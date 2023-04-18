Romania's rate of disabled persons at 3.99 pct as of end-December 2022

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Federation of Free Trade Unions in Education (FSLI) will once again submit to the Parliament the legislative initiative by which protection is offered to teaching staff in the performance of the duties specific to the position.According to a press release sent on Thursday to AGERPRES, the FSLI…

- There are between 7,500 and 8,100 brown bears in Romania, according to a recent study, and a constant increase in the bear population has been recorded in the country, Minister of the Environment, Waters and Forestry Barna Tanczos said on Wednesday.According to the minister, this development "generates…

- The Chamber of Deputies adopted on Wednesday a bill that provides for more facilities and rights for people with disabilities, compelling, among other things, the public administration authorities to ensure access to culture, sports and tourism and to install in buildings and public places adaptations…

- The Minister of Justice, Catalin Predoiu, issued an order on Friday regarding the formation of the Working Group - Criminal Policy of Romania 2024, which aims to develop and put into public debate the revised versions of the new Criminal Codes and the basic special criminal legislation and, subsequently,…

- Romania and the United States of America, in Bucharest on Thursday, initialled an Agreement in the area of social security and the Administrative Arrangement implementing it, aimed at protecting the pension rights of Romanian and US workers working on the territory of the other state, according to a…

- The Ministry of Labour has created a working group to transpose the European Directive regarding the adequate minimum salary into the national legislation, Cristian Vasilcoiu, Secretary of State with the Ministry of Labor and Social Solidarity (MMSS) informs on Thursday.

- There are signals that at the moment Ukraine is doing dredging works on the Bystroe Canal, this being able to have an impact on the environment and the Danube Delta, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Environment must come up with a position and inform, Transport and Infrastructure…

- The ministry of Labor should have come up with a bill last year to solve the problem of special pensions, more precisely to bring these pensions as close as possible to contribution, MP Raluca Turcan, former minister of Labor, said on Monday.