Transylvanian priest offers his parish house to a family with 8 children Father Ionuț Timoce, a Transylvanian parish priest, offered his parish house to family with eight children recently left homeless after the owner ended their tenancy by selling the house. Reghin Deanery got involved in providing a home to the Balazs family. The eight children are aged 4 to 18, their father is a taxi driver and their mother is keeping the house. In particular, Fr. Ionuț Timoce and the parish in Beica de Jos in Transylvania offered the parish house, providing the family with two rooms, a kitchen, a pantry, a bathroom, a yard, and outbuildings. The parishioners… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Preotul Ionuț Timoce, parohul din localitatea Beica de Jos, județul Mureș, a pus la dispoziție casa parohiala unei familii cu opt copii ramasa recent fara locuința. Acțiunea social-filantropica a fost demarata de Protopopiatul Reghin, dupa ce casa in care familia Balazs locuia cu chirie a fost vanduta.…

- The town of Valeni in Brasov County will open a mobile library soon. The initiative belongs to the local parish priest, Father Claudiu Popa. The priest wanted to ​​help children he pastors by turning a bus into a mobile library, calling it a bibliobus. “One day, I realized that I had…

- Actrita Madalina Ghenea a fost radianta pe covorul roșu al premierei „House of Gucci” din Milano. Aceasta a ales o tinuta speciala pentru turneul de promovare al filmului la premiera din orasul italian.

- Actrita romana Madalina Ghenea, care a interpretat-o recent pe Sophia Loren in lungmetrajul ‘House of Gucci’, si actorul englez Ed Westwick, cunoscut din ‘Gossip Girl’ si ‘Children of Men’, vor juca impreuna in thrillerul ‘Deep Fear’, informeaza contactmusic.com. Filmul va fi regizat de Marcus Adams,…

- Actrita romana Madalina Ghenea, care a interpretat-o recent pe Sophia Loren in lungmetrajul „House of Gucci”, si actorul englez Ed Westwick, cunoscut din „Gossip Girl” si „Children of Men”, vor juca impreuna in thrillerul „Deep Fear”. Ghenea, care a mai jucat in „Youth” si „Urma”, va fi acum…

- When Fr. Claudiu Banu launched the Shoe a Poor Child campaign, he hoped to provide 1,000 children with winter boots. But there turned out to be so much support for this blessed work that they were able to provide 3,000 pairs of boots. Fr. Claudiu is experienced in such work. He is the founder…

- The Romanian Army Day is not only a holiday of the military, but also of all Romanians who love their country, said the interim Minister of Defence, Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca. "The Romanian Army Day is every year the moment when we proudly honor and respect the deeds of arms of…

- The educational work must be enlightened by the conviction that all the children and youths of the people are a blessing of God for the family, the Church and society, says the Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church (BOR) Daniel in a message sent at the beginning of the university year. According…