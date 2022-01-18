Romania to strengthen energy subsidies for households Romania’s Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said that the ruling coalition agreed on Monday to lower the electricity and gas cap and increase the consumption limit from February 1, according to Agerpres. Ciuca said in parliament that the cap and subsidy support scheme enforced as of November 1 will be maintained, but the parameters will be […] The post Romania to strengthen energy subsidies for households appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania’s National Institute for Statistics (INS) announced on Monday that the country’s trade deficit rose by E4.92bln year-on-year in the first eleven months of 2021 to an estimated E21.4bln, according to See News. “Exports increased by an annual 17.5% and imports rose 21.5% on the year in January-November,”…

- Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union announced that the eurozone inflation accelerated unexpectedly in December, hitting a new record of 5% from 4.9% in November and raising more questions about the European Central Bank’s (ECB) monetary policy, according to Reuters. Energy prices,…

- Romania‘s Finance Ministry said on Monday that the country’s general consolidated budget deficit increased to 4.7% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) after the first 11 months of 2021 compared to 4.03% of GDP between January and October, according to Agerpres. The execution of the general consolidated…

- Romania’s Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca presented on Monday during his meeting in Brussels with the President of the European Council Charles Michel, the main priorities of the government and its efforts to strengthen cohesion and convergence at EU level. The Romanian government said on Tuesday that…

- The European Commission announced on Monday that it has approved under the EU State aid rules, Romania‘s map for granting regional aid from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2027, within the framework of the revised Regional Aid Guidelines (RAG). “The revised RAG adopted by the Commission on 19 April 2021…

- Romania‘s National Institute for Statistics (INS) announced on Monday that country’s annual rate of inflation has dropped to 7.8% in November 2021, from 7.9% in October, according to Agerpres. INS stated that non-food items increased by 10.49%, food items by 6.10% and services by 4.09%. “The Consumer…

- The National Bank of Romania (BNR) announced on Monday that the current account balance of payments registered a deficit of E11.5bln during the first 9 months of 2021, increasing by 46.76% compared to E7.836bln in 2020 during the same period, according to Agerpres. “The balance of goods and the balance…

- Romania’s PM-designate and interim Defense Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced late Monday that he is giving up the nomination to form a new government after it became clear he would not win approval in parliament to become prime minister, according to Politico. President Klaus Iohannis had tapped Ciuca,…