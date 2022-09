HOUSES WITH MEMORIES/Cuzas Palace of Iasi, a living soul house

Built between 1806 and 1809, on the old Sarbeasca Street, which today bears the name of Lapusneanu Street, Catargiu House is one of the most imposing buildings in the country, for many of us being known as the Union Museum or Cuza's Palace. But the building was not only the residence… [citeste mai departe]