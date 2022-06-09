Program la Happy Cinema Bistrita 10 iunie - 16 iunie 2022.Publicat:
Vineri,10 Iunie 13:10 Dreambuilders - Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Drama, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG 14:00 Fireheart - Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG 15:00 Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness - Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG 15:00 Jurassic World: Dominion - Actiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, ...
