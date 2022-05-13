President Iohannis accredits six ambassadors; Cornel Feruta - to UN, Ion Jinga - to Council of Europe

President Iohannis accredits six ambassadors; Cornel Feruta - to UN, Ion Jinga - to Council of EuropePublicat:
President Klaus Iohannis signed on Friday decrees accrediting six Romanian ambassadors, including Cornel Feruta, Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, and Ion Jinga, Head of Romania's Permanent Mission at the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, Agerpres reports.
