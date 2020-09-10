Senate's Cazanciuc on Senate's 30th anniversary calls chamber point of stability, balancing factor

Senate's Cazanciuc on Senate's 30th anniversary calls chamber point of stability, balancing factorPublicat:
At a solemn meeting on Thursday, the Romanian Senate marked its 30th anniversary in its post-communist design, in the presence of some of its former chairs, including Nicolae Vacaroiu and Petre Roman. Interim Senate Chairman Robert Cazanciuc, who opened the solemn sitting, said the Senate was and is a point of stability, a balancing factor in Romania.
"The three decades we celebrate today have passed as if in a moment (...) Even in this complicated context, the Senate has continued to assert its profile as a defender of the fundamental rights and freedoms of the citizens. In its 30…
