the “unfriendly actions of certain foreign states and international organizations”, the Kremlin said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The document does not provide any details of which individuals…

EU energy ministers meet to discuss Russian gas, sanctions

14:10, 02.05.2022 - European Union energy ministers will meet Monday to discuss Russia’s decision to cut gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland, and debate planned new sanctions over Moscow’s war on Ukraine, according to AP News. The 27 nation-bloc has imposed five rounds of sanctions on Russian officials, oligarchs, banks,…

ForMin Aurescu: Romania will soon reopen Embassy in Kyiv

20:40, 19.04.2022 - The Romanian authorities have decided to reopen the Embassy in Kyiv, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu announced, on Tuesday, via Twitter. The actual resumption of the activity will take place in the next period, immediately after the necessary technical and security preparations are completed,…

EU, US plan fresh Russia sanctions over Bucha massacre

11:25, 05.04.2022 - The United States and Europe were planning new sanctions on Tuesday to punish Moscow over civilian killings in Ukraine, and President Volodymyr Zelensky warned more deaths were likely to be uncovered in areas seized from Russian invaders, according to France 24. Russian forces withdrew from towns north…


