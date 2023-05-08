Stiri Recomandate

FOTO: Teodora Damian, iarăși la înălțime: „diamantul” din Războieni-Cetate – golghetera turneului final de junioare!!!

Misterul plasei cu cocktail-uri Molotov, găsită în Cetatea Alba Carolina, departe de a fi descifrat: Substanța, trimisă la expertizare la București

Bulgaria continuă planul de a trece la euro până în 2025. România nu are niciun termen

PENSIILE românilor, negociate la sânge la Bruxelles! Ce SCHIMBĂRI MAJORE ar putea să apară

Masacrul din şcoală: Demisie în guvernul sârb

Fără abuzul în serviciu, DNA-ul este mort

Încă o lovitură pentru Daniel Horodniceanu: Inspecția Judiciară s-a autosesizat și începe ancheta

Aventour 2023: În ziua 4 am creat picturi din plăcuțe de frână și am ales echipa ...

Val de atacuri cu rachete în Ucraina, înainte de Ziua Victoriei. Rușii au lovit Kievul și Odesa

Numărul mare al turiștilor din Grecia începe să fie o problemă. Insulele pe care ajung mai mulți turiști decât localnici

Silver coin issue dedicated to Jacques M. Elias, initiator of Menachem H. Elias Family Foundation

Publicat:
Silver coin issue dedicated to Jacques M. Elias, initiator of Menachem H. Elias Family Foundation

of Romania (BNR) on Monday will put into circulation for numismatic purposes a silver coin dedicated to Jacques M. Elias, the initiator of the 'Menachem H. .'

According to a BNR release, the obverse of the coin presents a detail of the headquarters of the in Bucharest, the upper part of Minerva's statue in front of the edifice, the coat of arms of Romania, the inscription 'ROMANIA' in an arc, the face value '10 LEI' and the year of issue '2023.'

As many as 83,398 people enter Romania on April 10

11:05, 11.04.2023 - As many as 83,398 people, including 7,310 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania on Monday, April 10, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Thursday.According to IGPF, at the border points nationwide on Monday nearly 194,500 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, were checked both…

Kelemen Hunor, talks with US ambassador about Black Sea oil reserves and minorities' rights

08:45, 04.04.2023 - The chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor, met on Monday with the US Ambassador in Bucharest, Kathleen Kavalec, with whom he discussed, among other things, the exploitation of oil and gas reserves in the Black Sea, the war in Ukraine and the…

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz to visit Romania on Monday

15:20, 31.03.2023 - Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Romania on Monday, informed the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Romania.According to the source, the Chancellor will be received in Bucharest by President Klaus Iohannis, with whom he will discuss bilateral issues as well as topics such as European…

1923 Constitution Centenary marked with Romfilatelia dedicated postage stamp issue

10:10, 28.03.2023 - The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) and Romfilatelia marked on Monday the Centenary of the 1923 Constitution, with the launch of a dedicated postage stamp issue."On the occasion of the Centenary of the 1923 Constitution, the Plenary of the Constitutional Court had the initiative to launch,…

PM Ciuca, President of the European Council Michel discuss situation in Ukraine, Moldova

09:20, 28.03.2023 - Romania's Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca discussed on Monday with President of the European Council Charles Michel the situation in Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, as well as the issue of Romania's accession to Schengen.According to a Government press release, during a working dinner the Romanian…

Archbishop of Canterbury, received by Romanian Crown Custodian, at Elisabeta Palace

17:26, 13.03.2023 - The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, visiting Romania, was received, on Monday, at the Elisabeta Palace, by the Crown Custodian, Margareta, and the Prince Consort.The ambassador of the United Kingdom in Bucharest, Andrew Noble, the Reverend Canon Jeremy Morris, the private secretary James…

MAE requests that Ukraine stop dredging works if sole purpose is not maintaining waterway

17:50, 20.02.2023 - The Ambassador of Ukraine in Bucharest, Ihor Prokopchuk, was invited, at the request of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, on Monday, to the headquarters of the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE), for a discussion with the Secretary of State for Strategic Affairs, Iulian Fota, a context…

Soder: Romania makes significant progress in combating corruption, launching reforms

13:45, 13.02.2023 - The Prime Minister of the Land of Bavaria, Markus Soder, who is currently paying an official visit to Bucharest, reiterated, on Monday, his support for Romania's accession to the Schengen Area, while saying that in recent years Romania has made important progress in combating corruption and structural…


