Simion (AUR): 'I do not want to be AUR candidate in 2024 presidential election'

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) MP Danut Aelenei, who is running for the position of chairman of the party, stated that he entered the race for the leadership of the party in order to prove that "AUR is a democratic party".

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) co-chair, senator Claudiu Tarziu, considers that the triumvirate that has led the party so far has proved to be "a winning formula", voicing his hope that the new leadership to be elected, on Sunday, at the first extraordinary congress of the political…

The first Extraordinary Congress of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), organized for the election of the new leadership, started on Sunday at the Parliament Palace.

A few dozens people, of all ages, Romanians and Ukrainians, protested on Sunday evening in Bucharest, against the war in Ukraine.

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) has fallen on the third place in the Romanian voters' intentions, while the Social Democratic Party (PSD) continues to lead the ranking of voting intentions, and the National Liberal Party (PNL) has returned on the second place, according to an INSCOP…

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) condemns the Russian Federation for its military invasion in Ukraine and announces a protest in front of the Russian Federation Embassy in Bucharest, Agerpres reports.

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) condemns the recognition by the Russian Federation of the "republics" Donetsk and Lugansk and expresses its concern at the "lack of a clear strategy of Romania in case of a major crisis, both at the eastern border of the North Atlantic Alliance, as well…

PNL (National Liberal Party) leader Florin Citu on Tuesday stated that he guarantees "one hundred percent" that the cut of VAT and the social security contribution will be beneficial for the economy and the money will reach the Romanians' pockets.