Rehabilitation of Romania's priority historical heritage to be conducted on CEB funding

Rehabilitation of Romania's priority historical heritage to be conducted on CEB fundingPublicat:
The Romanian government passed on Wednesday a bill approving a framework loan agreement between Romania and the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB) in the amount of 270 million euros, of which 216 million euros are loans, intended for the rehabilitation of priority historical heritage and cultural institutions.
