Romania's COVID-19 case count up by 2,989 on almost 37,000 tests run in past 24 hours

Romania's COVID-19 case count up by 2,989 on almost 37,000 tests run in past 24 hoursPublicat:
Romania's SARS-CoV-2 caseload increased by 2,989 in the last 24 hours following almost 37,000 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Thursday.
These are all cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states.
As of today there were 1,039,998 cases of novel coronavirus infection confirmed in Romania, of which 959,126 were declared cured.
According to the GCS, 7,203,810 RT-PCR tests and 818,639 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide as of today, with 24,867 RT-PCR tests run in the last 24 hours (14,391 based…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Coronavirus latest/Romania's COVID-19 case count up by 2,265 on 19,400-plus tests run in past 24 hours
14:00, 18.04.2021 - Romania's SARS-CoV-2 caseload increased by 2,265 in the last 24 hours following more than 19,400 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Sunday. These are all cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states. As of today there…
Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 2,323; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 12,500
13:35, 12.04.2021 - As many as 2,323 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 12,500 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday. These are cases of patients that…
Coronavirus latest/Romania's COVID-19 case count up by 3,611 on 14,000-plus tests run in past 24 hours
13:51, 05.04.2021 - Romania's SARS-CoV-2 caseload increased by 3,611 in the last 24 hours following more than 14,000 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Monday. These are all cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states. As of today there…
COVID-19 case count rises by 5,236, over 38,000 tests in last 24 hrs, death toll at 21,252
15:55, 11.03.2021 - A number of 5,236 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, informs, on Thursday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), according to AGERPRES. These are cases that have not previously tested positive, says the quoted source. As of Thursday,…
Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 2,096; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 11,500
15:56, 01.03.2021 - As many as 2,096 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 11,500 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday, according to AGERPRES. These…
Coronavirus latest: Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 2,419, death toll at 19,847
13:55, 21.02.2021 - A number of 2,419 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been registered in the last 24 hours following 16,651 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Sunday. These are all cases that have not previously tested positive, the GCS states. As many…
Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 3,058; tests performed in last 24 hours: 27,599
14:55, 18.02.2021 - As many as 3,058 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following 27,599 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday, according to AGERPRES. These…
Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 2,699; tests performed in last 24 hours: 29,000
14:11, 22.01.2021 - As many as 2,699 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following about 29,000 tests nationwide, of which 23,712 are RT-PCR tests and 5,899 are rapid antigenic tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication…