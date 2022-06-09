Program la Happy Cinema Bistrita 10 iunie - 16 iunie 2022.

Stiri Recomandate

Alianţa Pentru Turism a solicitat un dialog deschis cu privire la eliminarea impozitului specific

Alianţa Pentru Turism a solicitat un dialog deschis cu privire la eliminarea impozitului specific

Alianţa pentru Turism (APT) îşi exprimă îngrijorarea cu privire la modificările fiscale anunţate în spaţiul public în ultima săptămână, în special eliminarea impozitului specific, şi solicită o consultare… [citeste mai departe]

Unele servicii consulare vor fi mai ieftine pentru moldovenii aflați peste hotare: Proiectul, votat în prima lectură

Unele servicii consulare vor fi mai ieftine pentru moldovenii aflați peste hotare: Proiectul, votat în prima lectură

Costul serviciilor consulare acordate cetățenilor Republicii Moldova din afara țării ar putea fi micșorat. În cadrul ședinței plenare de astăzi, deputații au votat… [citeste mai departe]

Lansare de carte, la Casa Titulescu: Tratatul de la Trianon și destinul României Mari

Lansare de carte, la Casa Titulescu: Tratatul de la Trianon și destinul României Mari

Astazi, 8 iunie 2022, la Casa Titulescu din Soseaua Kiseleff 47, a avut loc lansarea cartii "Tratatul de la Trianon si soarta Romaniei Mari", aparuta sub coordonarea Prof. Dr. Univ. Sabin Dragulin, in prezenta unei audiente formata… [citeste mai departe]

Autoritatile bulgare il cauta pe pilotul avionului misterios care a survolat Romania

Autoritatile bulgare il cauta pe pilotul avionului misterios care a survolat Romania

Autoritatile bulgare il cautau joi pe pilotul misterios care a traversat fara autorizatie cu un avion de mici dimensiuni spatiul aerian al catorva tari est europene, punand in alerta fortele aeriene, inainte de a abandona aparatul si… [citeste mai departe]

Rușii acuză un fake-news: Ucrainenii strămutați din Donbas nu sunt duși în lagăre arctice

Rușii acuză un fake-news: Ucrainenii strămutați din Donbas nu sunt duși în lagăre arctice

Guvernatorul regiunii Murmansk, Andrey Chibis, a negat joi crearea de lagăre de muncă pentru refugiații din Donbas, potrivit Interfax. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul de la Londra se arată profund îngrijorat: Condamnarea luptătorilor britanici în Donețk, fără absolut nicio legitimitate

Guvernul de la Londra se arată profund îngrijorat: Condamnarea luptătorilor britanici în Donețk, fără absolut nicio legitimitate

Guvernul britanic este "profund îngrijorat" de condamnările la moarte pronunțate împotriva britanicilor Aiden Aslin și Shaun Pinner,… [citeste mai departe]

Vom avea cel mai aglomerat weekend de Rusalii din ultimii doi ani

Vom avea cel mai aglomerat weekend de Rusalii din ultimii doi ani

Vom avea cel mai aglomerat weekend de Rusalii din ultimii doi ani, fiind înregistrate cu 144% mai multe înnoptări decât anul trecut. Vacanțele rezervate pentru Rusalii în România sunt cu 40% mai scumpe ca anul trecut. [citeste mai departe]

Ce tip de femei preferă bărbații cu bani. Vârsta este importantă

Ce tip de femei preferă bărbații cu bani. Vârsta este importantă

Rezultatele unui studiu ce a fost realizat de reprezentanții unui site de matrimoniale au arătat ce tip de femei sunt preferate de bărbații cu bani, cu vârste cuprinse între 30 și 47 de ani. Vârsta lor reprezintă un factor important, dar alte detalii sunt cele mai… [citeste mai departe]

Colegiul National Pedagogic Constantin Bratescu din Constanta angajeaza. Nu se solicita vechime

Colegiul National Pedagogic Constantin Bratescu din Constanta angajeaza. Nu se solicita vechime

Colegiul National Pedagogic "Constantin Bratescu", Constanta, organizeaza concurs de recrutare pentru ocuparea pe perioada nedeterminata, a functiei contractuale de executie, vacante, de ingrijitor 2 posturi .… [citeste mai departe]

Nicuşor Dan: STB a finalizat şi transmis PMB documentaţia pentru modernizarea a 27 de kilometri de şină de tramvai

Nicuşor Dan: STB a finalizat şi transmis PMB documentaţia pentru modernizarea a 27 de kilometri de şină de tramvai

 Primarul general al Capitalei, Nicuşor Dan, anunţă că STB a finalizat şi a transmis Primăriei Municipiului Bucureşti documentaţia pentru modernizarea a 27 de kilometri… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Program la Happy Cinema Bistrita 10 iunie - 16 iunie 2022.

Publicat:

Vineri,10 Iunie 13:10 Dreambuilders - Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Drama, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG 14:00 Fireheart - Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG 15:00 Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness - Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG 15:00 : Dominion - Actiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Premiera, ...

Citeste articolul mai departe pe bistritanews.ro…  

Sursa articol: bistritanews.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Program Happy Cinema Bacau, 27 mai- 2 iunie

10:50, 27.05.2022 - Vineri,27 Mai 12:00 Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness – Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG 12:30 Baieții rai (dub) 3D – Actiune, Animatie, Comedie, Normal, AG 13:00 Fireheart – Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG 13:30 Dreambuilders – Animatie, Aventuri,…

Program la Happy Cinema Bistrita 20 mai - 26 mai 2022.

00:05, 21.05.2022 - Vineri,20 Mai 14:00 Fireheart - Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG 14:20 Baietii rai (dub) 3D - Actiune, Animatie, Comedie, Normal, AG 15:00 Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness - Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG 16:00 Fireheart - Animatie, Aventuri,…

Program la Happy Cinema Bistrita 13 mai - 19 mai 2022.

19:40, 13.05.2022 - Vineri,13 Mai 14:00 Fireheart - Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG 14:30 Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness - Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG 15:00 Baietii ra ...

Programul Happy Cinema Bacau, 13 – 19 mai

12:45, 13.05.2022 - Vineri,13 Mai 14:00 Fireheart – Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG 14:20 Roșu aprins (dub) 3D – Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG 14:40 Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness – Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG 15:00 Baieții…

Program la Happy Cinema Bistrita 06 mai - 12 mai 2022.

23:55, 06.05.2022 - Vineri,6 Mai 14:00 Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness - Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG 14:30 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (dub) - Actiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, SF, Normal, AG ...

Program la Happy Cinema Bistrita 29 apri - 04 mai 2022.

00:00, 30.04.2022 - Vineri,29 Aprilie 12:30 Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness - Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG 13:00 Baietii rai (dub) 3D - Actiune, Animatie, Comedie, Normal, AG 13:30 Sonic t ...

Program Happy Cinema Bacau, 29 aprilie – 5 mai

10:46, 29.04.2022 - Vineri,29 Aprilie 13:00 Roșu aprins (dub) 3D – Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG 13:20 Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness – Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG 13:40 Baieții rai (dub) 3D – Actiune, Animatie, Comedie, Normal, AG 14:00 Sonic…

Program la Happy Cinema Bistrita 22 apri - 28 apri 2022.

21:40, 21.04.2022 - Vineri,22 Aprilie 10:00 Baietii rai (dub) 3D - Actiune, Animatie, Comedie, Normal, AG 10:20 Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness - Animatie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Romantic, Dragoste, Premiera, AG 10:40 Sonic ...


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 10 iunie 2022
Bucuresti 16°C | 26°C
Iasi 15°C | 27°C
Cluj-Napoca 14°C | 26°C
Timisoara 15°C | 30°C
Constanta 18°C | 24°C
Brasov 13°C | 22°C
Baia Mare 15°C | 28°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 09 iunie 2022
USD 4.6139
EUR 4.9454
CHF 4.7169
GBP 5.777
CAD 3.6729
XAU 274.195
JPY 3.4543
CNY 0.6917
AED 1.2562
AUD 3.3157
MDL 0.2422
BGN 2.5285

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec