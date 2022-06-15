Tennis: Simona Halep qualifies easily for quarterfinals at Birmingham (WTA)

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Prince Charles of Wales visits the Ukrainian refugee centre organised by the Romanian authorities in northern Bucharest's Romexpo exhibition compound on Wednesday.

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep qualified for the second round of the Grand Slam tournament of Roland Garros, after needing three sets to beat the German Nastasja Schunk, 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 on Tuesday in Paris.

Romanian tennis players Irina Bara and Mihaela Buzarnescu managed to reach the last qualifying round for the main singles event of the Grand Slam tournament at Roland Garros, after the victories scored on Wednesday in Paris.

Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan has qualified on Friday for the semifinal of the 92,742-euro WTA 125 Trophee Lagardere, after defeating Polish player Magdalena Frech, 6-2, 6-4, Agerpres reports.

Romanian tennis player Andreea Prisacariu has qualified, on Wednesday, for the quarterfinals of the 60,000-dollar W60 Prague Tournament 2022, after disposing of Serbian player Natalija Stevanovic, 7-5, 6-3.

Romanian tennis player Andreea Mitu qualified, on Thursday, in the quarterfinals of the singles event and in the semifinals of the doubles at the ITF tournament in Oeiras (Portugal), with total prizes of 80,000 dollars.

Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan qualified on Tuesday for the second round of the WTA 125 tournament in Marbella, with total prizes of 92,742 dollars, by defeating the Croatian Donna Vekic, 6-1, 6-0.

Romanian tennis player Irina Begu qualified for the second round of the Miami Open (WTA 1,000) on Wednesday, with a total prize pool of 8,369,455 dollars, by defeating American Hailey Baptiste, 6-7 (6), 6-1, 6-1, Agerpres reports.