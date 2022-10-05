Senate's Acting President Gorghiu: It's absolutely outrageous that Aurel Balasoiu insist on remaining in Parliament

Stiri Recomandate

O șoferiță a acroșat sensul giratoriu și a zburat în gard. Accident de groază cu patru tinere/ „Ne-am trezit cu maşina în curte”

O șoferiță de 24 de ani, din localitatea Frecăței, județul Brăila, a pierdut controlul asupra volanul și a acroșat sensul… [citeste mai departe]

Studenţii atrag atenția asupra creșterii semnificative a costurilor de trai

Studenţii atrag atenția asupra creșterii semnificative a costurilor de trai   Foto: Arhivă. RADIO ROMÂNIA ACTUALITĂŢI-  Alianța Națională a Organizațiilor Studențești din România atrage atenția asupra creșterii… [citeste mai departe]

Nicio zi fără deşeuri la Petea. Peste 24 tone de produse second-hand, oprite la intrarea în ţară

Poliţiştii de frontieră sătmăreni în cooperare cu lucrători din cadrul Gărzii de Mediu Satu Mare nu au permis intrarea în ţară a unui automarfar încărcat cu deșeuri (mobilier second-hand, jucării,… [citeste mai departe]

CCR: USRs notification on law allowing construction of small hydroelectric stations in protected areas - postponed

On Wednesday, the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) postponed for a later date, namely for 26 October, the debates regarding the Save Romania Union's (USR) notification… [citeste mai departe]

Au condus mașini fără să dețină permis. Doi bărbați, din Alba Iulia și Sebeș, cercetați penal

Au condus mașini fără să dețină permis. Doi bărbați, din Alba Iulia și Sebeș, cercetați penal Doi bărbați, unul din Alba Iulia, celălalt din Sebeș, s-au ales cu dosare penale pentru conducere… [citeste mai departe]

Josep Borrell: „Războiul a intrat într-o fază periculoasă”

Înaltul reprezentant al Uniunii Europene pentru afaceri externe, Josep Borrell, a avertizat miercuri că războiul din Ucraina intră într-o nouă fază „periculoasă” şi într-un „scenariu înfricoşător” deoarece Rusia înregistrează eşecuri în conflictul convenţional şi ameninţă… [citeste mai departe]

Depedența de atotputernicul Gazprom: Republica Moldova își joacă soarta la ruleta rusească

Pentru Nicolae Hristov, în vârstă de 27 de ani, bodyguard într-un club de noapte din Chișinău, prețurile inaccesibile la energie sunt dovada că guvernul pro-UE ar trebui să se îndepărteze de Bruxelles și să se… [citeste mai departe]

Un Porsche 911 Cabriolet clasic a fost transformat într-o mașină electrică de 500 de cai putere

Generația cu numele de cod 964 a lui Porsche 911 a debutat în 1989 și a fost produsă până în 1994. O companie britanică, numită Everrati, a transformat un exemplar Porsche 911 Cabriolet din această generație… [citeste mai departe]

Amenzi în Focșani, pentru mucuri de ţigară/coji de seminţe aruncate pe stradă, sau pentru fumatul în incinta școlii

În perioada 01-30.09.2022, Poliţia Locală a municipiului Focșani a desfășurat acțiuni preventive, cu precădere pentru asigurarea ordinii şi liniştii publice,… [citeste mai departe]


Senate's Acting President Gorghiu: It's absolutely outrageous that Aurel Balasoiu insist on remaining in Parliament

Publicat:
Senate's Acting President Gorghiu: It's absolutely outrageous that Aurel Balasoiu insist on remaining in Parliament

Acting President of the stated on Wednesday that it is "absolutely outrageous" that deputy doesn't want to shed light on the accusations brought to him from "outside Parliament," mentioning that her reaction to initiate a petition so that he can leave the Legislature doesn't have anything to do with his private life or with politics, but with the fact that he cannot just have no reaction to the claims of "an extraordinary great" social danger, told Agerpres.

