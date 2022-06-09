Program la Happy Cinema Bistrita 10 iunie - 16 iunie 2022.

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Vineri,27 Mai 12:00 Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness – Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG 12:30 Baieții rai (dub) 3D – Actiune, Animatie, Comedie, Normal, AG 13:00 Fireheart – Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG 13:30 Dreambuilders – Animatie, Aventuri,…

- Vineri,20 Mai 14:00 Fireheart - Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG 14:20 Baietii rai (dub) 3D - Actiune, Animatie, Comedie, Normal, AG 15:00 Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness - Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG 16:00 Fireheart - Animatie, Aventuri,…

- Vineri,13 Mai 14:00 Fireheart - Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG 14:30 Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness - Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG 15:00 Baietii ra ...

- Vineri,13 Mai 14:00 Fireheart – Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG 14:20 Roșu aprins (dub) 3D – Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG 14:40 Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness – Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG 15:00 Baieții…

- Vineri,6 Mai 14:00 Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness - Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG 14:30 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) - Actiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG ...

- Vineri,29 Aprilie 12:30 Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness - Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG 13:00 Baietii rai (dub) 3D - Actiune, Animatie, Comedie, Normal, AG 13:30 Sonic t ...

- Vineri,29 Aprilie 13:00 Roșu aprins (dub) 3D – Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG 13:20 Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness – Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG 13:40 Baieții rai (dub) 3D – Actiune, Animatie, Comedie, Normal, AG 14:00 Sonic…

- Vineri,22 Aprilie 10:00 Baietii rai (dub) 3D - Actiune, Animatie, Comedie, Normal, AG 10:20 Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness - Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AG 10:40 Sonic ...