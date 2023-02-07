Support mission in Turkey: RO-USAR team is in Hatay

Stiri Recomandate

FOTO| Echipa de sprijin din România a ajuns în Turcia: Personal specializat de căutare-salvare, medici, asistenți și personal cu echipe canine în zona afectată de cutremure

FOTO| Echipa de sprijin din România a ajuns în Turcia: Personal specializat de căutare-salvare, medici, asistenți și personal cu echipe canine în zona afectată de cutremure

FOTO| Echipa de sprijin din România a ajuns… [citeste mai departe]

Putin face acuzații: Rusia anchetează folosirea de către Ucraina a armelor chimice

Putin face acuzații: Rusia anchetează folosirea de către Ucraina a armelor chimice

Comitetul pentru Anchete din Rusia a anunţat luni că investighează presupusa utilizare de către Ucraina a unor arme chimice în apropierea oraşelor ucrainene Soledar şi Bahmut, transmite Reuters, potrivit Agerpres. Fii la curent cu… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu uriaș lângă Mănăstirea lui Arsenie Boca. De la ce au pornit flăcările

Incendiu uriaș lângă Mănăstirea lui Arsenie Boca. De la ce au pornit flăcările

3 autospeciale de pompieri au ajuns la fața locului,  în localitatea Silvașu de Sus, însă nu au mai putut face nimic pentru a salva construcția.  În sprijinul pompierilor au intervenit și SVSU Hațeg cu o autospecială de stingere și… [citeste mai departe]

Numărul victimelor cutremurelor din Turcia continuă să crească - Salvatorii duc o luptă contra-cronometru

Numărul victimelor cutremurelor din Turcia continuă să crească - Salvatorii duc o luptă contra-cronometru

Echipele de salvare au lucrat în noaptea de luni spre marți pentru a elibera persoanele prinse sub dărâmăturile clădirilor din sudul Turciei, în timp ce bilanțul victimelor cutremurului… [citeste mai departe]

O mașină a ars ca o torță lângă Timișoara. Ce s-a întâmplat

O mașină a ars ca o torță lângă Timișoara. Ce s-a întâmplat

O mașină a luat foc, în această dimineață, pe o stradă din Moșnița Nouă. Conform primelor informații, un localnic și-a dus copiii la școală cu mașina, un Volkswagen Lupo. S-a întors acasă, a parcat în fața casei, iar după câteva minute vehiculul a luat foc. A sunat… [citeste mai departe]

IGPR Infotrafic: Trafic restrictionat pe A1- 07.02.2023

IGPR Infotrafic: Trafic restrictionat pe A1- 07.02.2023

Centrul INFOTRAFIC din Inspectoratul General al Politiei Romane informeaza ca pe pe A1 Deva ndash; Nadlac, km 510 100 calea 2, loc. Ortisoara jud. Timis , a avut loc un accident rutier in care au fost implicate doua autotrenuri si o autoutilitara. In urma accidentului un autotren s a rasturnat… [citeste mai departe]

Imagini care vă pot afecta emoțional - Un copil s-a născut sub dărâmăturile provocate de cutremur/ Video

Imagini care vă pot afecta emoțional - Un copil s-a născut sub dărâmăturile provocate de cutremur/ Video

Valul de cutremure care au lovit Turcia și Siria au șocat o lume întreagă. În Siria, cele mai mari pagube au fost produse în orașul Alep, un oraș aflat la granița cu Turcia. Fii la… [citeste mai departe]

Schimbare radicală a vremii de săptămâna viitoare. Prognoza pentru următoarele patru săptămâni

Schimbare radicală a vremii de săptămâna viitoare. Prognoza pentru următoarele patru săptămâni

  Meteorologii au anunțat prognoza pentru următoarele patru săptămâni. Vremea se încălzește de săptămâna viitoare, când temperaturile vor ajunge la valori mai mari decât cele specifice pentru această… [citeste mai departe]

Ce i-a unit pe Iuliu Maniu și pe Ion Mihalache?

Ce i-a unit pe Iuliu Maniu și pe Ion Mihalache?

