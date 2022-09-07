Rehabilitation of Romania's priority historical heritage to be conducted on CEB funding

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stocks closed lower on Wednesday, with trades of 20.72 million lei (4.24 million euros).

The Romanian men's volleyball team defeated Bosnia-Herzegovina 3-1 (25-20, 19-25, 25-16, 25-20) on Wednesday in Galati in a Pool G match of the men's European volleyball championships qualifications.

The value of the subsidy transferred by the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) to the account of the political parties, in September, is 16,972,063 RON, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

On July 31, 2022, the National Bank of Romania's foreign exchange reserves stood at 42,768 million euros, compared to 42,033 million euros on June 30, 2022.

The Romanian tennis player Gabriela Lee (formerly Talaba) qualified, on Wednesday, for the round of 16 of the WTA 250 tournament in Warsaw, with a total prize pool of 251,750 US dollars, after defeated Raluca Serban, a player representing Cyprus, 3-6, 6-2, 7-5.

The "Stefan cel Mare" University of Suceava (USV) won a project worth a total of approximately 4 million euros for the digitization of the institution, financing provided by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

The transactions concluded on Wednesday on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) totalled 1.475 billion RON (298 million euros), of which 1.443 billion RON (291.81 million euros) represented the transactions with bonds, and the highest value was recorded with bonds issued by the Ministry of Finance.

The Minister of Finance, Adrian Caciu, signed, on Thursday, the Framework Loan Agreement between Romania and the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB), worth 216 million euros, for the Project aimed at the rehabilitation of built heritage and modernization of some cultural buildings in Romania.