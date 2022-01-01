Să aveți noroc, iubire, sănătate, bunăstare: La Mulți Ani 2022! Oricum ar suna urarile de Anul Nou de la alții, de la noi primiți cea mai frumoasa urare: Ziarul Puterea va ureaza Sa aveți noroc, iubire, sanatate, bunastare: La Mulți Ani 2022! Toti oamenii de pe glob isi doresc toate cele bune de Anul Nou. Pentru persoanele dragi si pentru oamenii cu care interactionati, aveti la dispozitie posibilitatea de a-i primi in Noul An spunand La Mulți Ani și altfel! Cartograful Jakub Marian a creat o harta unica, care detaliaza exact cum sa spunem acea fraza onoranta in orice tara a continentului Europa, potrivit The Independent. Iata cum se spune La multi ani, in… Citeste articolul mai departe pe puterea.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: puterea.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The town of Valeni in Brasov County will open a mobile library soon. The initiative belongs to the local parish priest, Father Claudiu Popa. The priest wanted to ​​help children he pastors by turning a bus into a mobile library, calling it a bibliobus. “One day, I realized that I had…

- Romania and Poland are worried about the threatening deployments of Russian forces in the vicinity of Ukraine and the Black Sea, Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Tuesday at a joint news conference with his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau,agerpres reports. "Romania and Poland make…

- U-BT Cluj-Napoca achieved a dramatic victory against the Israeli team Hapoel U-NET Holon, wit the score of 106-101 (17-24, 20-22, 20-15, 26-22, 11-11, 12-7), after two overtime innings, on Wednesday evening, at BTarena, in the G Group of the Basketball Champions League, agerpres reports. The beginning…

- A few hundred Romanian tourists could reach Kazakhstan next year, the first circuit in this country to be launched in March 2022, stated, Corina Martin, honorary chairman of the RESTO Constanta Owners' Association, agerpres reports. Furthermore, several thousand Kazakh tourists could come on vacation…

- Romanian tennis player Irina Bara on Thursday progressed to the quarter-finals of the women's singles event at the 115,000 US-dollar WTA125 Argentina Open tournament in Buenos Aires, after defeating Brazil's Carolina Alves 7-5 6-3, agerpres reports. Fourth-seeded Bara, 26, world number 138, prevailed…

- Seven out of ten Romanian drivers (70 percent) have fallen behind their car maintenance schedule due to the national lockdown, reveals a survey published on Monday by lubricant manufacturer Castrol. Also, almost two thirds (62 percent) of Romanian drivers are concerned that their vehicle may…

- Security and stability in the Black Sea region are in the national interest of the United States and are critical in terms of the security of the Eastern Flank, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said on Wednesday in a press conference with his Romanian counterpart Nicolae Ciuca, agerpres…

- Romania received on Wednesday, from the Polish stocks, through the European Mechanism for Civil Protection, 50 oxygen concentrators for the patients infected with SARS-CoV-2, which are to be sent to the modular unit in Letcani. "At the request of the Romanian state in order to provide support in…