Rehabilitation of Romania's priority historical heritage to be conducted on CEB funding

Datoria guvernamentală a ajuns în luna iunie la 48,3% din PIB

Datoria guvernamentală a ajuns în luna iunie la 48,3% din PIB

Datoria administraţiei publice (datoria guvernamentală) a fost, în iunie 2022, de 621,828 miliarde de lei, reprezentând 48,3% din PIB, faţă de 577,142 miliarde de lei, respectiv 48,8% din PIB la finalul anului 2021, conform datelor centralizate de Ministerul Finanţelor.

Structura noului an scolar 2022-2023. Cand va fi prima vacanta

Structura noului an scolar 2022-2023. Cand va fi prima vacanta

Elevii incep, luni, un nou an scolar. Noul an nu se va mai desfasura pe semestre ca si pana acum, ci pe module. Ministerul Educatiei a anuntat ca noul an scolar va avea urmatoarea structura: Modulul 1: 5 septembrie 2022 - 21 octombrie 2022 - Cursuri 22 octombrie 2022 - 30 octombrie…

Cine este Mihai Ene, concurentul care va găti cu o singură mână, la „Chefi la cuțite". „N-am avut nevoie de terapii"

Cine este Mihai Ene, concurentul care va găti cu o singură mână, la „Chefi la cuțite”. „N-am avut nevoie de terapii”

În ediția din această seară „Chefi la cuțite" urmează o înfruntare pentru o amuletă importantă, iar cei trei jurați având de dat un examen foarte…

Război în Ucraina, ziua 196. SUA au testat o rachetă concepută în anii 70 pentru a distruge Rusia | Reducerea consumului de electricitate în UE va fi obligatorie la orele de vârf

Război în Ucraina, ziua 196. SUA au testat o rachetă concepută în anii 70 pentru a distruge Rusia | Reducerea consumului de electricitate în UE va fi obligatorie la orele de vârf

Război în Ucraina, ziua 196. Ucrainenii…

După mai puțin de un an de căsnicie, Simona Halep divorțează

După mai puțin de un an de căsnicie, Simona Halep divorțează

Simona Halep ar urma să divorțeze de Toni Iuruc, după mai puțin de un an de căsnicie, conform sport.ro, care citează prosport.ro. Cel mai probabil, în cursul zilei de joi, cuplul ar urma să semneze actele la notariat pentru divorț. Cauza divorțului ar fi distanța mari dintre…

Marama musceleană a fost sărbătorită la Câmpulung 

Marama musceleană a fost sărbătorită la Câmpulung 

Marama este o componenta de bază a costumului popular de sărbătoare din zona musceleană. Miercuri, 7 septembrie, la Vila Golescu din Câmpulung, Consiliul Județean Argeș prin Centrul Județean de Cultură și Arte Argeș în parteneriat cu Fundația Pro Patrimonio a organizat un eveniment dedicat…

Investitorul legendar Michael Burry spune că prăbușirea piețelor pe care a prezis-o vara aceasta a început deja

Investitorul legendar Michael Burry spune că prăbușirea piețelor pe care a prezis-o vara aceasta a început deja

Investitorul legendar Michael Burry, imortalizat de filmul „The Big Short" după ce a prezis bula imobiliară din Statele Unite în 2008, afirmă că prăbușirea pieței pe care…

Gigantul din România care a făcut o investiție de două milioane de euro. Inovația care apare în țara noastră

Gigantul din România care a făcut o investiție de două milioane de euro. Inovația care apare în țara noastră

nmdÎncă o investiție surpriză în România. Unul dintre liderii de pe piața business-to-business de servicii de apă din țara noastră, cu sediul în București, vrea să își…

Toni Iuruc, prima reacție după zvonul divorțului de Simona Halep

Toni Iuruc, prima reacție după zvonul divorțului de Simona Halep

Toni Iuruc a vorbit despre presupusul divorț de Simona Halep, după aproape un an de la căsătorie.

Proces cu miză de zeci de milioane de euro, după ce CJ Alba a reziliat ambele contracte ale constructorilor „Transalpinei" de Apuseni

Proces cu miză de zeci de milioane de euro, după ce CJ Alba a reziliat ambele contracte ale constructorilor „Transalpinei” de Apuseni

Un proces cu miză de zeci de milioane de euro, privind modernizarea drumului județean din Alba cunoscut și sub denumirea de…


Rehabilitation of Romania's priority historical heritage to be conducted on CEB funding

Publicat:
Rehabilitation of Romania's priority historical heritage to be conducted on CEB funding

government passed on Wednesday a bill approving a framework loan agreement between Romania and the Council of (CEB) in the amount of 270 million euros, of which 216 million euros are loans, intended for the rehabilitation of priority historical heritage and cultural institutions.

