Swiss Confederation Ambassador: Brasov contradicts opinion that Romanian education is not of good quality

December 1989 Revolution, emerging as main theme of Timisoara 2021 - European Capital of Culture

The December 1989 Revolution is emerging as the main theme of Timisoara 2021- European Capital of Culture (ECC), especially for foreign tourists, while the Timisoara 2021 ECC Association also wants the expansion… [citeste mai departe]

„Pete” peste Prut » OFICIAL Andrei Peteleu a semnat cu Sheriff Tiraspol, campioana Republicii Moldova

Andrei Peteleu (26 de ani), fundașul care s-a despărțit de CFR Cluj în această iarnă, a semnat cu Sheriff Tiraspol, campioana Republicii Moldova.   Deși a negociat și cu Kisvarda, o formație… [citeste mai departe]

Comisia Europeană alocă 10 milioane de euro pentru cercetări privind epidemia cu coronavirus

Comisia a lansat o procedură de urgență pentru accesarea de fonduri din programul său de cercetare și inovare, banii urmând să finanțeze două până la patru proiecte."Ne preocupăm să limităm consecințele unei răspândiri… [citeste mai departe]

Cum ameninţă coronavirusul Jocurile Olimpice de la Tokyo. Anunţul oficial făcut de organizatori

"Nu am luat niciodată în considerare anularea Jocurilor Olimpice. Tokyo 2020 va continua să colaboreze cu Comisia Olimpică Internațională și cu celelalte organizații adiacente și vom analiza orice măsură… [citeste mai departe]

Sancţiune pentru managerul Radio Reşiţa, din cauza comportamentului abuziv faţă de salariaţi

Laura Sgaverdea, managerul studioului regional de radio din Reşiţa, a fost pedepsită de conducerea reţelei de stat, a transmis adevarul.ro. Toamna trecută, angajaţii postului au ieşit în stradă şi au protestat… [citeste mai departe]

Lionel Messi, primul fotbalist care obține 500 de victorii cu o echipă spaniolă

Messi a avut nevoie de 710 meciuri pentru această performanță. Și, cu ”dubla” de joi, are 622 de goluri la Barca, în toate competițiile. După ce s-au chinuit cu Granada (1-0) și Ibiza (2-1) și după înfrângerea de la Valencia (0-2), catalanii… [citeste mai departe]

Prefectul de Constanța spune că nu sunt probleme cu documentele în cazul şantierului din zona veche a oraşului

Prefectul judeţului Constanţa, George Niculescu, susţine că a verificat toate documentele emise în cazul şantierului din centrul oraşului, în zona vestigiilor cetăţii Tomis,… [citeste mai departe]

DÂMBOVIȚA: Ministrul Muncii a vrut să-i suprinsă pe angajații Casei de Pensii, dar s-a trezit cu o surpriză

Ministrul Muncii, Violeta Alexandru a descins în această săptămână la Casa Judeţeană de Pensii Dâmboviţa! La ghişeele instituţiei, aceasta a  Post-ul DÂMBOVIȚA: Ministrul Muncii… [citeste mai departe]

Harta care arată în timp reaal cum se răspândește coronavirusul

O hartă a propagării coronavirusului, în timp real, a fost realizată de autoritățile americane și arată evoluția rapidă la nivel global. Datele sunt strânse din toată lumea și publicate în cel mai scurt timp, astfel încât informațiile sunt updatate continuu. Harta… [citeste mai departe]

Ludovic Orban, ATAC INCENDIAR la Alina Gorghiu, la adunarea PNL Sector 1: Am avut și destui blatiști

Ludovic Orban a vorbit, vineri seara, la Comitetul de Coordonare al PNL Sector 1 despre episodul din vara lui 2016, când a fost scos din cursa pentru Primăria București de un dosar de corupție întocmit… [citeste mai departe]


Swiss Confederation Ambassador: Brasov contradicts opinion that Romanian education is not of good quality

Publicat:
Swiss Confederation Ambassador: Brasov contradicts opinion that Romanian education is not of good quality

Brasov offers very good educational conditions to pupils and contradicts the opinion that education in Romania is not of a good quality, the Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to Romania, , said on Friday, on the occasion of his participation in the 81st anniversary of the of Computer Science "." He gave as examples some schools that offer very good conditions to pupils, like the College of and the no. 4 in Brasov, both modernized through the Romanian-Swiss Cooperation Programme, which programme could be extended…

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Jocurile au depașit muzica și filmul. Cum te angajezi și ce salariu primești intr-o industrie cu afaceri de peste 188 mil. dolari in Romania

16:15, 17.12.2019 - Jocurile au depașit muzica și filmul. Cum te angajezi și ce salariu primești intr-o industrie cu afaceri de peste 188 mil. dolari in Romania Industria jocurilor video este una dintre cele mai mari din lume, iar joburile și specializarile s-au diversificat masiv in ultimii ani, in condițiile in care…

PM Orban criticizes granting procedure for special conditions benefits as percentage of gross wage

14:59, 13.12.2019 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has criticized, on Friday, the fact that the special conditions benefits are granted as a percentage of the gross wage, explaining that the employee earning 4,000 RON and the one earning 12,000 RON are just as exposed to radiation and have the same need for medicines.…

Dozens of tourist sites rescued by Prince Charles-backed 'Ambulance for Monuments' project

15:47, 06.12.2019 - Architecture and history lovers will be able to enjoy, starting December 10, an exhibition featuring dozens of tourist sites located in eight counties, which have been rescued by restoration performed by the volunteers of the 'Ambulance for Monuments' project supported by Prince Charles, the Sibiu…

PMP supports early elections with some conditions also stipulated in Protocol with PNL

15:22, 29.11.2019 - The People's Movement Party (PMP) supports early elections, but with a number of conditions, stipulated as a matter of fact in the Protocol signed with the National Liberal Party (PNL) before the Orban Government's investiture, Eugen Tomac, the leader of the party, announced in central Sinaia on…

PM Orban announces changes at level of state-owned companies' and public institutions' leadership

18:43, 15.11.2019 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban declared on Friday, in Brasov, that in the next period, changes will be made at the level of state-owned companies' and public institutions' leadership, and the incompetent persons, named politically, will be replaced, through transparent competitions, with professionals."Obviously,…

PM Orban: Minimum wage will increase, on basis of impact study and consultations with social partners

18:34, 15.11.2019 - The minimum wage will increase, the sum to be established later, on the basis of an impact study and consultations with social partners and non-governmental organizations, stated, on Friday, in Brasov, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban."Certainly, the minimum wage will increase, but I cannot tell…

PM Orban: Salaries, pensions will be paid on time; we will reduce size of bureaucratic apparatus

18:34, 15.11.2019 - Salaries and pensions will be paid on time, but salaries will not be paid to those "who went through the back door in public institutions, ''based on connections or party membership cards,'' Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said in Brasov on Friday."As far as we are concerned, we honor all the…

PM Orban: Freedom and democracy must be defended every day

14:12, 15.11.2019 - Freedom and democracy must be defended every day by censoring any tendency to use power other than to the benefit of the people, and future generations must understand that, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday.  He attended a wreath-laying ceremony in Brasov to the memory of those who lost…


