Transylvanian priest offers his parish house to a family with 8 children

Un grup de turiști a dispărut în munții Iezer. Salvamontiștii sunt în alertă

Salvamontiștii din Argeș, patrula de serviciu de la Baza Salvamont Voina, intervin pentru localizarea și coborârea la baza muntelui a unui grup de turiști care doreau să ajungă pe vârful Iezer, dar care nu se mai pot orienta să coboare,… [citeste mai departe]

Autorităţile vamale din România şi Republica Moldova au convenit măsuri comune pentru fluidizarea traficului la frontieră

Autorităţile vamale din România şi Republica Moldova au convenit, pentru perioada sărbătorilor de iarnă, măsuri comune pentru fluidizarea traficului… [citeste mai departe]

Glasgow Rangers, cu Ianis Hagi printre titulari, la a noua victorie consecutivă în prima ligă scoţiană

Echipa Glasgow Rangers, cu internaţionalul român Ianis Hagi printre titulari, a învins pe teren propriu, cu scorul de 2-0, formaţia St Mirren, într-o partidă din cadrul etapei a 20-a a campionatului… [citeste mai departe]

Siberia: Mai puțini urși polari ar putea să ajungă în această iarnă în satele arctice în căutare de hrană

Mai puţini urşi polari înfometaţi ar putea să ajungă în satele arctice din Rusia în această iarnă în căutare de hrană, susţin activişti pentru drepturile animalelor, potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Metropolitan Nicolae of the Americas: The Lord’s Nativity restores man to knowledge of God

Metropolitan Nicolae’s Pastoral Letter for the Lord’s Nativity points to the fact that the Lord’s Nativity restores man by bringing the Light of Knowledge: the knowledge of God. The hierarch quotes St. Athanasius the… [citeste mai departe]

ANM a emis Cod GALBEN de burniţă şi polei în judeţele Prahova, Ilfov şi Dâmboviţa

Administraţia Naţională de Meteorologie a emis duminică o avertizare nowcasting Cod galben de burniţă şi polei în judeţele Prahova, Ilfov şi Dâmboviţa, valabilă până la ora 22:00, potrivit Agerpres. Potrivit meteorologilor,… [citeste mai departe]

Accident cu mai multe mașini între Dej și Gherla - FOTO

Un accident în care au fost implicate mai multe autoturisme s-a produs duminică, între Dej și Gherla. Au fost implicate patru autoturisme. Se pare că un șofer a intrat pe contrasens și a lovit un alt autoturism, iar de acolo au mai fost lovite două mașini. [citeste mai departe]

Echipamente medicale noi, de 4,6 milioane de lei, la Spitalul din Luduș

Spitalul Orășenesc "Dr. Valer Russu" Luduș a atribuit, în data de 22 noiembrie 2021, mai multe contracte în valoare totală de 4.627.510 de lei, fără TVA, pentru achiziția de echipamente și aparatură medicală pentru implementarea proiectului "Consolidarea capacității… [citeste mai departe]

Operaţiune contracronometru: două persoane rătăcite în Munţii Iezer, căutate de salvamontiști

Salvamontiştii argeşeni de la Baza Salvamont Voina intervin, duminică seară, pentru localizarea şi coborârea la baza muntelui a doi turişti care au sunat la 112 şi au solicitat sprijin, anunţând că… [citeste mai departe]


Transylvanian priest offers his parish house to a family with 8 children

Publicat:
Father Ionuț Timoce, a Transylvanian parish priest, offered his parish house to family with eight children recently left homeless after the owner ended their tenancy by selling the house. got involved in providing a home to the Balazs family.

The eight children are aged 4 to 18, their father is a taxi driver and their mother is keeping the house.

In particular, Fr. Ionuț Timoce and the parish in Beica de Jos in Transylvania offered the parish house, providing the family with two rooms, a kitchen, a pantry, a bathroom, a yard, and outbuildings.

The parishioners…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


