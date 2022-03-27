Simion (AUR): 'I do not want to be AUR candidate in 2024 presidential election'

Stiri Recomandate

Elon Musk, cel mai bogat om din lume: Cred că Vladimir Putin este semnificativ mai bogat decât mine

Elon Musk, cel mai bogat om din lume: Cred că Vladimir Putin este semnificativ mai bogat decât mine

Cu o avere estimată la 260 de miliarde de dolari, Elon Musk este, în teorie, cel mai bogat om al planetei, dar miliardarul cu cetățenie americană, canadiană și sud-africană crede că a fost detronat… [citeste mai departe]

Cine sunt siloviki. Oamenii considerați în măsură să-l oprească pe Putin

Cine sunt siloviki. Oamenii considerați în măsură să-l oprească pe Putin

Singurii oameni care îl pot influența pe Putin sunt ideologii care îi împărtășesc opiniile, așa-zișii siloviki, susține Eileen O’Connor, fost secretar de stat adjunct pentru Asia de Sud şi Centrală şi consilier principal al reprezentantului special… [citeste mai departe]

Emmanuel Macron dezaprobă termenii folosiți de Joe Biden la adresa lui Vladimir Putin în declarațiile făcute în Polonia

Emmanuel Macron dezaprobă termenii folosiți de Joe Biden la adresa lui Vladimir Putin în declarațiile făcute în Polonia

Emmanuel Macron a avertizat duminică, într-un interviu pentru postul de televiziune France 3, împotriva ”escaladării termenilor folosiți și a acțiunilor… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Finanţelor: Economia locală va fi susţinută, iar dialogul cu mediul de afaceri este esenţial pentru a afla necesităţile reale ale economiei

Ministrul Finanţelor: Economia locală va fi susţinută, iar dialogul cu mediul de afaceri este esenţial pentru a afla necesităţile reale ale economiei

Economia locală va fi susţinută, iar dialogul cu mediul de afaceri este esenţial pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Șeful informaţiilor militare de la Kiev: Rusia vrea să creeze Coreea de Nord şi Coreea de Sud în Ucraina

Șeful informaţiilor militare de la Kiev: Rusia vrea să creeze Coreea de Nord şi Coreea de Sud în Ucraina

Rusia încearcă să împartă Ucraina în două părţi, pentru a crea în partea de est o zonă extinsă controlată de Moscova, după ce aceasta a eşuat în încercarea de a cuceri întreaga ţară,… [citeste mai departe]

„Totul s-a oprit”. O țară candidată la UE plânge după banii rușilor

„Totul s-a oprit”. O țară candidată la UE plânge după banii rușilor

Muntenegru a fost mult timp un magnet pentru super iahturi, turiști și speculatori imobiliari din Rusia. Dar țara de pe marginea Adriaticii a promis să se alinieze la sancțiunile împotriva Moscovei. Micul stat candidat la UE,  care a aderat la NATO… [citeste mai departe]

Papa Francisc se teme de un război global: Ajunge! Opriți-vă! Lăsați armele să tacă. Negociați serios pentru pace

Papa Francisc se teme de un război global: Ajunge! Opriți-vă! Lăsați armele să tacă. Negociați serios pentru pace

Papa Francisc a declarat că amenințarea unui conflict global generat de invazia Rusiei în Ucraina ar trebui să îi convingă pe toți că a venit timpul ca omenirea… [citeste mai departe]

Prima campioană olimpică a Lituaniei și-a donat medalia de aur pentru victimele războiului din Ucraina

Prima campioană olimpică a Lituaniei și-a donat medalia de aur pentru victimele războiului din Ucraina

Daina Gudzineviciute, prima campioană olimpică lituaniană, şi-a donat medalia de aur de la Jocurile Olimpice de la Sydney 2000 pentru a ajuta poporul ucrainean, afectat de războiul cu Rusia,… [citeste mai departe]

Stația de transformare Gherăiești, pusă în pericol de un incendiu de vegetație

Stația de transformare Gherăiești, pusă în pericol de un incendiu de vegetație

„Am trecut, milimetric, pe lângă dezastru: un nou incendiu de vegetație, al cărui focar a fost lichidat în timp util de pompieri, risca să cuprindă stația de transformare de la Gherăieşti, de a cărei energie electrică beneficiază 15.700… [citeste mai departe]

