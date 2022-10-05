Senate's Acting President Gorghiu: It's absolutely outrageous that Aurel Balasoiu insist on remaining in Parliament

Senate's Acting President Gorghiu: It's absolutely outrageous that Aurel Balasoiu insist on remaining in ParliamentPublicat:
Acting President of the Senate Alina Gorghiu stated on Wednesday that it is "absolutely outrageous" that deputy Aurel Balasoiu doesn't want to shed light on the accusations brought to him from "outside Parliament," mentioning that her reaction to initiate a petition so that he can leave the Legislature doesn't have anything to do with his private life or with politics, but with the fact that he cannot just have no reaction to the claims of "an extraordinary great" social danger, told Agerpres.
Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.
Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebookstiripesurse.ro…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Project dedicated to constitutionalism in Romania, launched on Thursday by the Romanian Academy
17:20, 28.09.2022 - The project "Constitutional tradition and perspectives of constitutionalism in Romania", dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the adoption of the Romanian Constitution in March 1923, will be launched on Thursday by the Legal Research Institute of the Romanian Academy, in the Ion Heliade Radulescu…
Acting President of Senate Alina Gorghiu on a visit to the Republic of Moldova
13:40, 21.09.2022 - Acting President of the Senate Alina Gorghiu will be visiting the Republic of Moldova, Wednesday to Thursday, where she will meet with the President of the Parliament, Igor Grosu, with the priorities of bilateral cooperation in areas of common interest on the agenda of discussions, a Senate press…
Senate head Gorghiu, Armenian ambassador Minasyan about consolidated collaboration between the two states
16:30, 04.08.2022 - Acting President of the Senate Alina Gorghiu received on Wednesday the Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Romania, Sergey Minasyan, on a courtesy visit, with the two officials addressing the consolidated collaboration between the two peoples and states, based both on long relations of understanding…
Senate's Gorghiu, ambassador Nizami, about Azerbaijan's role in consolidating European energy security
18:50, 03.08.2022 - The Senate's acting president, Alina Gorghiu, received the ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Romania, Najafov Huseyn Nizami, on Wednesday, for a curtesy visit, the two addressing the stage and development perspectives of the relations between Romania and the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well…
Senate's Acting President, Ambassador of Japan on accelerating negotiations and signing of bilateral Strategic Partnership Agreement
18:50, 03.08.2022 - Acting President of the Senate Alina Gorghiu received, on Wednesday, the Ambassador of Japan, Hiroshi Ueda, on a courtesy visit, a meeting during which she expressed her condolences for the assassination of the former prime minister Shinzo Abe, noting that the Japanese leader will remain in the memory…
ISCTR inspectors to have control duties regarding road transport of dangerous materials
16:30, 03.08.2022 - Inspectors within the Traffic Police and the State Inspectorate for Road Transport Control (ISCTR) will have control attributions regarding the road transport for dangerous goods, regardless of maximum authorized mass of the vehicle, the Government decided on Wednesday, through a decision of amending…