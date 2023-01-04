Ukraine sees speeding up inspections as key to Black Sea grain deal

Ukraine sees speeding up inspections as key to Black Sea grain dealPublicat:
Ukraine's efforts to increase exports under the Black Sea grain deal with Russia are currently focused on securing faster inspections of ships rather than including more ports in the initiative, a senior Ukrainian official said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Ukraine is a major global grain producer and exporter, but production and exports have fallen
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
