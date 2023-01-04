Ukraine sees speeding up inspections as key to Black Sea grain deal

Stiri Recomandate

Primăria TURDA supune dezbaterii publice proiectul Bugetului Local pe anul 2023

Primăria TURDA supune dezbaterii publice proiectul Bugetului Local pe anul 2023

ANUNT nr. 292/04.01.2023 Prin prezenta aducem la cunostinta publicului, in temeiul art. 39, alin. 3 din Legea 273/2006 privind finanţele publice locale, faptul ca la nivelul municipiului Turda se afla [citeste mai departe]

Mostră de servilism la TVR Craiova, într-un interviu cu Olguța Vasilescu, doar cu ”întrebări” ajutătoare/ Moderator: ”Sunteți foarte bun comunicator/ Craiova, destinație turistică unde vin sute de mii de oameni/ Binele este o știre”

Mostră de servilism la TVR Craiova, într-un interviu cu Olguța Vasilescu, doar cu ”întrebări” ajutătoare/ Moderator: ”Sunteți foarte bun comunicator/ Craiova, destinație turistică unde vin sute de mii de oameni/ Binele este o știre”

Studioul… [citeste mai departe]

Accident la Teiuș. Un pieton a fost lovit de un autoturism

Accident la Teiuș. Un pieton a fost lovit de un autoturism

Accident la Teiuș. Un pieton a fost lovit de un autoturism Un pieton a fost lovit de o mașină, la Teiuș. Accidentul s-a produs miercuri seara, au transmis reprezentanții IPJ Alba.  Traficul rutier se desfășura cu dificultate pe DN 1, în jurul orei 18:00, din cauza accidentului. Din… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO| Iluminat public modern pentru mai multe străzi din Căpâlna, Sebeșel și Laz. A fost semnat contractul pentru finanțarea de aproape 700.000 de lei

FOTO| Iluminat public modern pentru mai multe străzi din Căpâlna, Sebeșel și Laz. A fost semnat contractul pentru finanțarea de aproape 700.000 de lei

FOTO| Iluminat public modern pentru mai multe străzi din Căpâlna, Sebeșel și Laz. A fost… [citeste mai departe]

Avocatul Roman Zadoinov: Proiectul legii taxei de stat nu va opri abuzurile, pentru că prevederile nu se aplică și dosarelor penale

Avocatul Roman Zadoinov: Proiectul legii taxei de stat nu va opri abuzurile, pentru că prevederile nu se aplică și dosarelor penale

Avocatul Roman Zadoinov, care activează în SUA, a efectuat o analiză a proiectului legii care instituie noi taxe în sistemul justiției… [citeste mai departe]

Investiție de aproape 700.000 de lei în modernizarea iluminatului public din Căpâlna, Sebeșel și Laz

Investiție de aproape 700.000 de lei în modernizarea iluminatului public din Căpâlna, Sebeșel și Laz

Iluminatul public va fi modernizat pe mai multe străzi din Căpâlna, Laz și Sebeșel, prin fonduri europene nerambursabile. „Iluminatul de pe străzile adiacente drumului național din localitățile… [citeste mai departe]

Boloş, explicaţii despre certificatul de validare a datoriei pentru încălzirea centralizată: O să trimitem o înştiinţare împreună cu modelul de certificat de validare a datoriei, prin care asociaţiile de proprietari o să fie îndrumate cum să-l completeze

Boloş, explicaţii despre certificatul de validare a datoriei pentru încălzirea centralizată: O să trimitem o înştiinţare împreună cu modelul de certificat de validare a datoriei, prin care asociaţiile de proprietari o să fie îndrumate cum să-l completeze

Marcel… [citeste mai departe]

Cum s-ar putea modifica regulile arbitrajului la fotbal / Propunerile inedite venite din Germania

Cum s-ar putea modifica regulile arbitrajului la fotbal / Propunerile inedite venite din Germania

Arbitrul german Patrick Ittrich a sugerat o serie de modificări ale regulamentelor, ca eliminarea timp de zece minute pentru liniștirea jucătorilor sau eliminări definitive pentru cei care fac zid în jurul… [citeste mai departe]

Cum îți alegi anvelopele în conformitate cu noua etichetă și cu normele UE ?! InfoCons îți pune la dispoziție instrumentul de care ai nevoie !

