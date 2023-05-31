President Iohannis urges coalition leaders to present conclusions of negotiations with unions

President Iohannis urges coalition leaders to present conclusions of negotiations with unionsPublicat:
President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday urged the leaders of the governing coalition to present, in the shortest possible time, the conclusions of the negotiations with the trade unions in education and the measures that the Government can adopt, so that the school year should be concluded in good conditions, and the calendar of the national exams should not be affected, informs the Presidential Administration.
The leader of the National Liberal Party, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, and the leader of the Social Democratic Party, Marcel Ciolacu, participated in the discussions on the strike in the…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Coalition leaders, invited for consultations with president Iohannis on subject of strike in Education
11:15, 31.05.2023 - President Klaus Iohannis invited, on Wednesday, at 12:00, the three leaders of the governing coalition to consultations on the topic of the strike in Education, the Presidential Administration informed.On Tuesday, the head of state met with a delegation of trade union leaders from Education.…
PSD's Ciolacu after talks with unions of healthcare workers agrees to respond to most of their demands
18:50, 30.05.2023 - PSD's Ciolacu after talks with unions of healthcare workers agrees to respond to most of their demands. National chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday that he and Health Minister Alexandru Rafila talked with representatives of unions of healthcare workers and…
Iohannis: Gov't, coalition need to continue negotiating with unions, gov't rotation unlikely with ongoing negotiations
17:20, 25.05.2023 - Speaking on Thursday in Sibiu, President Klaus Iohannis declared that the government and the ruling coalition must continue negotiations with the education unions, remarking also that he doesn't believe that the government rotation can be done during such negotiations."Normally, the procedure should…
WWII veterans, French Gendarmerie Director-general decorated by President Iohannis
21:10, 24.05.2023 - President Klaus Iohannis signed on Wednesday the decrees for the decoration of several WWII veterans, of French Gedarmerie Director-general, General Christian Rodriguez, and of the Dublin-based Romanian Community of Ireland, the Presidential Administration announced.The head of the state conferred…
President Iohannis: I expect negotiations within the coalition to end next week
20:25, 17.05.2023 - President Iohannis: I expect negotiations within the coalition to end next week.President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that he expects the negotiations within the government coalition regarding the division of ministries to be completed by next week, told Agerpres. CITESTE SI EnergyMin Popescu:…
PM Ciuca: Education - national priority in new Government's programme
19:20, 17.05.2023 - PM Ciuca: Education - national priority in new Government's programme.Education will be a national priority in the government programme that will be approved next week within the coalition and with which the new Government will come into operation, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Wednesday.…
PSD supports turnover taxation, a measure in the spirit of Directive 1164 (Sen. Zamfir)
14:15, 21.04.2023 - Social Democratic Party (PSD) senator Daniel Zamfir declared on Friday, in a press conference held in central Alba Iulia, that his party supports turnover taxation, a measure that would be included in the government programme that the party's president, Marcel Ciolacu, will present after assuming the…