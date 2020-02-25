Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Regizorul britanic Steve McQueen, premiat cu Oscar, revine la originile sale artistice prin intermediul unei serii de scurtmetraje ce vor fi prezentate intr-o expozitie organizata la Tate Modern din Londra si care ofera vizitatorilor o explorare senzoriala a identitatii persoanelor de culoare, informeaza…

- Brad Pitt a fost desemnat cel mai bun actor în rol secundar, pentru interpretarea din lungmetrajul regizat de Quentin Tarantino "Once upon a Time in Hollywood", la cea de-a 92-a editie a galei Academiei de film americane, care are loc duminica noapte, la Dolby Theatre din Los Angeles.…

- Going insane was a luxury. It’s the going, that’s the treat. Going suggests travel, moving. There was no going. The madness was constant and still, sitting there, like a place on a map. The women in the beautifully brutal film 12 Years A Slave were mangled and maliciously intertwined. It was where they…

