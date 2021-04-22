Romania's COVID-19 case count up by 2,989 on almost 37,000 tests run in past 24 hours

Stiri Recomandate

Activități pe linie rutieră, la Dej și în localitățile din zonă

Activități pe linie rutieră, la Dej și în localitățile din zonă

În cursul zilei de ieri, polițiștii dejeni au derulat activități preventiv-reactive pe raza municipiului Dej și în localitățile arondate, în scopul creșterii disciplinei rutiere și impunerii respectării normelor în vigoare. S-a acționat și pe arterele DN 1 C,…

Deputatul PNL Cosmin Şandru: “MAI cunoaște și gestionează în detaliu problema refugiaților din Timișoara”

Deputatul PNL Cosmin Şandru: “MAI cunoaște și gestionează în detaliu problema refugiaților din Timișoara”

Deputatul PNL de Timiş Cosmin Şandru afirmă că la nivelul Ministerului de Interne se cunoaşte problema migranţilor din Timişoara, iar în curând vor veni şi unele soluţii.…

Raport coronavirus la nivel national. 97 de cazuri noi in judetul Constanta

Raport coronavirus la nivel national. 97 de cazuri noi in judetul Constanta

Au fost inregistrate 2.989 cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS ndash; CoV ndash; 2. 97 de cazuri noi in judetul Constanta.Pana astazi, 22 aprilie, pe teritoriul Romaniei, au fost confirmate 1.039.998 de cazuri de persoane infectate cu noul coronavirus…

Se votează bugetul Câmpulungului

Se votează bugetul Câmpulungului

Miercuri, 21 aprilie, este programată ședința de consiliu în care se va aproba bugetul local al municipiului Câmpulung pe acest an. Varianta finală prevede venituri în valoare de 89,7 milioane de lei, cheltuielile fiind de 96 de milioane. Diferența față de alți ani constă în valoarea investițiilor propuse a se realiza cu finanțare…

Magazinele, DESCHISE vineri până la ora 20:00, indiferent de incidență, în toate localitățile

Magazinele, DESCHISE vineri până la ora 20:00, indiferent de incidență, în toate localitățile

Guvernul a adoptat la prelungirea stării de alertă un document care prevede că în noaptea de Înviere restricțiile de circulație vor fi ridicate. Clujenii vor putea participa la slujbele religioase…

Din nou, un număr mare de persoane infectate cu Sars-Cov-2 în Timiş, în ultimele 24 de ore: 180

Din nou, un număr mare de persoane infectate cu Sars-Cov-2 în Timiş, în ultimele 24 de ore: 180

În judeţul Timiş, în ultimele 24 de ore, 180 persoane au fost confirmate cu Sars-Cov-2, fiind efectuate 2.415 teste, dintre care 715 de teste rapide. Rata de infectare a scăzut la 2,84, după ce în ziua…

Vaccin pentru viaţă: Tulpina indiană, sub observația specialiștilor

Vaccin pentru viaţă: Tulpina indiană, sub observația specialiștilor

"Vaccin pentru viaţă": Tulpina indiană, sub observația specialiștilor   Foto: facebook/Ro Vaccinare. Noua tulpină a virusului SARS-CoV-2, descoperită în India, este un motiv de îngrijorare și de studiu pentru specialiștii. Aceasta…

Ultimul caz de COVID-19 în rândul personalului SJU Miercurea Ciuc, în urmă cu peste o lună

Ultimul caz de COVID-19 în rândul personalului SJU Miercurea Ciuc, în urmă cu peste o lună

Ultimul caz de infectare cu noul coronavirus în rândul personalului Spitalului Judeţean de Urgenţă (SJU) din Miercurea Ciuc s-a înregistrat la mijlocul lunii martie, după ce aproximativ 70 dintre angajaţi s-au…

Dublu eveniment la Muzeul de Științe Astronomice Baia Mare

Dublu eveniment la Muzeul de Științe Astronomice Baia Mare

Muzeul de Științe Astronomice Baia Mare organizează vineri, 23 aprilie, începând cu ora 12.00, un dublu eveniment, în care știința întâlnește cultura pe platforma muzeală: Lansarea versiunii în limba română a spectacolului digital de planetariu "SISTEMUL SOLAR" și reinterpretarea…

Criterii de stabilire a pensiei de întreținere pentru creșterea minorului

Criterii de stabilire a pensiei de întreținere pentru creșterea minorului

Părinții sunt obligați, în solidar, să acorde întreținere minorului, proporțional cu mijloacele pe care le au și cu nevoile copilului, iar cel cu care nu domiciliază trebuie să asigure jumătate din prestații. Pentru a determina proporția din venitul…


Romania's COVID-19 case count up by 2,989 on almost 37,000 tests run in past 24 hours

Publicat:
Romania's COVID-19 case count up by 2,989 on almost 37,000 tests run in past 24 hours

Romania's SARS-CoV-2 caseload increased by 2,989 in the last 24 hours following almost 37,000 tests performed nationwide, the (GCS) reports on Thursday.

These are all cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states.

As of today there were 1,039,998 cases of novel coronavirus infection confirmed in Romania, of which 959,126 were declared cured.

According to the GCS, 7,203,810 RT-PCR tests and 818,639 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide as of today, with 24,867 RT-PCR tests run in the last 24 hours (14,391 based…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


