President Iohannis urges coalition leaders to present conclusions of negotiations with unions

Stiri Recomandate

Primăria Suceava încearcă să-i convingă pe proprietarii blocurilor din centrul Sucevei să fie de acord ca fațadele să fie transformate în fațade verzi cu plante naturale. Lungu: ”Nu putem merge împotriva voinței lor”

Primăria Suceava încearcă să-i convingă pe proprietarii blocurilor din centrul Sucevei să fie de acord ca fațadele să fie transformate în fațade verzi cu plante naturale. Lungu: ”Nu putem merge împotriva voinței lor”

Ideea… [citeste mai departe]

E oficial: Benzar și Cascini au plecat de la UTA!

E oficial: Benzar și Cascini au plecat de la UTA!

ARAD. După ce Mircea Rednic a anunțat plecări din lotul echipei UTA, iată că astăzi s-au oficializat despărțirea de Romario Benzar și Bautista Cascini. Anunțul a fost făcut chiar de conducerea clubului pe siteul oficial. [citeste mai departe]

(P) De ce să alegi o aplicație mobilă pentru pariuri sportive?

(P) De ce să alegi o aplicație mobilă pentru pariuri sportive?

Pariurile sportive au crescut în popularitate în ultimii ani, iar odată cu apariția aplicațiilor mobile, acestea au devenit chiar mai convenabile și mai accesibile. Cu o aplicație mobilă de pariuri sportive, poți plasa pariuri de oriunde și în orice momen [citeste mai departe]

Provocare cu premii pentru studenți, lansată de TUIASI

Provocare cu premii pentru studenți, lansată de TUIASI

Universitatea Tehnică „Gheorghe Asachi” din Iași (TUIASI) lansează un nou proiect de regenerare urbană, prin care vrea să transforme spațiile verzi din zona căminelor T5 – T6 și T9 – T10 – T11, aflate în Campusul „Tudor Vladimirescu”, în cel mai mare amfiteatru în aer liber din Iași. Noul… [citeste mai departe]

În urma protestelor se măresc salariile în Ministerul de Interne

În urma protestelor se măresc salariile în Ministerul de Interne

La inițiativa ministrului afacerilor interne, Lucian Bode, a avut loc marți, 30 mai, la sediul MAI, o întâlnire de lucru intre conducerea ministerului si reprezentanți ai sindicatelor din cadrul structurilor MAI.„Discuțiile au fost purtate pe două paliere, respectiv… [citeste mai departe]

Festivalul JazzAr a acordat o bursă muzicală în cadrul manifestărilor incluse în cea de-a doua ediție

Festivalul JazzAr a acordat o bursă muzicală în cadrul manifestărilor incluse în cea de-a doua ediție

Cea de-a doua ediție a festivalului JazzAr, desfășurată la sfârșitul săptămânii trecute, a avut parte de o serie de manifestări interesante, care au inclus un concert cu grupul coral al… [citeste mai departe]

Bucate tradiționale moldovenești, pregătite după rețete reinterpretate. Cu ce delicii vor fi serviți oficialii de la Summitul CPE din Moldova

Bucate tradiționale moldovenești, pregătite după rețete reinterpretate. Cu ce delicii vor fi serviți oficialii de la Summitul CPE din Moldova

Patrimoniul gastronimic al Moldovei va fi promovat la Summitul Comunității Politice Europene, iar liderii… [citeste mai departe]

Sighetean de 27 de ani, internat la psihiatrie după ce și-a agresat și amenințat fosta concubină de 41 de ani

Sighetean de 27 de ani, internat la psihiatrie după ce și-a agresat și amenințat fosta concubină de 41 de ani

Azi-noapte, la ora 00.10, polițiștii din Sighetu Marmației au fost sesizați prin plângere de către o femeie de 41 de ani din municipiu cu privire la faptul că în timp ce se… [citeste mai departe]

Sport Constanta: CS Victoria Cumpana se pregateste pentru Campionatul National de Gimnastica Ritmica

Sport Constanta: CS Victoria Cumpana se pregateste pentru Campionatul National de Gimnastica Ritmica

In perioada 2 ndash; 4 iunie 2023, in Sala Sporturilor din Constanta va avea loc Campionatul National de Gimnastica Ritmica Junioare II si III 9 12 ani , organizat de Primaria si Consiliul Local Cumpana,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

President Iohannis urges coalition leaders to present conclusions of negotiations with unions

Publicat:
President Iohannis urges coalition leaders to present conclusions of negotiations with unions

on Wednesday urged the leaders of the governing coalition to present, in the shortest possible time, the conclusions of the negotiations with the trade unions in education and the measures that the Government can adopt, so that the school year should be concluded in good conditions, and the calendar of the national exams should not be affected, informs the .

The leader of the , , and the leader of the , , participated in the discussions on the strike in the…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Coalition leaders, invited for consultations with president Iohannis on subject of strike in Education

11:15, 31.05.2023 - President Klaus Iohannis invited, on Wednesday, at 12:00, the three leaders of the governing coalition to consultations on the topic of the strike in Education, the Presidential Administration informed.On Tuesday, the head of state met with a delegation of trade union leaders from Education.…

PSD's Ciolacu after talks with unions of healthcare workers agrees to respond to most of their demands

18:50, 30.05.2023 - PSD's Ciolacu after talks with unions of healthcare workers agrees to respond to most of their demands. National chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday that he and Health Minister Alexandru Rafila talked with representatives of unions of healthcare workers and…

Iohannis: Gov't, coalition need to continue negotiating with unions, gov't rotation unlikely with ongoing negotiations

17:20, 25.05.2023 - Speaking on Thursday in Sibiu, President Klaus Iohannis declared that the government and the ruling coalition must continue negotiations with the education unions, remarking also that he doesn't believe that the government rotation can be done during such negotiations."Normally, the procedure should…

WWII veterans, French Gendarmerie Director-general decorated by President Iohannis

21:10, 24.05.2023 - President Klaus Iohannis signed on Wednesday the decrees for the decoration of several WWII veterans, of French Gedarmerie Director-general, General Christian Rodriguez, and of the Dublin-based Romanian Community of Ireland, the Presidential Administration announced.The head of the state conferred…

President Iohannis: I expect negotiations within the coalition to end next week

20:25, 17.05.2023 - President Iohannis: I expect negotiations within the coalition to end next week.President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that he expects the negotiations within the government coalition regarding the division of ministries to be completed by next week, told Agerpres. CITESTE SI EnergyMin Popescu:…

PM Ciuca: Education - national priority in new Government's programme

19:20, 17.05.2023 - PM Ciuca: Education - national priority in new Government's programme.Education will be a national priority in the government programme that will be approved next week within the coalition and with which the new Government will come into operation, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Wednesday.…

PSD supports turnover taxation, a measure in the spirit of Directive 1164 (Sen. Zamfir)

14:15, 21.04.2023 - Social Democratic Party (PSD) senator Daniel Zamfir declared on Friday, in a press conference held in central Alba Iulia, that his party supports turnover taxation, a measure that would be included in the government programme that the party's president, Marcel Ciolacu, will present after assuming the…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 31 mai 2023
USD 4.6562
EUR 4.9696
CHF 5.1125
GBP 5.7565
CAD 3.4138
XAU 293.042
JPY 3.3289
CNY 0.6551
AED 1.2678
AUD 3.0176
MDL 0.2603
BGN 2.5409

Urmareste stirile pe: