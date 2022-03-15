Rector Pricopie: Plagiarism is still plagiarism, regardless of possible legislative amendments

Stiri Recomandate

(video) „Suprimă garanția dreptului de proprietate”. Domnica Manole explică decizia CC de a da aviz negativ solicitării privind modificarea Constituției

Președinta Curții Constituționale, Domnica Manole, a explicat decizia CC de a… [citeste mai departe]

Ultimele zile pentru 4.5 milioane lei pentru SPORT și CULTURĂ la Cluj-Napoca. Ce trebuie să faci

Primăria și Consiliul local Cluj-Napoca acordă în acest an 4,5 milioane euro de la bugetul local pentru finanțarea nerambursabilă a proiectelor culturale și a activităţilor/acţiunilor sportive. [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO – TV NEWS BUZAU – “RAPORT SPECIAL, cu Iulian Gavriluta. Numire controversata la USR Municipiu? Explicatiile interimarului Dragulin Florin

Editie speciala la TV News Buzau - “RAPORT SPECIAL", cu Iulian Gavriluta. "Numire controversata la USR… [citeste mai departe]

HOROSCOP/ Săgetătorii sunt sfătuiți să aibă grijă de sănătate. Află ce se întâmplă cu zodia ta

Horoscopul zilei de 15 martie 2022 îi sfătuiește pe nativii din zodia Săgetătorului să fie foarte atenți la sănătatea lor. Astrele spun că ar trebui să se pună mai des pe primul loc… [citeste mai departe]

Încă o criză se adâncește. Panică în tipografii și edituri: hârtia s-a scumpit brusc

Criza hârtiei pentru ambalaje și cărți ia amploare și pune în pericol tipografiile și fabricile de profil. Hârtia s-a scumpit cu 50 – 70% în numai 2 luni, afectând nu numai tipografiile şi implicit piaţa cărţii şi… [citeste mai departe]

Se repară infrastructura stricată de intervențiile la rețelele de apă și canalizare la Cluj

Compania de Apă „Someș” S.A. a finalizat prima etapă a licitației privind atribuirea lucrărilor de refacere a infrastructurii deteriorate în urma intervențiilor și reparațiilor apărute la rețelele de apă și… [citeste mai departe]

Noile Mercedes-AMG GT 63 și GT 63 S facelift: suspensie revizuită și mai multe variante de ...

În vara anului trecut, Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe a primit o serie de îmbunătățiri, care au fost aplicat, însă, numai versiunilor cu motoare cu șase cilindri. Cu alte cuvinte modelelor AMG GT 43 și AMG GT… [citeste mai departe]

Firmă de construcții angajează inginer CFDP și inginer devize

Firmă de construcții din zona Turzii angajează inginer CFDP și inginer devize. Informații la telefon: 0764.471.818. Articolul Firmă de construcții angajează inginer CFDP și inginer devize apare... Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor. Vizitați siteul nostru pentru mai… [citeste mai departe]

Cu mama la cumpărături

Fie că ai nevoie de haine sau de încălțăminte nouă, a face cumpărături a devenit ceva relaxant, deoarece nu mai este nevoie să te înghesui prin magazine sau să stai la cozi interminabile. Acum ai nevoie de un card și de un cont pe site-ul de unde dorești să achiziționezi. Poți să iți selectezi produsele preferate și să decizi la final ce pui în coș.… [citeste mai departe]

Negative natural increase in Romania, in January

The natural increase in Romania's population remained negative in January of this year, at minus 12,146 people, compared to minus 14,538 people in January 2021, according to data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro… [citeste mai departe]


Rector Pricopie: Plagiarism is still plagiarism, regardless of possible legislative amendments

Publicat:
Rector of the of Political and (SNSPA) says that "plagiarism is still plagiarism" regardless of any legislative amendments, and the issue will never be resolved unless it is addressed seriously by universities and the Ministry of Education, Agerpres reports.

