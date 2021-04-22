Romania's COVID-19 case count up by 2,989 on almost 37,000 tests run in past 24 hours

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania's SARS-CoV-2 caseload increased by 2,265 in the last 24 hours following more than 19,400 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Sunday. These are all cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states. As of today there…

- As many as 2,323 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 12,500 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday. These are cases of patients that…

- Romania's SARS-CoV-2 caseload increased by 3,611 in the last 24 hours following more than 14,000 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Monday. These are all cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states. As of today there…

- A number of 5,236 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, informs, on Thursday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), according to AGERPRES. These are cases that have not previously tested positive, says the quoted source. As of Thursday,…

- As many as 2,096 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 11,500 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday, according to AGERPRES. These…

- A number of 2,419 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been registered in the last 24 hours following 16,651 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Sunday. These are all cases that have not previously tested positive, the GCS states. As many…

- As many as 3,058 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following 27,599 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday, according to AGERPRES. These…

- As many as 2,699 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following about 29,000 tests nationwide, of which 23,712 are RT-PCR tests and 5,899 are rapid antigenic tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication…