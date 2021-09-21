Romanian dairy producer Agroserv Mariuta’s H1 net profit increased 53% y/y

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom said on Friday that it has made the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivery to Damen Shipyards Mangalia, the largest shipyard in Southeastern Europe, according to See News. “The product was used to fuel a ship equipped with LNG engines, the first ship of this…

- Romanian technology company Visual Fan, operating under the Allview brand, said on Thursday it has signed a 10 million lei (2.02 million euro) research and development contract with Headlight Solutions, according to See News. “According to the contract, the two companies aim to create a final product…

- According to the latest Bloomberg poll, quoted by Profit.ro, the estimate of the single European currency, the euro, would remain in Bucharest below the RON 5 threshold until the end of this year. The psychological threshold of RON 5 will probably be surpassed in the first part of 2022. However, the…

- Purcari Wineries listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) said on Wednesday that its net profit rose by an annual 31% to RON 20.37mln (E 4.1mln) in the first six months of 2021, according to See News. “Revenues were up by an annual 25%, to RON 106.5 mln, helped by strong performance in core markets,”…

- Romania’s Banca Transilvania announced on Monday that its net profit rose by 48.3% year-on-year in the first half of 2021 to RON 901 mln (E183 mln), according to See News. The bank’s operating income rose to RON 2.169 bln in the first half of 2021 compared with RON 1.858 bln in 2020. At the end […]…

- Romanian power supplier and distributor Electrica Group‘s said that its consolidated net profit fell 59.8% year-on-year to 76mln lei (E 15mln) in the first half of 2021, according to See News. Electrica’s revenues rose by an annual 1.9% to 3.26bln lei in the first half of 2021, the company said in an…

- Romania’s National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Tuesday that the industrial producer prices for the total domestic and non-domestic market increased by 11.8% in Romania in June 2021 compared to the previous year, according to a press release. In June 2021, industrial producer prices for…

- Romanian dairy producer Bonas Import Export started trading on Thursday on the AeRO market of Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The company shares are traded under the ticker BONA, according to a press release. ‘For Bonas, the listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange is an important step in transferring…