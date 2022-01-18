Romania to strengthen energy subsidies for households

Stiri Recomandate

Explozie de cazuri noi de infectare cu SARS-COV-2, în ultimele 24 de ore, la Braşov!

În ultimele 24 de ore au fost înregistrate 16.760 de cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS – CoV – 2 (COVID – 19), cu 8.642 mai mult decât în ziua anterioară. 1.697 dintre cazurile noi din 24 de ore sunt ale unor pacienți reinfectați,… [citeste mai departe]

Bilanț coronavirus în România – 18 ianuarie 2022

În ultimele 24 de ore au fost înregistrate 16.760 de cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS – CoV – 2 (COVID – 19), cu 8.642 mai mult decât în ziua anterioară. 1.697 dintre cazurile noi din 24 de ore sunt ale unor pacienți reinfectați, testați pozitiv la o perioadă mai mare de 180 de zile după… [citeste mai departe]

Cadre medicale, REȚINUTE pentru certificate covid false: Luau 100 şi 250 de euro pe document - Grupare destructurată de DGA

Potrivit Direcţiei Generale Anticorupţie - Serviciul Judeţean Anticorupţie Dolj, poliţiştii, sub coordonarea procurorului de caz din cadrul Parchetului… [citeste mai departe]

Rata infectărilor din România – 19 județe în scenariul ROȘU. Media națională a crescut MASIV

Distribuția pe județe a cazurilor per total și a celor noi o regăsiți în tabelul de mai jos:Nr. crt.JudețNumăr de cazuri confirmate(total)Număr de cazuri nou confirmateIncidența  înregistrată la 14… [citeste mai departe]

Electrica a ”rezolvat” un deranjament la Turda foarte simplu: ”Nu avem pe cine să trimitem!”

Mai mulți localnici din zona străzii Amurgului din Turda au sesizat faptul că există un deranjament, în sensul că a ”căzut” alimentarea cu energie electrică din jurul orei 10.20. ”Electrica Turda, nu...… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Dana Budeanu INTRĂ LA RUPERE în scandalurile din poliție: Cum de SRI NU IA atitudine de zece ani de zile?

Dana Budeanu  a comentat scandaurile din Poliția Română. Aceasta spune că problemele din structură sunt generate de lipsa de pregătire corespunzătoare și de faptul că poliția… [citeste mai departe]

Marcel Ciolacu: Facturile românilor vor SCĂDEA imediat. PSD a contrat liberalizarea sălbatică făcută de dreapta

Președintele PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, susține că facturile românilor la energie vor scădea, ca urmare a pachetului de măsuri propus de PSD și agreat în coaliție. Prețul la… [citeste mai departe]

Buletin de presă, 18. 01.2022: Situație măsuri COVID-19 – Județul CLUJ

Buletin de presă, 18. 01.2022 ✅ SITUAȚIE MĂSURI COVID-19 – JUDEȚUL CLUJ ???? Efective angrenate (polițiști, jandarmi, ISU și SAJ) – 253; ???? Persoane verificate cu privire la respectarea măsurilor [citeste mai departe]

Polițiștii clujeni verifică cum se respectă măsurile anti COVID. Mare atenție la cum porți masca în transportul public!

 Reprezentanții Poliției municipiului Cluj-Napoca „s-au pus pe urmele” celor care încalcă măsurile anti Covid. Sunt verificați și operatorii economici. Pe… [citeste mai departe]

Lidl România aduce în magazine colecția de personajeFresh Heads, prin care își propune să îi învețe pe copii cum îi ajută legumele și fructele să capete forțe proaspete pentru joacă

Din 17 ianuarie,… [citeste mai departe]


Romania to strengthen energy subsidies for households

Publicat:
Romania to strengthen energy subsidies for households

Romania’s said that the ruling coalition agreed on Monday to lower the electricity and gas cap and increase the consumption limit from  February 1, according to Agerpres. Ciuca said in parliament that the cap and subsidy support scheme enforced as of November 1 will be maintained, but the parameters will be […] The post Romania to strengthen energy subsidies for households appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Romania’s trade gap increases 30% y/y in Jan-Nov

13:20, 10.01.2022 - Romania’s National Institute for Statistics (INS) announced on Monday that the country’s trade deficit rose by E4.92bln year-on-year in the first eleven months of 2021 to an estimated E21.4bln, according to See News. “Exports increased by an annual 17.5% and imports rose 21.5% on the year in January-November,”…

Eurozone inflation hits 5%, marking another record high

13:50, 07.01.2022 - Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union announced that the eurozone inflation accelerated unexpectedly in December, hitting a new record of 5% from 4.9% in November and raising more questions about the European Central Bank’s (ECB) monetary policy, according to Reuters. Energy prices,…

Romania’s budget deficit increases to 4.7% of GDP after 11 months

12:55, 27.12.2021 - Romania‘s Finance Ministry said on Monday that the country’s general consolidated budget deficit increased to 4.7% of the Gross Domestic Product  (GDP) after the first 11 months of 2021 compared to 4.03% of GDP between January and October, according to Agerpres. The execution of the general consolidated…

PM Ciuca presents to EU Council President, Romania’s priorities to strengthen cohesion at EU level

12:15, 21.12.2021 - Romania’s Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca presented on Monday during his meeting in Brussels with the President of the European Council Charles Michel, the main priorities of the government and its efforts to strengthen cohesion and convergence at EU level. The Romanian government said on Tuesday that…

EU Commission approves Romania’s 2022-2027 regional aid map

15:36, 20.12.2021 - The European Commission announced on Monday that it has approved under the EU State aid rules, Romania‘s map for granting regional aid from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2027, within the framework of the revised Regional Aid Guidelines (RAG). “The revised RAG adopted by the Commission on 19 April 2021…

Romania’s annual inflation rate decreased to 7.8% in November

11:11, 13.12.2021 - Romania‘s National Institute for Statistics (INS) announced on Monday that country’s annual rate of inflation has dropped to 7.8% in November 2021, from 7.9% in October, according to Agerpres. INS stated that non-food items increased by 10.49%, food items by 6.10% and services by 4.09%. “The Consumer…

Romania’s current account deficit goes up by 46.76% in first 9 months

17:30, 15.11.2021 - The National Bank of Romania (BNR) announced on Monday that the current account balance of payments registered a deficit of E11.5bln during the first 9 months of 2021, increasing by 46.76% compared to E7.836bln in 2020 during the same period, according to Agerpres. “The balance of goods and the balance…

Romania’s PM-designate Ciuca gives up mandate to form government

10:25, 02.11.2021 - Romania’s PM-designate and interim Defense Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced late Monday that he is giving up the nomination to form a new government after it became clear he would not win approval in parliament to become prime minister, according to Politico. President Klaus Iohannis had tapped Ciuca,…