O enoriașă curioasă să afle de la IPS Calinc dacă după căsătorie tinerilor care au trăit în desfrânare li se iartă păcatele

O enoriașă curioasă să afle de la IPS Calinc dacă după căsătorie tinerilor care au trăit în desfrânare li se iartă păcatele

O credincioasă din Suceava este curioasă să afle de la arhiepiscopul Sucevei și Rădăuților, IPS Calinc,  dacă după căsătorie tinerilor… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Simion (AUR): 'I do not want to be AUR candidate in 2024 presidential election'

Publicat:
Simion (AUR): 'I do not want to be AUR candidate in 2024 presidential election'

for the Union of Romanians (AUR) said on Sunday at the party's congress that he does not want to be the party's candidate in the 2024 presidential election and added that AUR will support a candidate who will enter the second round and will win the race "against the system's candidate".

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

× NEWSLETTER ×

Am citit și…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Aelenei (AUR): I am running to show democracy is fully respected in party

17:15, 27.03.2022 - The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) MP Danut Aelenei, who is running for the position of chairman of the party, stated that he entered the race for the leadership of the party in order to prove that "AUR is a democratic party". Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

Claudiu Tarziu (AUR): 'We hope new party leadership formula will bring us to power in 2024'

16:35, 27.03.2022 - The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) co-chair, senator Claudiu Tarziu, considers that the triumvirate that has led the party so far has proved to be "a winning formula", voicing his hope that the new leadership to be elected, on Sunday, at the first extraordinary congress of the political…

AUR Extraordinary Congress underway

16:25, 27.03.2022 - The first Extraordinary Congress of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), organized for the election of the new leadership, started on Sunday at the Parliament Palace. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

Dozens of people protest in Bucharest against war in Ukraine

08:41, 21.03.2022 - A few dozens people, of all ages, Romanians and Ukrainians, protested on Sunday evening in Bucharest, against the war in Ukraine. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania!…

Poll: AUR down, PNL up in voting intention poll after Ukraine war starts

15:55, 09.03.2022 - The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) has fallen on the third place in the Romanian voters' intentions, while the Social Democratic Party (PSD) continues to lead the ranking of voting intentions, and the National Liberal Party (PNL) has returned on the second place, according to an INSCOP…

AUR condemns Russian military invasion in Ukraine

09:35, 24.02.2022 - The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) condemns the Russian Federation for its military invasion in Ukraine and announces a protest in front of the Russian Federation Embassy in Bucharest, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

AUR condemns the Russian Federation's recognition of the independence of the separatist regions in eastern Ukraine

23:40, 22.02.2022 - The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) condemns the recognition by the Russian Federation of the "republics" Donetsk and Lugansk and expresses its concern at the "lack of a clear strategy of Romania in case of a major crisis, both at the eastern border of the North Atlantic Alliance, as well…

Citu: Slashing CAS, VAT would help economy; I guarantee money will reach Romanians' pockets

18:55, 22.02.2022 - PNL (National Liberal Party) leader Florin Citu on Tuesday stated that he guarantees "one hundred percent" that the cut of VAT and the social security contribution will be beneficial for the economy and the money will reach the Romanians' pockets. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 27 martie 2022
Bucuresti 3°C | 21°C
Iasi -1°C | 12°C
Cluj-Napoca 0°C | 14°C
Timisoara 1°C | 18°C
Constanta 4°C | 14°C
Brasov -2°C | 15°C
Baia Mare 1°C | 14°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 24.03.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 368.726,40 14.374.287,28
II (5/6) 1 122.908,80 -
III (4/6) 247 497,60 -
IV (3/6) 5.748 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 14.792.544,88

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 25 martie 2022
USD 4.4961
EUR 4.9489
CHF 4.8514
GBP 5.9268
CAD 3.588
XAU 282.017
JPY 3.6943
CNY 0.7066
AED 1.2241
AUD 3.3787
MDL 0.2449
BGN 2.5303

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec