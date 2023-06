Catalin Chirila wins silver medal in mens C1 500m final at European Games Krakow-Malopolska 2023

Romanian athlete Catalin Chirila won the silver medal in the men's canoe single 500m final on Saturday at the European Games Krakow-Malopolska 2023 (Poland).