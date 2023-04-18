Romania's rate of disabled persons at 3.99 pct as of end-December 2022

Stiri Recomandate

Elevii de la Liceul ,,Iulia Hasdeu” Lugoj și Școala Gimnazială Știuca – 7 premii la Olimpiada Națională de Limba și literatura ucraineană maternă

Elevii de la Liceul ,,Iulia Hasdeu” Lugoj și Școala Gimnazială Știuca – 7 premii la Olimpiada Națională de Limba și literatura ucraineană maternă

Olimpiada Națională de Limba și literatura ucraineană maternă, ediția a XXIX-a,  a avut… [citeste mai departe]

Prins fără permis, conducând o mașină pentru a ieși din țară

Prins fără permis, conducând o mașină pentru a ieși din țară

Polițiștii de frontieră sătmăreni au constatat, la controlul de frontieră efectuat pe sensul de ieșire din România, în PTF Urziceni, că șoferul unei mașini, un sătmărean de 42 de ani, nu poseda permis de conducere. Luni, 17 aprilie a.c., în jurul orei 15.30, în Punctul… [citeste mai departe]

Accident grav pe DN1: Elicopterul SMURD a fost trimis în misiune

Accident grav pe DN1: Elicopterul SMURD a fost trimis în misiune

Un accident grav s-a produs marți pe o șosea din județul Bihor. Patru persoane au fost rănite, iar două au fost transportate la spital. Elicopterul SMURD a participat la misiune.Accidentul rutier s-a produs pe DN 1, în localitatea Valea Mare de Criș. Acesta a fost anunțat… [citeste mai departe]

Vremea se încălzește ușor de săptămâna viitoare

Vremea se încălzește ușor de săptămâna viitoare

Eveniment Vremea se încălzește ușor de săptămâna viitoare aprilie 18, 2023 11:08 Administrația Națională de Meteorologie (ANM) a dat publicității estimarea evoluţiei valorilor termice şi a precipitaţiilor în intervalul 17 – 30 aprilie 2023. Astfel, în zona Munteniei, până spre finalul primei… [citeste mai departe]

Incredibil! Când pică Paștele în 2024: e prima oară când se întâmplă așa ceva după foarte mulți ani

Incredibil! Când pică Paștele în 2024: e prima oară când se întâmplă așa ceva după foarte mulți ani

Când va pica Paștele anul viitorMinisterul Educației a anunțat, recent, că elevii vor avea vacanță de Paștele ortodocx între 27 aprilie și 7 mai 2024.În schimb, catolicii vor sărbătorii… [citeste mai departe]

Activități prilejuite cu ocazia Zilei bibliotecilor publice din România la Biblioteca Municipală ”Teodor Murășanu” Turda

Activități prilejuite cu ocazia Zilei bibliotecilor publice din România la Biblioteca Municipală ”Teodor Murășanu” Turda

Din anul 1996, la iniţiativa UNESCO, se sărbătoreşte în întreaga lume, în fiecare an, la 23 aprilie, “Ziua mondială a cărţii şi a dreptului… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO: Peste 120 de misiuni de salvare desfășurate de pompierii din cadrul ISU Alba, în minivacanța de Paște

FOTO: Peste 120 de misiuni de salvare desfășurate de pompierii din cadrul ISU Alba, în minivacanța de Paște

FOTO: Peste 120 de misiuni de salvare desfășurate de pompierii din cadrul ISU Alba, în minivacanța de Paște În minivacanța prilejuită de Sfintele Sărbători Pascale, pompierii militari… [citeste mai departe]

Ionuț Iftimoaie a ales să părăsească Survivor România fără să fie dat afară! Motivul are legătură cu salvarea familie sale. Nu a plecat cu buzunarele goale!

Ionuț Iftimoaie a ales să părăsească Survivor România fără să fie dat afară! Motivul are legătură cu salvarea familie sale. Nu a plecat cu buzunarele goale!

