Tennis: Simona Halep qualifies easily for quarterfinals at Birmingham (WTA)Publicat:
Romanian tennis player Simona Halep easily qualified for the quarterfinals of the WTA 250 grass tournament in Birmingham (England), with total prizes of 251,750 dollars, on Wednesday, by beating British Harriet Dart 6-3, 6-2.
