Sanitas solicită finanţarea promiselor creşteri salariale

Sanitas solicită finanţarea promiselor creşteri salariale

■ Federaţia Sanitas somează Guvernul să dea soluţia completă pentru finanţarea creşterilor salariale acordate personalului sanitar începînd cu ianuarie 2020 ■ sindicaliştii solicită şi retragerea OUG 25/2020, pe motiv că aceasta creează un avantaj vădit sistemului privat ■ Sindicaliştii…

VIDEO Iohannis nu are reproșuri pentru Ludovic Orban pentru blocajul din Parlament: Se vede clar intenția PSD de a bloca

VIDEO Iohannis nu are reproșuri pentru Ludovic Orban pentru blocajul din Parlament: Se vede clar intenția PSD de a bloca

Președintele Klaus Iohannis nu are reporșuri să îi aducă lui Ludovic Orban pentru blocajul din Parlament, adăugând că PSD este de vină pentru că a tras de timp…

Dan Barna, după anunţul lui Iohannis: USR îl va propune premier pe Dacian Cioloş

Dan Barna, după anunţul lui Iohannis: USR îl va propune premier pe Dacian Cioloş

Dan Barna spune că USR este dispusă să intre la guvernare pentru a asigura legislaţia care prevede alegea primarilor în două tururi de scrutin. "Alianţa USR-PLUS are o propunere (...) vom merge cu Dacian Cioloş, co-preşedintele Alianţei…

Klaus Iohannis a anunțat programul consultărilor pentru un nou premier: Discuții la foc automat

Klaus Iohannis a anunțat programul consultărilor pentru un nou premier: Discuții la foc automat

În temeiul prevederilor art. 85 alin. (1) şi ale art. 103 alin. (1) din Constituția României, Klaus Iohannis a invitat, la Palatul Cotroceni, reprezentanții partidelor și formațiunilor politice parlamentare,…

Volvo a scos din productie modelul S90 pentru anumite piete-Vanzari extrem de slabe

Volvo a scos din productie modelul S90 pentru anumite piete-Vanzari extrem de slabe

Piata despre care Volvo spune ca are probleme este cea din Franta unde marca nu a reusit sa vanda decat 177 de unitati. Pentru a ramane in gama o masina trebuie sa fie comercializata conform unui plan bine stabilit, iar acum berlina Volvo…

Ce spun regulile de bune maniere despre cum trebuie să lăsăm camera de hotel înainte de plecare

Ce spun regulile de bune maniere despre cum trebuie să lăsăm camera de hotel înainte de plecare

Ştim cum ne place să găsim camera de hotel, însă uităm de multe ori regulile de bune maniere atunci când părăsim camera care ne-a găzduit. Personalul hotelier explică cum ar trebui să lăsăm camera de hotel…

(AUDIO) Două asociaţii civice din Iaşi îi solicită preşedintelui PNL, Ludovic Orban, să îşi motiveze eventuala susţinere a lui Mihai Chirica

(AUDIO) Două asociaţii civice din Iaşi îi solicită preşedintelui PNL, Ludovic Orban, să îşi motiveze eventuala susţinere a lui Mihai Chirica

Asociaţiile civice din Iaşi, Mişcarea pentru Dezvoltarea Moldovei şi Reset, i-au adresat o scrisoare…

Situația din Italia capătă dimensiuni APOCALIPTICE: Numărul morților a ajuns la 10, iar cel al persoanelor infectate se apropie de 400

Situația din Italia capătă dimensiuni APOCALIPTICE: Numărul morților a ajuns la 10, iar cel al persoanelor infectate se apropie de 400

Trei persoane au decedat, marţi, de coronavirus în Italia, astfel că bilanţul epidemiei a ajuns la zece morţi, anunţă autorităţile…

„Early booking" în zonă de carantină? Pierdere 100%, pentru turiști

„Early booking” în zonă de carantină? Pierdere 100%, pentru turiști

Industria ospitalității are cel mai mult de suferit din cauza pandemiei de Coronavirus, care deja se profileză, după ce Italia a luat măsuri drastice, duminică. Agențiile de turism au anunțat că nu le pot da...

Cetăţeanul italian internat la Sibiu nu este infectat cu coronavirus

Cetăţeanul italian internat la Sibiu nu este infectat cu coronavirus

Cetăţeanul italian internat la Spitalul Judeţean Sibiu, după ce a fost preluat de la aeroport de ISU, cu stare febrilă, nu este infectat cu coronavirus, arată rezultatele analizelor făcute la Timişoara potrivit news.ro."Vă informăm că rezultatul analizelor de…


Steve McQueen a fost sfătuit să nu facă '12 Years a Slave' – film care i-a adus un Oscar în cele din urmă

Publicat:

a marturisit, intrr-un interviu recent, ca a fost sfatuit sa nu faca '12 Years a Slave', in 2013, film care i-a adus in cele din urma Oscarul pentru '', pentru ca o astfel de pelicula, cu persoane de culoare in rol principal, nu ar avea succes la box office, potrivit contactmusic.com.

Primul regizor de culoare care a castigat premiul Oscar revine - Ce noi productii va lansa acesta

12:04, 12.02.2020 - Regizorul britanic Steve McQueen, premiat cu Oscar, revine la originile sale artistice prin intermediul unei serii de scurtmetraje ce vor fi prezentate intr-o expozitie organizata la Tate Modern din Londra si care ofera vizitatorilor o explorare senzoriala a identitatii persoanelor de culoare, informeaza…

Oscar 2020: Brad Pitt și Laura Dern, desemnati cei mai buni actori in rol secundar

04:38, 10.02.2020 - Brad Pitt a fost desemnat cel mai bun actor în rol secundar, pentru interpretarea din lungmetrajul regizat de Quentin Tarantino "Once upon a Time in Hollywood", la cea de-a 92-a editie a galei Academiei de film americane, care are loc duminica noapte, la Dolby Theatre din Los Angeles.…

