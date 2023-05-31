President Iohannis urges coalition leaders to present conclusions of negotiations with unions

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- President Klaus Iohannis invited, on Wednesday, at 12:00, the three leaders of the governing coalition to consultations on the topic of the strike in Education, the Presidential Administration informed.On Tuesday, the head of state met with a delegation of trade union leaders from Education.…

- PSD's Ciolacu after talks with unions of healthcare workers agrees to respond to most of their demands. National chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday that he and Health Minister Alexandru Rafila talked with representatives of unions of healthcare workers and…

- Speaking on Thursday in Sibiu, President Klaus Iohannis declared that the government and the ruling coalition must continue negotiations with the education unions, remarking also that he doesn't believe that the government rotation can be done during such negotiations."Normally, the procedure should…

- President Klaus Iohannis signed on Wednesday the decrees for the decoration of several WWII veterans, of French Gedarmerie Director-general, General Christian Rodriguez, and of the Dublin-based Romanian Community of Ireland, the Presidential Administration announced.The head of the state conferred…

- President Iohannis: I expect negotiations within the coalition to end next week.President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that he expects the negotiations within the government coalition regarding the division of ministries to be completed by next week, told Agerpres. CITESTE SI EnergyMin Popescu:…

- PM Ciuca: Education - national priority in new Government's programme.Education will be a national priority in the government programme that will be approved next week within the coalition and with which the new Government will come into operation, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Wednesday.…

- Social Democratic Party (PSD) senator Daniel Zamfir declared on Friday, in a press conference held in central Alba Iulia, that his party supports turnover taxation, a measure that would be included in the government programme that the party's president, Marcel Ciolacu, will present after assuming the…