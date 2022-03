9,295 Ukrainians have crossed Romanias border on Tuesday

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that, on Tuesday, in the last 24 hours, at national level, 56,323 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, of whom 9,295 Ukrainian citizens (up 8% over the previous day).