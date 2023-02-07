Support mission in Turkey: RO-USAR team is in Hatay

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Echipa de sprijin din Romania, formata din personal specializat de cautare-salvare, medici și asistenți SMURD, personal cu echipe canine din cadrul Clubul Cainilor Utilitari, a ajuns in provincia Hatay, intr-o localitate apropiata orașului Antakia, Turcia, a anunțat marți dimineața DSU. Fii…

- Momente inspaimantatoare in Turcia! O explozie a avut loc la o conducta de gaze naturale dupa cutremurul care a lovit țara. Explozia a fost urmata ulterior de un incendiu. Evenimentul a avut loc in satul Topbogazi din județul Kirikhan din Hatay. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

- Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu participated on Tuesday in the G7+ format meeting at the level of ministers of foreign affairs, held in videoconference system, context in which he pleaded for the increase of the assistance given to Ukraine, especially in the context of the winter challenges,…

The Romanian economy should register a growth of 2.6% this year, the World Bank estimated on Tuesday, in the "Global Economic Prospects" report.

- Offshore wind energy can become a catalyst for the decarbonization process in Romania and South-Eastern Europe, and a joint Romanian-Bulgarian Energy Island concept would be an effective solution for unlocking the development of this type of energy at the level of economies of scale, informs the…

More than 88,000 people entered Romania on Tuesday, through border points, of whom almost 7,000 were Ukrainian citizens, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs.

- Romania's north-eastern region of Bucovina is one of the best-loved tourist destinations for both Romanians and foreigners, and we must make sure that we offer it perspectives for the present and the future, by facilitating access to European funding, as well as through the measures of the government…

- The progress made by Romania is sufficient to fulfill the commitments under the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism assumed upon joining the European Union, and all benchmarks can be satisfactorily closed, it is shown in the latest CVM report, presented on Tuesday by the European Commission, which…