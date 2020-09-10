Senate's Cazanciuc on Senate's 30th anniversary calls chamber point of stability, balancing factor

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Senatul a marcat, joi, intr-o sedinta solemna, 30 de ani de existenta postdecembrista, la eveniment fiind prezenti si fosti presedinti ai acestui for din perioada de dupa 1990, printre care Nicolae Vacaroiu si Petre Roman. Presedintele interimar al Senatului, Robert Cazanciuc, care a deschis sedinta…

- At a joint siting on Thursday, Parliament's standing bureaus called on the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies to convene in extraordinary session, August 21-31, to discuss and vote on a motion of censure in a joint plenary session.

- The censure motion against the Government has nothing to do with the PSD congress, the Acting leader of the Social-Democrats, Marcel Ciolacu, president of the Chamber of Deputies, said on Wednesday.He recalled that the censure motion will be read in the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies on…

- The Senate and the Chamber of Deputies are convened for a joint extraordinary session on Thursday at noon to consider a motion of censure tabled by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) against the Orban Cabinet. The decision regarding the convention of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate in an extraordinary…

- The Senate will convene in extraordinary session between July 16 and 31, the first plenary session being on Thursday, at 12.00, the legislative forum announced on Wednesday, through a press release. "Based on the provisions of Article 66 paragraphs (2) and (3) and of Article 115 paragraph (5) of…

- Parliament will vote on a "consistent" and "effective" quarantine law to protect Romanians, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday after meeting senior emergency management official Raed Arafat to discuss the piece of legislation. "With the aid of specialists and civil…

- The Headquarters Multinational Division South-East (HQ MND-SE) will help strengthen the deterrence and defence position of NATO's Eastern flank, Defence Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca said, according to a press release of the Ministry of National Defence. The clarifications were made after the Parliament…

- Voting on the provisions of a law supplementing Law 227/2015 regarding the Tax Code in relation with allowances for the age limit provided by Law 96/2006 on the statutes of the lawmakers at a joint plenary session on Thursday, Parliament decided that state pensions of Romania's lawmakers over 7,001…