Senate's Cazanciuc on Senate's 30th anniversary calls chamber point of stability, balancing factor

Cu câți bani a trăit, de fapt, tatăl Mădălinei Manole în ultimii ani. Ce pensie mică a avut: este atât de trist

S-a aflat cu câți bani pe lună a trăit tatăl Mădălinei Manole, Ion, Ion Manole, în ultimii săi ani de viață. Tatăl fostei celebre artiste a avut o pensie de de… [citeste mai departe]

Serialul suedez Beartown, bazat pe romanul omonim scris de Fredrik Backman, va fi lansat pe platforma HBO GO în luna octombrie

Serialul suedez „Beartown”, bazat pe romanul omonim scris de Fredrik Backman, va fi lansat pe platforma HBO GO în luna octombrie, anunță news.ro.Pe… [citeste mai departe]

Angajați ai MAE: ”Din cauza pandemiei de COVID, votul la parlamentare pentru diaspora e sub semnul întrebării. Unele țări refuză să deschidă secții”

O soluție este votul prin corespondență, susțin specialiști din Ministerul de… [citeste mai departe]

A doua ediție a concursului de ciclism montan Bucovina MTB

Iubitorii deplasărilor pe bicicletă și ai ieșirilor în natură sunt așteptați sâmbătă, 12 septembrie, la cea de-a doua ediție a concursului de ciclism montan Bucovina MTB, care se va desfășura la pensiunea „Acasă în Bucovina" din comuna Capu Câmpului, Suceava.Organizatorii, membrii… [citeste mai departe]

Judeţul Iaşi, pus pe lista „zonelor de risc” de autorităţile de la Berlin. Ce restricţii au fost institutite pentru românii care călătoresc în Germania - MAE

Ministerul Afacerilor Externe (MAE) transmite că autorităţile… [citeste mai departe]

După şase luni în care nu au mers la şcoală, mii de copii din Sectorul 6 al Capitalei vor învăţa în containere modulare, unde distanţarea fizică nu poate fi respectată

Pentru că primăria s-a apucat în pandemie… [citeste mai departe]

Mii de reclamaţii ale şoferilor împotriva marilor asigurători RCA. Care sunt cele mai reclamate companii

Românii au făcut peste 8.100 de reclamaţii împotriva companiilor de asigurări auto, în trimestrul II al acestui an, arată datele publicate joi de Autoritatea pentru Supraveghere Financiară… [citeste mai departe]

ANAF a luat decizia de ultimă oră. Ce se întâmplă cu sechestrul de la Poșta Română

Compania Națională Poșta Română a solicitat ANAF eliberarea mai multor imobile de sub sechestru, după ce a finalizat plata tuturor obligațiilor fiscale în valoare de aproximativ 135 de milioane de lei. Ce se întâmplă cu… [citeste mai departe]

Cristoiu: Iohannis s-a angajat cu toate forţele în procesul de compromitere a funcției de Președinte

Ion Cristoiu afirmă că, miercuri, la conferinţa de presă de la Cotroceni, preşedintele Iohannis n-a răspuns neliniştilor opiniei publice privind începerea anului şcolar în condiţii de pandemie.… [citeste mai departe]

(video) Andrian Candu a depus listele cu semnături la CEC. Ce apel a făcut către foștii colegi din PD

Președintele Pro Moldova Andrian Candu, candidat la funcția de președinte a țării la alegerile din 1 noiembrie, a depus astăzi, 10 septembrie, semnăturile la Comisia Electorală Centrală. Candu… [citeste mai departe]


Senate's Cazanciuc on Senate's 30th anniversary calls chamber point of stability, balancing factor

Publicat:
At a solemn meeting on Thursday, the marked its 30th anniversary in its post-communist design, in the presence of some of its former chairs, including and . Interim Senate Chairman Robert Cazanciuc, who opened the solemn sitting, said the Senate was and is a point of stability, a balancing factor in Romania.

"The three decades we celebrate today have passed as if in a moment (...) Even in this complicated context, the Senate has continued to assert its profile as a defender of the fundamental rights and freedoms of the citizens. In its 30…

