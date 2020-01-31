Swiss Confederation Ambassador: Brasov contradicts opinion that Romanian education is not of good quality

Swiss Confederation Ambassador: Brasov contradicts opinion that Romanian education is not of good qualityPublicat:
Brasov offers very good educational conditions to pupils and contradicts the opinion that education in Romania is not of a good quality, the Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to Romania, Arthur Mattli, said on Friday, on the occasion of his participation in the 81st anniversary of the National College of Computer Science "Grigore Moisil." He gave as examples some schools that offer very good conditions to pupils, like the College of Computer Sciences and the Secondary School no. 4 in Brasov, both modernized through the Romanian-Swiss Cooperation Programme, which programme could be extended…