Iuliu Maniu și Ion Mihalache au fost firi diferite, îngemânate într-un triumf al moralei în politică. Mulți se mai întreabă și azi: ce i-a unit pe cei doi, unul îmbrăcat la patru ace, fin negociator, vorbitor de limbi străine, celălalt un țărănuș ajuns în politică, așa com l-a definit Constantin Argetoianu,… [citeste mai departe]

Medici sirieni din Alep: „Războiul și natura sunt împotriva noastră. Mă gândesc la un tată care și-a pierdut toți cei trei copii și la colegul meu care și-a pierdut familia” / ”Ne luptam deja cu o epidemie gravă de rujeolă și tocmai am trecut de vârful ho

Medici sirieni din Alep: „Războiul și natura sunt împotriva noastră. Mă gândesc la un tată care și-a pierdut toți cei trei copii și la colegul meu care și-a pierdut familia" / "Ne luptam deja cu o epidemie gravă de rujeolă și tocmai am trecut de vârful ho

Medici… [citeste mai departe]


Support mission in Turkey: RO-USAR team is in Hatay

Publicat:
Support mission in Turkey: RO-USAR team is in Hatay

support team, made up of specialized RO-USAR (Romanian - and Rescue) search and rescue personnel, SMURD ( for Resuscitation and Extrication) physicians and nurses, staff with canine teams from the , arrived in Turkey's province of Hatay, in a locality close to the city of Antakia, informed on Tuesday in the morning, the for .

Salvatorii romani au ajuns in provincia Hatay, in Turcia

08:20, 07.02.2023 - Echipa de sprijin din Romania, formata din personal specializat de cautare-salvare, medici și asistenți SMURD, personal cu echipe canine din cadrul Clubul Cainilor Utilitari, a ajuns in provincia Hatay, intr-o localitate apropiata orașului Antakia, Turcia, a anunțat marți dimineața DSU. Fii…

Imagini apocaliptice din Turcia: tot cerul e portocaliu și roșu, dupa ce o conducta de gaze naturale explodeaza la cutremur - VIDEO

16:45, 06.02.2023 - Momente inspaimantatoare in Turcia! O explozie a avut loc la o conducta  de gaze naturale dupa cutremurul care a lovit țara. Explozia a fost urmata ulterior de un incendiu. Evenimentul a avut loc in satul Topbogazi din județul Kirikhan din Hatay. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

ForMin Aurescu: Romania shall continue to substantially support Ukraine, in cooperation with all partners

19:15, 24.01.2023 - Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu participated on Tuesday in the G7+ format meeting at the level of ministers of foreign affairs, held in videoconference system, context in which he pleaded for the increase of the assistance given to Ukraine, especially in the context of the winter challenges,…

World Bank estimates 2.6pct increase in Romanian economy this year

18:35, 10.01.2023 - The Romanian economy should register a growth of 2.6% this year, the World Bank estimated on Tuesday, in the "Global Economic Prospects" report. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about…

Romanian-Bulgarian Energy Island concept, efficient solution for unlocking development of offshore wind energy (EPG)

12:15, 10.01.2023 - Offshore wind energy can become a catalyst for the decarbonization process in Romania and South-Eastern Europe, and a joint Romanian-Bulgarian Energy Island concept would be an effective solution for unlocking the development of this type of energy at the level of economies of scale, informs the…

Over 88,000 people enter Romania on Tuesday, of whom almost 7,000 Ukrainians

10:40, 04.01.2023 - More than 88,000 people entered Romania on Tuesday, through border points, of whom almost 7,000 were Ukrainian citizens, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

PM Ciuca: Bucovina - one of Romania's best-loved tourist destinations

12:00, 28.11.2022 - Romania's north-eastern region of Bucovina is one of the best-loved tourist destinations for both Romanians and foreigners, and we must make sure that we offer it perspectives for the present and the future, by facilitating access to European funding, as well as through the measures of the government…

European Commission: Romania meets commitments under Cooperation and Verification Mechanism, CVM can be lifted

17:21, 22.11.2022 - The progress made by Romania is sufficient to fulfill the commitments under the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism assumed upon joining the European Union, and all benchmarks can be satisfactorily closed, it is shown in the latest CVM report, presented on Tuesday by the European Commission, which…


