President Iohannis: More than one million Romanian pupils study French language

400 de opere de artă cu prețul de pornire de doar 100 de euro

400 de opere de artă cu prețul de pornire de doar 100 de euro

Tradițional, Casa de Licitații A10 by Artmark scoate la licitație, sub marca Hanul cu Tei 1833, în fiecare sezon, un impresionant stoc de opere de artă cu prețul unitar de pornire de doar 100 de euro. În noul sezon al pieței românești de artă, care a debutat săptămâna trecută,… [citeste mai departe]

Viticultorii din țară își culeg roada. Din cauza vremii instabile recoltarea a început mai târziu

Viticultorii din țară își culeg roada. Din cauza vremii instabile recoltarea a început mai târziu

Tradiţional, în septembrie este mare forfotă pe podgoriile din Moldova unde viticultorii culeg cei mai buni struguri. Din cauza ploilor şi a vremii răcoroase, recoltarea a început mai târziu şi… [citeste mai departe]

Cluj: Aeroportul Internaţional Avram Iancu a ajuns la un milion de pasageri în 2021

Cluj: Aeroportul Internaţional Avram Iancu a ajuns la un milion de pasageri în 2021

Aeroportul Internaţional "Avram Iancu" din Cluj-Napoca a ajuns la un milion de pasageri în anul 2021 şi a marcat momentul, marţi, într-un cadru festiv. "Aeroportul Internaţional "Avram Iancu" Cluj a sărbătorit astăzi pasagerul cu… [citeste mai departe]

Cum se fabrică culoarea albastrul de Voroneț. Întregul proces explicat

Cum se fabrică culoarea albastrul de Voroneț. Întregul proces explicat

Mănăstirea Voronețului, ctitorie a lui Ștefan cel Mare, este cunoscută în special pentru culoarea sa, „Albastrul de Voroneț”. Istoricii sunt surprinși de rezistenţa acestei culori în condiţii climatice foarte aspre, fapt care se datorează originalităţii… [citeste mai departe]

FC Voluntari este prima echipă calificată în optimile de finală ale Cupei României la fotbal

FC Voluntari este prima echipă calificată în optimile de finală ale Cupei României la fotbal

FC Voluntari este prima echipă calificată în optimile de finală ale Cupei României la fotbal, după ce a învins formaţia de liga a treia ACS Şomuz Fălticeni cu scorul de 4-1 (1-1), marţi, în deplasare, în şaisprezecimile… [citeste mai departe]

Un tânăr a murit din cauza drogurilor. Doi traficanți, reținuți

Un tânăr a murit din cauza drogurilor. Doi traficanți, reținuți

Doi bărbați din Brașov au fost arestați preventiv, fiind acuzați de către procurorii DIICOT că ar fi vândut droguri ce au cauzat moartea unui alt tânăr. Procurorii spun că tânărul care a consumat stupefiante a fost preluat în stare gravă de către o ambulanță, iar… [citeste mai departe]

Un agent de poliţie a fost ucis, iar altul este în stare gravă în urma unui atac cu vehicul în Israel

Un agent de poliţie a fost ucis, iar altul este în stare gravă în urma unui atac cu vehicul în Israel

Un agent de poliţie a fost ucis, iar altul este în stare gravă în urma unui atac cu vehicul produs marţi în nordul Israelului, anunţă serviciile de securitate israeliene, precizând că doi… [citeste mai departe]

Valeriu Gheorghiță: Luăm în considerare devansarea termenului anunţat pentru administrarea dozei trei

Valeriu Gheorghiță: Luăm în considerare devansarea termenului anunţat pentru administrarea dozei trei

Valeriu Gheorghiță a anunțat marți că termenul anunțat pentru administrarea dozei trei de vaccinare ar pueta fi devansat. Conform precizărilor sale, vaccinarea cu a treia doză ar putea începe… [citeste mai departe]

P&G inaugurează a patra „Sală de clasă ca acasă” în Apostolache, Prahova

P&G inaugurează a patra „Sală de clasă ca acasă" în Apostolache, Prahova

Pentru al 4-lea an consecutiv, Procter & Gamble, compania care are în portofoliu mărci precum Ariel, Pampers, Gillette sau Fairy, continuă programul „O sală de clasă ca acasă”, transformând încă o sală de clasă într-un spațiu unic în care… [citeste mai departe]

TVA-ul pentru lemnele de foc ar putea să fie redus de la 19% la 5%

TVA-ul pentru lemnele de foc ar putea să fie redus de la 19% la 5%

Comisia de buget-finanţe a Senatului a adoptat, marţi, un raport de admitere pentru proiectul de lege al PSD care prevede reducerea TVA pentru lemnele de foc de la 19% la 5%, a anunţat purtătorul de cuvânt al partidului Ştefan Radu Oprea. Termenul de intrarea în vigoare… [citeste mai departe]


President Iohannis: More than one million Romanian pupils study French language

Publicat:
President Iohannis: More than one million Romanian pupils study French language

sent a message on the occasion of the first of the de la Francophonie (AUF) organized in Romania, showing that, currently, over one million Romanian students are studying French, while the Romanian universities offer more than 100 Francophone courses, in Romania, agerpres reports. " language has represented, for about two centuries, and in a very particular way for Romanians, a valuable vehicle of humanism, democracy, freedom, diplomacy and culture. language has contributed to a significant extent to the development…

