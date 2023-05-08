Silver coin issue dedicated to Jacques M. Elias, initiator of Menachem H. Elias Family Foundation

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- As many as 83,398 people, including 7,310 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania on Monday, April 10, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Thursday.According to IGPF, at the border points nationwide on Monday nearly 194,500 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, were checked both…

- The chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor, met on Monday with the US Ambassador in Bucharest, Kathleen Kavalec, with whom he discussed, among other things, the exploitation of oil and gas reserves in the Black Sea, the war in Ukraine and the…

- Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Romania on Monday, informed the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Romania.According to the source, the Chancellor will be received in Bucharest by President Klaus Iohannis, with whom he will discuss bilateral issues as well as topics such as European…

- The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) and Romfilatelia marked on Monday the Centenary of the 1923 Constitution, with the launch of a dedicated postage stamp issue."On the occasion of the Centenary of the 1923 Constitution, the Plenary of the Constitutional Court had the initiative to launch,…

- Romania's Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca discussed on Monday with President of the European Council Charles Michel the situation in Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, as well as the issue of Romania's accession to Schengen.According to a Government press release, during a working dinner the Romanian…

- The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, visiting Romania, was received, on Monday, at the Elisabeta Palace, by the Crown Custodian, Margareta, and the Prince Consort.The ambassador of the United Kingdom in Bucharest, Andrew Noble, the Reverend Canon Jeremy Morris, the private secretary James…

- The Ambassador of Ukraine in Bucharest, Ihor Prokopchuk, was invited, at the request of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, on Monday, to the headquarters of the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE), for a discussion with the Secretary of State for Strategic Affairs, Iulian Fota, a context…

- The Prime Minister of the Land of Bavaria, Markus Soder, who is currently paying an official visit to Bucharest, reiterated, on Monday, his support for Romania's accession to the Schengen Area, while saying that in recent years Romania has made important progress in combating corruption and structural…