Reality show-ul Survivor România a luat o întorsătură inimaginabilă.… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul de externe al Regatului Țărilor de Jos vine într-o vizită de lucru la Chișinău

Ministrul de externe al Regatului Țărilor de Jos vine într-o vizită de lucru la Chișinău

Șeful diplomației Republicii Moldova, Nicu Popescu îl va găzdui la Chișinău pe ministrul de externe al Regatului Țărilor de Jos, Wopke Hoekstra, care efectuează în perioada 19 – 20 aprilie o vizită de lucru în țara… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Romania's rate of disabled persons at 3.99 pct as of end-December 2022

Publicat:
Romania's rate of disabled persons at 3.99 pct as of end-December 2022

There were 875,594 persons with disabilities registered in Romania as of end-December 2022, accounting for a rate of 3.99 percent of the total population; of these, 98.12 percent (859,176) were in family care and/or lived independently (not institutionalized), while 1.88 percent (16,418) lived in dedicated residential social assistance public institutions (institutionalized) managed by the Ministry of Labor and , through the for the Protection of the Rights of .

According to . 448/2006 on the protection and promotion of the rights of…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

FSLI TO once again submit draft law on protection of teaching staff to the Parliament

19:16, 06.04.2023 - The Federation of Free Trade Unions in Education (FSLI) will once again submit to the Parliament the legislative initiative by which protection is offered to teaching staff in the performance of the duties specific to the position.According to a press release sent on Thursday to AGERPRES, the FSLI…

Romania's brown bear population grows to 7,500 - 8,100

18:15, 05.04.2023 - There are between 7,500 and 8,100 brown bears in Romania, according to a recent study, and a constant increase in the bear population has been recorded in the country, Minister of the Environment, Waters and Forestry Barna Tanczos said on Wednesday.According to the minister, this development "generates…

Chamber passes additional rights and facilities for disabled persons

14:41, 29.03.2023 - The Chamber of Deputies adopted on Wednesday a bill that provides for more facilities and rights for people with disabilities, compelling, among other things, the public administration authorities to ensure access to culture, sports and tourism and to install in buildings and public places adaptations…

Ministry of Justice proposes public debate for revision of Criminal Codes, special criminal legislation

21:01, 24.03.2023 - The Minister of Justice, Catalin Predoiu, issued an order on Friday regarding the formation of the Working Group - Criminal Policy of Romania 2024, which aims to develop and put into public debate the revised versions of the new Criminal Codes and the basic special criminal legislation and, subsequently,…

Romania-US agreement on pension right of those working in other state's territory

15:55, 23.03.2023 - Romania and the United States of America, in Bucharest on Thursday, initialled an Agreement in the area of social security and the Administrative Arrangement implementing it, aimed at protecting the pension rights of Romanian and US workers working on the territory of the other state, according to a…

Official Vasilcoiu on adequate minimum salary: We've created a working group at Labour Ministry to transpose directive

16:20, 09.03.2023 - The Ministry of Labour has created a working group to transpose the European Directive regarding the adequate minimum salary into the national legislation, Cristian Vasilcoiu, Secretary of State with the Ministry of Labor and Social Solidarity (MMSS) informs on Thursday. Fii la curent cu cele…

Signals are that Ukraine starts dredging Bystroe Canal, with impact on environment, on Danube Delta(TransportMinister)

16:16, 15.02.2023 - There are signals that at the moment Ukraine is doing dredging works on the Bystroe Canal, this being able to have an impact on the environment and the Danube Delta, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Environment must come up with a position and inform, Transport and Infrastructure…

MP Turcan: Ministry of Labor should have come up with bill special pensions last year

19:15, 13.02.2023 - The ministry of Labor should have come up with a bill last year to solve the problem of special pensions, more precisely to bring these pensions as close as possible to contribution, MP Raluca Turcan, former minister of Labor, said on Monday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 17 aprilie 2023
USD 4.4844
EUR 4.9432
CHF 5.0371
GBP 5.6115
CAD 3.3469
XAU 292.141
JPY 3.3693
CNY 0.6521
AED 1.2211
AUD 3.0182
MDL 0.2504
BGN 2.5274

Urmareste stirile pe: