Suceava Archdiocese donates 9 tons of food to 500 families for Christmas

Thanks to the efforts of the Social-Philanthropic Department and the Anastasie Crimca Foundation of the Archdiocese of Suceava and Radauți, 500 families were blessed with food for Christmas.

Over the last two months of the year, the archdiocese arranged five charity concerts with the participation of 43 vocal groups and artistic ensembles.

The concerts raised $17,170 (75,000 lei), which was used to purchase 8.8 tons of food for 500 families.

On Christmas Eve, gifts of staple foods, meat, and candy were distributed to needy families and single elderly people through the archdiocesan…