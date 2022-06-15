Tennis: Simona Halep qualifies easily for quarterfinals at Birmingham (WTA)

Stiri Recomandate

Procesul foștilor șefi FIFA și UEFA, Blatter și Platini - Procurorii cer o pedeapsă de un an și opt luni de închisoare cu suspendare

Parchetul elvețian a cerut, miercuri dimineață, o pedeapsă de un an și opt luni de închisoare, cu suspendare timp de doi ani,… [citeste mai departe]

Procurorii cer o pedeapsă de un an și opt luni de închisoare cu suspendare pentru Blatter și Platini

Parchetul elvețian a cerut, miercuri dimineață, o pedeapsă de un an și opt luni de închisoare, cu suspendare timp de doi ani, pentru Michel Platini și Sepp Blatter, în dosarul presupusei plăți… [citeste mai departe]

Mașină făcută scrum în incendiu la Gădălin

O mașină a fost cuprinsă de flăcări miercuri dimineața, la Gădălin, în comuna Jucu. Alarma la 112 s-a dat în jurul orei 05 și au intervenit pompierii din cadrul Detașamentului 1 Cluj-Napoca, cu o autospecială de stingere. Pompierii nu au mai putut salva nimic din autoturism, care a fost distrus în totalitate.… [citeste mai departe]

LUMI, noul supercomputer european este inaugurat în Finlanda

În data de 13 iunie 2022, în cadrul unui eveniment special organizat, Întreprinderea comună pentru calculul european de înaltă performanță și-a inaugurat cel mai recent supercomputer, numit LUMI. Ce este LUMI? LUMI este cel mai rapid și cel mai eficient din punct de vedere energetic supercomputer… [citeste mai departe]

The Moscow Times: Rușii sunt vaccinați anti-COVID cu doze expirate

Pacienții din Moscova sunt inoculați cu vaccinuri COVID fabricate în Rusia care sunt expirate, relatează The Moscow Times, care citează surse și martori oculari. Epidemiologii spun că vaccinurile expirate nu sunt periculoase, însă sunt ineficiente împotriva COVID-19. [citeste mai departe]

FOTO-VIDEO: Tractor nou, cumpărat de Primăria Abrud pentru lucrări de întreținere, curățenie și deszăpezire a străzilor înguste

FOTO-VIDEO: Tractor nou, cumpărat de Primăria Abrud pentru lucrări de întreținere, curățenie și deszăpezire a străzilor înguste… [citeste mai departe]

Un copil de 10 ani din India, surdo-mut, a căzut într-o fântână adâncă de 25 de metri. El a fost salvat după mai bine de 4 zile

Rahul Sahu, un băiat de 10 ani din satul Pihrid din provincia Janjgir-Champa, a căzut vinerea trecută într-o fântână adâncă de aproximativ… [citeste mai departe]

Macron: ”Dorința de aderare a Republicii Moldova la UE este perfect legitimă

Președintele francez Emmanuel Macron a declarat miercuri că dorința Republicii Moldova de a adera la Uniunea Europeană este "perfect legitimă", vorbind la o conferință de presă comună cu președintele Republicii Moldova, Maia Sandu. [citeste mai departe]

FOTO: Unirea Alba Iulia – Bradul Vișeu 3-0 (1-0) | Debut cu dreptul al „alb-negrilor” la turneul semifinal

FOTO: Unirea Alba Iulia – Bradul Vișeu 3-0 (1-0) | Debut cu dreptul al „alb-negrilor” la turneul semifinal În al doilea meci de pe „Cetate” al turneului semifinal al juniorilor… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO - Erdogan se dezlănțuie și acuză marile puteri mondiale: Suntem conștienți de scenariul pus în scenă prin intermediul Greciei

Președintele Turciei, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a vorbit despre relațiile tensionate pe care țara sa le are cu Grecia. El acuză… [citeste mai departe]


Tennis: Simona Halep qualifies easily for quarterfinals at Birmingham (WTA)

Publicat:
Tennis: Simona Halep qualifies easily for quarterfinals at Birmingham (WTA)

Romanian tennis player easily qualified for the quarterfinals of the WTA 250 grass tournament in Birmingham (England), with total prizes of 251,750 dollars, on Wednesday, by beating 6-3, 6-2.

Prince Charles visits centre for Ukrainian refugees at Romexpo

18:45, 25.05.2022 - Prince Charles of Wales visits the Ukrainian refugee centre organised by the Romanian authorities in northern Bucharest's Romexpo exhibition compound on Wednesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

Tennis: Difficult victory for Simona Halep in first round at Roland Garros

10:15, 25.05.2022 - Romanian tennis player Simona Halep qualified for the second round of the Grand Slam tournament of Roland Garros, after needing three sets to beat the German Nastasja Schunk, 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 on Tuesday in Paris. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Tennis: Bara and Buzarnescu, in the last qualifying round at Roland Garros

20:41, 18.05.2022 - Romanian tennis players Irina Bara and Mihaela Buzarnescu managed to reach the last qualifying round for the main singles event of the Grand Slam tournament at Roland Garros, after the victories scored on Wednesday in Paris. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Ana Bogdan qualifies for semifinal of WTA 125 Trophee Lagardere, in Paris

15:21, 13.05.2022 - Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan has qualified on Friday for the semifinal of the 92,742-euro WTA 125 Trophee Lagardere, after defeating Polish player Magdalena Frech, 6-2, 6-4, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Andreea Prisacariu qualifies for quarterfinals of W60 Prague Tournament 2022

09:00, 05.05.2022 - Romanian tennis player Andreea Prisacariu has qualified, on Wednesday, for the quarterfinals of the 60,000-dollar W60 Prague Tournament 2022, after disposing of Serbian player Natalija Stevanovic, 7-5, 6-3. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Tennis: Andreea Mitu qualified for quarterfinals of ITF tournament in Oeiras

22:05, 07.04.2022 - Romanian tennis player Andreea Mitu qualified, on Thursday, in the quarterfinals of the singles event and in the semifinals of the doubles at the ITF tournament in Oeiras (Portugal), with total prizes of 80,000 dollars. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Tennis: Ana Bogdan easily qualifies for second round at Marbella (WTA 125)

08:40, 30.03.2022 - Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan qualified on Tuesday for the second round of the WTA 125 tournament in Marbella, with total prizes of 92,742 dollars, by defeating the Croatian Donna Vekic, 6-1, 6-0. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Irina Begu qualifies for second round in Miami (WTA)

20:05, 23.03.2022 - Romanian tennis player Irina Begu qualified for the second round of the Miami Open (WTA 1,000) on Wednesday, with a total prize pool of 8,369,455 dollars, by defeating American Hailey Baptiste, 6-7 (6), 6-1, 6-1, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…


