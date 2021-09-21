President Iohannis: More than one million Romanian pupils study French language

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- President Klaus Iohannis is heading the Romanian delegation at the high-level segment of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 76), Tuesday to Thursday, taking place in New York, the United States of America. Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu is also present alongside the Romanian…

- The Romanian state will compensate the electricity bills for approximately 13 million Romanians who have a monthly consumption between 30 kWh and 200 kWh, Minister of Energy Virgil Popescu said on Wednesday in a briefing at the end of the Government meeting. "I presented today in the Government…

- The price surge is a fact and affects many Romanians, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday, as he stressed the need for the government and local authorities to prepare solutions. "The surge of prices is a fact and affects many Romanians. Solutions must be prepared for them and I think it is…

- President Klaus Iohannis signed today the decree for the decoration of the battle flag of the 2nd Infantry Division "Getica", the Presidential Administration informs. On the occasion of the division's 105th anniversary, the President conferred the "Faithful Service" National Order in rank…

- President Klaus Iohannis rode his bicycle to work at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Thursday morning. He did the same in April, when he joined a "Green Friday" campaign. "Our cities are overcrowded, especially during rush hours, when people go to work or come from work. We have a lot of…

- On Friday, President Klaus Iohannis signed the decrees regarding the accreditation of seven Romanian ambassadors, including Ovidiu Dranga, ambassador of Romania to Japan. According to the Presidential Administration, the head of state accredited: Elena Serbanescu as Ambassador Extraordinary…

- President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday said that the way out of the economic crisis will not be achieved through austerity measures, but through investments. On Tuesday, President Klaus Iohannis had a meeting with the ambassadors of the European Union member states accredited to Romania at the Athenee…

- President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that Romania is in a "fairly good" position as regards the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), noting that talks with the European Commission are "very beneficial", and a fast approval of the plan "without going in depth" would not help. "I think…