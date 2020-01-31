Swiss Confederation Ambassador: Brasov contradicts opinion that Romanian education is not of good quality

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Jocurile au depașit muzica și filmul. Cum te angajezi și ce salariu primești intr-o industrie cu afaceri de peste 188 mil. dolari in Romania Industria jocurilor video este una dintre cele mai mari din lume, iar joburile și specializarile s-au diversificat masiv in ultimii ani, in condițiile in care…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has criticized, on Friday, the fact that the special conditions benefits are granted as a percentage of the gross wage, explaining that the employee earning 4,000 RON and the one earning 12,000 RON are just as exposed to radiation and have the same need for medicines.…

- Architecture and history lovers will be able to enjoy, starting December 10, an exhibition featuring dozens of tourist sites located in eight counties, which have been rescued by restoration performed by the volunteers of the 'Ambulance for Monuments' project supported by Prince Charles, the Sibiu…

- The People's Movement Party (PMP) supports early elections, but with a number of conditions, stipulated as a matter of fact in the Protocol signed with the National Liberal Party (PNL) before the Orban Government's investiture, Eugen Tomac, the leader of the party, announced in central Sinaia on…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban declared on Friday, in Brasov, that in the next period, changes will be made at the level of state-owned companies' and public institutions' leadership, and the incompetent persons, named politically, will be replaced, through transparent competitions, with professionals."Obviously,…

- The minimum wage will increase, the sum to be established later, on the basis of an impact study and consultations with social partners and non-governmental organizations, stated, on Friday, in Brasov, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban."Certainly, the minimum wage will increase, but I cannot tell…

- Salaries and pensions will be paid on time, but salaries will not be paid to those "who went through the back door in public institutions, ''based on connections or party membership cards,'' Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said in Brasov on Friday."As far as we are concerned, we honor all the…

- Freedom and democracy must be defended every day by censoring any tendency to use power other than to the benefit of the people, and future generations must understand that, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday. He attended a wreath-laying ceremony in Brasov to the memory of those who lost…