Rector Pricopie: Plagiarism is still plagiarism, regardless of possible legislative amendments

The Minister of Labor, Marius Budai, declared on Monday that 223 persons, refugees from Ukraine, have currently been employed in Romania, in the areas of production and services.

As many as 3,572 Ukrainian citizens have requested asylum in Romania since the start of the conflict in Ukraine and until now, the Ministry of Internal Affairs informed on Thursday.

Romania has received from the European Union, since joining and until now, 69.94 billion Euro (period of January 1, 2007 - January 31, 2022) and contributed to the Union's budget with 24.20 billion Euro, according to the financial flow evolution between Romania and the European Union, published on…

Over 1,000 refugees, Azerbaijani citizens, from Ukraine, have arrived to the Cristesti station in the county of Iasi, where they will embark on a train for Bucharest, the Ministry of Transport announced on Thursday.

The Sukhoi Su-27 aircraft belonging to the Ukrainian Air Force has left Romania's airspace on Tuesday, without ammunition on board, the Ministry of National Defense announced.

A demonstration exercise of Reinforced Air Police will be organized, on Tuesday, at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Base, informs the Ministry of National Defence.

Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Thursday, at the extraordinary meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council, condemned the military aggression against Ukraine and reiterated the importance of continuing to support the Republic of Moldova and Georgia, which are facing pressure from Russia", informs the…

Ministry of National Defence (MApN) says it does not confirm information regarding a possible Russian aggression in the area around Snake Island, Agerpres reports.