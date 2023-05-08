Silver coin issue dedicated to Jacques M. Elias, initiator of Menachem H. Elias Family Foundation

Silver coin issue dedicated to Jacques M. Elias, initiator of Menachem H. Elias Family FoundationPublicat:
The National Bank of Romania (BNR) on Monday will put into circulation for numismatic purposes a silver coin dedicated to Jacques M. Elias, the initiator of the 'Menachem H. Elias Family Foundation.'
According to a BNR release, the obverse of the coin presents a detail of the headquarters of the Romanian Academy in Bucharest, the upper part of Minerva's statue in front of the edifice, the coat of arms of Romania, the inscription 'ROMANIA' in an arc, the face value '10 LEI' and the year of issue '2023.'
