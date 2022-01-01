Stiri Recomandate

Florin Cîțu: 2021 a însemnat prudență, profesionalism și predictibilitate. Mă mândresc cu asta. Indiferent ce ar spune unii, cifrele sunt cifre

„“Life is a journey, not a destination”Încheiem anul cu rezultate mult peste așteptări din punct de… [citeste mai departe]

Sute de timișoreni au așteptat degeaba focul de artificii in centru la Timișoara – „mulțumim Dominic” VIDEO

Sute de timișoreni au întâmpinat noul an în Piața Victoriei în așteptarea artificiilor tradiționale în nopțile de Revelion. Din păcate, indiferența administrației locale… [citeste mai departe]

Spectacol fabulos realizat pe cerul Timișoarei de artificiile petrecăreților Video

S-a luminat cerul Timișoarei la miezul nopții. Primele ”salve” de artificii au fost trase în ultimele minute din 2021. La ora 00,00 era ca la război. Rafale colorate au brăzdat cerul în mai toate zonele orașului. Minute întregi petrecăreții… [citeste mai departe]

DOLIU în cinematografia mondială - Un celebru și îndrăgit actor de comedie a murit

„Chiar dacă se apropia de 100 de ani, credeam că (Betty) va trăi veşnic", a declarat pentru People agentul şi prietenul ei apropiat Jeff Witjas.Într-o industrie unde o actriţă trecută de 40 de ani se apropie de amurgul carierei,… [citeste mai departe]

DOLIU în cinematografia internațională: Actrița Betty White a MURIT înainte de a împlini 100 de ani

Actriţa americană de comedie Betty White a decedat cu mai puţin de trei săptămâni înainte să împlinească 100 de ani, punând capăt unei cariere de peste opt decenii, a relatat vineri revista… [citeste mai departe]

Anul Nou 2022. Tradiții și obiceiuri românești la înnoirea anului

Anul Nou 2022 aduce, mai mult ca niciodată, speranța de vindecare și înnoire, după doi ani în care omenirea a trecut printr-o experiență fără precedent în ultimul secol. Trecerea într-un nou an este însoţită, în ţara noastră, de anumite ceremoniale care cuprind… [citeste mai departe]

Produsele IKEA se vor scumpi. Prețurile cresc mai ales în Europa și America de Nord

Ikea a anunţat că din 2022 va majora preţurile produselor din magazinele sale din întreaga lume cu 9% în medie, din cauza problemelor de transport şi a celor din lanţurile de aprovizionare, se arată într-un comunicat al Ingka Group,… [citeste mai departe]

Loteria Vaccinării - Cine a câștigat Marele Premiu la extragerile finale din 31 decembrie 2021

Ultimele extrageri la Loteria vaccinării au avut loc vineri, 31 decembrie 2021. A fost acordat Marele premiu, în valoare de un milion de lei, dar și două de jumătate de milion de lei, respectiv 300.000 de lei.Câştigătorul… [citeste mai departe]

1 Ianuarie 1897: S-a născut prof.dr. Ana Aslan, părintele gerontologiei românești

În ziua de 1 Ianuarie 1897 s-a născut prof.dr. Ana Aslan, medic specialist în gerontologie. A evidenţiat importanţa novocainei în ameliorarea tulburărilor distrofice legate de vârstă, aplicând-o pe scară largă în clinica de geriatrie… [citeste mai departe]

SFÂNTUL VASILE: Superstiții și obiceiuri din prima zi a anului 2022. Peste 500.000 de români își sărbătoresc onomastica

SFÂNTUL VASILE: Superstiții și obiceiuri din prima zi a anului 2022. Peste 500.000 de români își sărbătoresc onomastica În prima zi a Noului An, este… [citeste mai departe]


Să aveți noroc, iubire, sănătate, bunăstare: La Mulți Ani 2022!

Să aveți noroc, iubire, sănătate, bunăstare: La Mulți Ani 2022!

Oricum ar suna urarile de Anul Nou de la alții, de la noi primiți cea mai frumoasa urare: Ziarul Puterea va ureaza Sa aveți noroc, iubire, sanatate, bunastare: La Mulți Ani 2022! Toti oamenii de pe glob isi doresc toate cele bune de Anul Nou. Pentru persoanele dragi si pentru oamenii cu care interactionati, aveti la dispozitie posibilitatea de a-i primi in Noul An spunand La Mulți Ani și altfel! Cartograful Jakub Marian a creat o harta unica, care detaliaza exact cum sa spunem acea fraza onoranta in orice tara a continentului Europa, potrivit The Independent. Iata cum se spune La multi ani, in…