Cum îți alegi anvelopele în conformitate cu noua etichetă și cu normele UE ?! InfoCons îți pune la dispoziție instrumentul de care ai nevoie !

Odată cu temperaturile scăzute ce favorizează înghețul carosabilului , apariția zăpezii și  a poleiului… [citeste mai departe]

CÂMPIA TURZII: Programul de ridicare DEȘEURI pentru perioada ianuarie – martie 2023

CÂMPIA TURZII: Programul de ridicare DEȘEURI pentru perioada ianuarie – martie 2023

Programul de ridicare a deseurilor reciclabile aferent Municipiului Campia Turzii pentru perioada ianuarie-martie 2023. FIȘIERE: LUNI – IANUARIE-MARTIE 2023 PROGRAM COLECTARE DEȘEURI RECICLABILE CT.1 copie   Descarcă documentul… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Ukraine sees speeding up inspections as key to Black Sea grain deal

Publicat:
Ukraine sees speeding up inspections as key to Black Sea grain deal

Ukraine’s efforts to increase exports under the grain deal with Russia are currently focused on securing faster inspections of ships rather than including more ports in the initiative, a senior Ukrainian official said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Ukraine is a major global grain producer and exporter, but production and exports have fallen […] The post Ukraine sees speeding up inspections as key to grain deal appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Putin says no limit on financial support for Russia’s armed forces

16:01, 21.12.2022 - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the Russian army had to learn from and fix the problems it had suffered in Ukraine, promising to give the military whatever it needed to prosecute a war nearing the end of its 10th month, according to Reuters. In a speech to defence chiefs in Moscow, Putin…

Ukraine, Baltics rebuke Macron for suggesting ‘security guarantees’ for Russia

11:06, 05.12.2022 - French President Emmanuel Macron‘s suggestion that the West should consider Russia‘s need for security guarantees if Moscow agrees on talks to end the war in Ukraine unleashed a storm of criticism in Kyiv and its Baltic allies over the weekend, according to Reuters.  In an interview with French TV station…

UN Secretary General says Black Sea grain deal extended

10:40, 17.11.2022 - The United Nations Secretary General on Thursday welcomed an agreement by all parties to extend the Black Sea grain deal to facilitate Ukraine‘s agricultural exports from its southern Black Sea ports, according to Reuters. The deal provides for automatic extension for another 120 days unless one of…

Russia orders retreat from Kherson in major setback; Ukraine still wary

11:30, 10.11.2022 - Moscow ordered troops to withdraw from near the strategic southern Ukrainian city of Kherson in one of its biggest setbacks of the war so far, although Ukraine said it was still doubtful that the Russian troops would leave without a fight, according to Reuters. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday…

Russia rejoins wartime deal on Ukrainian grain exports

13:50, 02.11.2022 - Russia agreed Wednesday to resume its participation in a deal brokered by Turkey and the U.N. to keep grain and other commodities moving out of Ukraine’s ports during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Turkey’s president said, according to AP News.  President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Russian Defense Minister…

EU to help Ukrainian energy sector targeted by Russian attacks

16:11, 01.11.2022 - The European Union is exploring ways to increase help for Ukraine‘s energy sector, which has been harmed by weeks of Russian attacks, EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said during a visit to Kyiv on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “I am in Kyiv today to help scale up support to the Ukraine energy sector,”…

World food supplies at risk as Russia withdraws from Black Sea deal

11:36, 31.10.2022 - Russia‘s weekend backtrack from a U.N.-brokered deal to export Black Sea grains is likely to hit shipments to import-dependent countries, deepening a global food crisis and sparking gains in prices, according to Reuters. Hundreds of thousands of tonnes of wheat booked for delivery to Africa and the…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 05 ianuarie 2023
Bucuresti 5°C | 12°C
Iasi 5°C | 14°C
Cluj-Napoca 6°C | 13°C
Timisoara 3°C | 10°C
Constanta 4°C | 12°C
Brasov 5°C | 12°C
Baia Mare 5°C | 9°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 04 ianuarie 2023
USD 4.6388
EUR 4.9264
CHF 5.0052
GBP 5.602
CAD 3.4244
XAU 277.293
JPY 3.5561
CNY 0.6743
AED 1.2631
AUD 3.1902
MDL 0.2442
BGN 2.5188

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec