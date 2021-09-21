Romanian dairy producer Agroserv Mariuta’s H1 net profit increased 53% y/y

Stiri Recomandate

ACCIDENT rutier la Oiejdea: Două șoferițe au intrat în coliziune pe DJ 105 M. O fetiță de 5 ani, dusă la SPITAL



La data de 20 septembrie 2021, în jurul orei 17.20,…

Valeriu Gheorghiță, despre vaccinarea copiilor sub 12 ani: „Ne așteptăm ca în noiembrie să avem o recomandare în acest sens"



Valeriu Gheorghiță, coordonatorul campaniei de vaccinare, a declarat, luni seara, într-o emisiune la TVR că autoritățile se pregătesc…

Un nou studiu privind situația râului Nistru. Ce spun experții?



Care este situația râului Nistru, dar și la ce consecințe ar trebui să ne așteptăm în cazul în care Ucraina nu renunță la monstrul hidroenergetic pe acest fluviu, aflăm de la Elena Zubcov, doctor-habilitat în științe biologice, profesorul Institutului de Zoologie.

Tendințe home deco | 8 idei de furat de la decoratori



Profesioniștii cu interioare armonioase și practice știu să profite la maximum de diferitele camere din casă. Suntem inspirați de realizările lor. Ia înălțime Ridicarea unui pat într-un dormitor sau o bancă într-un birou este o soluție bună atunci când spațiul este mai mare pe înălțime. Apoi…

România primește miercuri o nouă tranșă de 300.000 de doze de vaccin Johnson & Johnson



Comitetul Național pentru Coordonarea Activităților privind Vaccinarea împotriva COVID-19 (CNCAV) a anunțat marți, 21 septembrie, că 300.000 de doze de vaccin Johnson & Johnson sosesc mâine, 22 septembrie, la Compania…

Cum poți să scapi de amendă dacă ai uitat să plătești rovinieta. Soluția la care apelează șoferii români



Rovinieta se poate cumpăra pentru o zi, o lună, șase luni sau un an. Totuși, din mai multe motive, mulți șoferi uită să plătească rovinieta atunci când pleacă la drum și…

Liberalii lui Justin Trudeau câștigă alegerile din Canada, dar eșuează în tentativa de a obține majoritatea



Premierul canadian a declanșat scrutinul parlamentar anticipat cu doi ani înainte de termen, în încercarea de profita de bunăvoința alegătorilor, pentru a-și mări scorul electoral.…

Cel mai mare eveniment al tinerilor în Alba Iulia: 100 de provocări în trei ore. Află cum poți participa alături de 4 prieteni



Cel mai mare eveniment al tinerilor în Alba Iulia: 100 de provocări în trei ore. Află cum poți participa alături de 4 prieteni O sută de…

Gheorghe Șimon, deputat PSD: „Prețurile la energia electrică și gaze naturale trebuie plafonate. PSD începe să strângă semnături"



„Românii privesc cu îngrijorare explozia prețului la energia electrică și gaze naturale. Pentru o familie cu venituri…

CJ Cluj: Spitalul Pediatric Monobloc de la Cluj avansează în ritm susținut



Consiliul Județean Cluj a primit anteproiectul/proiectul preliminar, prima fază din cadrul procesului de proiectare a viitorului Spital Pediatric Monobloc. Au fost, astfel, înaintate forului...


Romanian dairy producer Agroserv Mariuta’s H1 net profit increased 53% y/y

Publicat:
Romanian dairy producer Agroserv Mariuta’s H1 net profit increased 53% y/y

Romanian dairy producer Agroserv Mariuta, the Romanian company which owns the dairy brand Laptaria cu Caimac, announced that its net profit soared by an annual 53% to 600,000 lei (121,258 euro) in the first six months of the year. "Turnover rose 25% on the year during January-June, reaching 25.6 million lei. (…) Turnover from

Romania’s OMV Petrom completes first LNG delivery on local market

13:55, 17.09.2021 - Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom said on Friday that it has made the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivery to Damen Shipyards Mangalia, the largest shipyard in Southeastern Europe, according to See News. “The product was used to fuel a ship equipped with LNG engines, the first ship of this…

Romania’s Allview signs a 2 mln euro deal with Headlight Solutions

18:00, 16.09.2021 - Romanian technology company Visual Fan, operating under the Allview brand, said on Thursday it has signed a 10 million lei (2.02 million euro) research and development contract with Headlight Solutions, according to See News.  “According to the contract, the two companies aim to create a final product…

EUR still below RON 5 until the end of the year

12:01, 10.09.2021 - According to the latest Bloomberg poll, quoted by Profit.ro, the estimate of the single European currency, the euro, would remain in Bucharest below the RON 5 threshold until the end of this year. The psychological threshold of RON 5 will probably be surpassed in the first part of 2022. However, the…

Bucharest-listed Purcari Wineries H1 net profit rises 31% y/y

14:56, 25.08.2021 - Purcari Wineries listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) said on Wednesday that its net profit rose by an annual 31% to RON 20.37mln (E 4.1mln) in the first six months of 2021, according to See News. “Revenues were up by an annual 25%, to RON 106.5 mln, helped by strong performance in core markets,”…

Romania’s Banca Transilvania net profit jumps 48% y/y in H1

12:41, 23.08.2021 - Romania’s Banca Transilvania announced on Monday that its net profit rose by 48.3% year-on-year in the first half of 2021 to RON 901 mln (E183 mln), according to See News. The bank’s operating income rose to RON 2.169 bln in the first half of 2021 compared with RON 1.858 bln in 2020. At the end […]…

Romania’s Electrica Group cons net profit fell 60% y/y in H1

12:20, 18.08.2021 - Romanian power supplier and distributor Electrica Group‘s said that its consolidated net profit fell 59.8% year-on-year to 76mln lei (E 15mln) in the first half of 2021, according to See News. Electrica’s revenues rose by an annual 1.9% to 3.26bln lei in the first half of 2021, the company said in an…

Industrial producer prices in Romania increased 11.8% in June 2021

11:25, 03.08.2021 - Romania’s National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Tuesday that the industrial producer prices for the total domestic and non-domestic market increased by 11.8% in Romania in June 2021 compared to the previous year, according to a press release. In June 2021, industrial producer prices for…

Romanian dairy producer Bonas goes public on BVB

14:55, 24.06.2021 - Romanian dairy producer Bonas Import Export started trading on Thursday on the AeRO market of Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The company shares are traded under the ticker BONA, according to a press release. ‘For Bonas, the listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange is an important step in transferring…


