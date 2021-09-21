President Iohannis: More than one million Romanian pupils study French language

President Iohannis: More than one million Romanian pupils study French languagePublicat:
President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on the occasion of the first General Assembly of the Agence Universitaire de la Francophonie (AUF) organized in Romania, showing that, currently, over one million Romanian students are studying French, while the Romanian universities offer more than 100 Francophone courses, in Romania, agerpres reports. "The French language has represented, for about two centuries, and in a very particular way for Romanians, a valuable vehicle of humanism, democracy, freedom, diplomacy and culture. The French language has contributed to a significant extent to the development…
President Iohannis attends UN General Assembly; to deliver National Intervention on Tuesday
10:11, 21.09.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis is heading the Romanian delegation at the high-level segment of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 76), Tuesday to Thursday, taking place in New York, the United States of America. Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu is also present alongside the Romanian…
Minister of Energy: Romanian state to subsidize electricity bills for 13 million Romanians
17:15, 15.09.2021 - The Romanian state will compensate the electricity bills for approximately 13 million Romanians who have a monthly consumption between 30 kWh and 200 kWh, Minister of Energy Virgil Popescu said on Wednesday in a briefing at the end of the Government meeting. "I presented today in the Government…
President Iohannis: Price surge is a fact and affects many Romanians
19:16, 01.09.2021 - The price surge is a fact and affects many Romanians, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday, as he stressed the need for the government and local authorities to prepare solutions. "The surge of prices is a fact and affects many Romanians. Solutions must be prepared for them and I think it is…
President Iohannis decorates battle flag of 2nd Infantry Division "Getica"
19:00, 05.08.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis signed today the decree for the decoration of the battle flag of the 2nd Infantry Division "Getica", the Presidential Administration informs. On the occasion of the division's 105th anniversary, the President conferred the "Faithful Service" National Order in rank…
President Iohannis goes to work by bicycle
09:55, 05.08.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis rode his bicycle to work at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Thursday morning. He did the same in April, when he joined a "Green Friday" campaign. "Our cities are overcrowded, especially during rush hours, when people go to work or come from work. We have a lot of…
Seven Romanian Ambassadors, accredited by President Iohannis
15:35, 02.07.2021 - On Friday, President Klaus Iohannis signed the decrees regarding the accreditation of seven Romanian ambassadors, including Ovidiu Dranga, ambassador of Romania to Japan. According to the Presidential Administration, the head of state accredited: Elena Serbanescu as Ambassador Extraordinary…
President Iohannis: We can overcome economic crisis through investments, not austerity
16:35, 29.06.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday said that the way out of the economic crisis will not be achieved through austerity measures, but through investments. On Tuesday, President Klaus Iohannis had a meeting with the ambassadors of the European Union member states accredited to Romania at the Athenee…
President Iohannis: Situation is quite good as to PNRR; discussions with the European Commission - very beneficial
15:00, 24.06.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that Romania is in a "fairly good" position as regards the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), noting that talks with the European Commission are "very beneficial", and a fast approval of the plan "without going in depth" would not help. "I think…