More than 390 Ukrainians received in Husi mobile camp in last 24 hours

A number of 394 Ukrainians arrived at the mobile camp in Husi in the last 24 hours, most of them in transit for short periods of time, said the representatives of the Vaslui Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește… [citeste mai departe]