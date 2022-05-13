President Iohannis accredits six ambassadors; Cornel Feruta - to UN, Ion Jinga - to Council of Europe

Stiri Recomandate

Sonos a lansat Sonos Voice Control, pentru controlul muzicii şi al boxelor

Sonos a lansat Sonos Voice Control, pentru controlul muzicii şi al boxelor

Sonos prezintă prima experienţă vocală creată exclusiv pentru audiţie în ecosistemul Sonos. Proiectată având în centrul său ideea de confidenţialitate, experienţa Sonos Voice Control este cel mai simplu mod de a gestiona muzica redată, oferindu-le utilizatorilor… [citeste mai departe]

Argentina autorizează cultivarea grâului modificat genetic. De ce se tem exportatorii că mulţi clienţi vor renunţa să importe cereale din această ţară

Argentina autorizează cultivarea grâului modificat genetic. De ce se tem exportatorii că mulţi clienţi vor renunţa să importe cereale din această ţară

Argentina, unul din cei mai mari exportatori de grâu, a devenit prima ţară din lume… [citeste mai departe]

„Petrolul nu trebuie politizat”. OPEC, împotriva sancțiunilor Occidentale la adresa Rusiei

„Petrolul nu trebuie politizat”. OPEC, împotriva sancțiunilor Occidentale la adresa Rusiei

Secretarul general al Organizației Țărilor Exportatoare de Petrol (OPEC) și președintele Venezuelei i-au îndemnat pe liderii mondiali să nu folosească petrolul ca „armă” politică. Mohammed Barkindo și Nicolas… [citeste mai departe]

Cenaclul „Să dăm viață anilor”, sâmbătă, la Câmpia Turzii

Cenaclul „Să dăm viață anilor”, sâmbătă, la Câmpia Turzii

Sâmbătă, 14 mai 2022, începând cu ora 19:30, în Sala Mare a Palatului Cultural Ionel Floașiu din Câmpia Turzii are loc cenaclul „Să dăm viață anilor”. Va urca pe scenă grupul de canto Bella Musica al... Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor. Vizitați siteul nostru… [citeste mai departe]

Programul Happy Cinema Bacau, 13 – 19 mai

Programul Happy Cinema Bacau, 13 – 19 mai

Vineri,13 Mai 14:00 Fireheart – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG 14:20 Roșu aprins (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG 14:40 Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG 15:00 Băieții răi (dub) 3D… [citeste mai departe]

A fost reținut tânărul care a distrus mai multe mașini în Baia Mare

A fost reținut tânărul care a distrus mai multe mașini în Baia Mare

În urmă cu o lună de zile, șoferii care circulau pe bulevardul Republicii din municipiul Baia Mare au fost atacați din senin de un bărbat cu o bâtă care a reușit să provoace distrugeri câtorva autoturisme. Polițiștii l-au identificat și tânărul de 28 de ani… [citeste mai departe]

Atentie, soferi! Se aplica noi reguli de circulatie in cartierele Faleza Nord, Tomis II si Piata Chiliei

Atentie, soferi! Se aplica noi reguli de circulatie in cartierele Faleza Nord, Tomis II si Piata Chiliei

Atentie, soferi De luni, 16 mai, se aplica noi reguli de circulatie in cartierele Faleza Nord, Tomis II si Piata ChilieiIncepand de luni, 16 mai, traficul rutier va fi reorganizat pe strazile… [citeste mai departe]

De ce boală suferă mama Oanei Roman. Diagnosticul crunt primit din partea medicilor

De ce boală suferă mama Oanei Roman. Diagnosticul crunt primit din partea medicilor

La începutul lunii mai, mai exact pe data de 4 mai, mama Oanei Roman era internată de urgență în spital. Ajunsă la vârsta de 82 de ani, Mioara Roman are anumite complicații, când vine vorba de starea sa de sănătate. Fosta soție a… [citeste mai departe]

Birocrația sufocă mediul de afaceri

Birocrația sufocă mediul de afaceri

Alexandru Tamba, UGIR Sălaj Pe lângă multitudinea de probleme create de inflația în continuă creștere, de lipsa unor materii prime cauzate de războiul din Ucraina, de presiunea pentru creșterea salariilor, de înțeles de altfel, având în vederea creșterea prețurilor la energie, gaze naturale, la bunurile de larg consum, mediul… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

President Iohannis accredits six ambassadors; Cornel Feruta - to UN, Ion Jinga - to Council of Europe

Publicat:
President Iohannis accredits six ambassadors; Cornel Feruta - to UN, Ion Jinga - to Council of Europe

signed on Friday decrees accrediting six Romanian ambassadors, including , to the in , and , Head of Romania's at the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, Agerpres reports.

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

× NEWSLETTER ×

Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

President Iohannis welcomes Prime Minister of Bulgarian Government, Petkov, at the Cotroceni Palace

16:00, 29.04.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis welcomed on Friday, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, the Prime Minister of the Government of Bulgaria, Kiril Petkov, who is paying a working visit to Romania. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

Forum on impasse on Romanian construction market, organized on Friday at Parliament Palace

16:25, 15.04.2022 - Representatives of the authorities and contractors in the field of constructions participate, on Friday, in the forum "Impasse on the construction market. Challenges and crisis solutions," organized on the sidelines of the Bucharest Real Estate Show. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

Sebastian Barbu and Bogdan Iancu contribute to Europe's victory in Rally of Nations

14:10, 04.04.2022 - Romanian crew Sebastian Barbu / Bogdan Iancu has contributed to the victory of Europe's team in the Rally of Nations Guanajuato, race which took place in Mexico. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know…

EnerMin Popescu discusses with Azerbaijani President about Europe's gas supply

18:16, 02.03.2022 - Romanian Energy Minister Virgil Popescu discussed with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, in Baku, on Wednesday about cooperation in the field of energy and the supply of Europe with Azerbaijani gas, according to the Romanian minister's post on Facebook. Fii la curent…

Posta Romana offers accommodation to Ukrainian refugees

15:45, 25.02.2022 - Posta Romana National Company (CNPR), the Romanian postal service company, will make available accommodation units from the internal circuit devoted to employees for hosting refugees from Ukraine, a CNPR release sent to AGERPRES on Friday reads. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

President Iohannis attends B9 reunion, NATO summit

07:55, 25.02.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis attends, on Friday, in a videoconferencing system, the extraordinary meeting of the Bucharest Format 9 (B9) and the extraordinary meeting of the heads of state and government of NATO states, according to the Presidential Administration. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

Martyr Valeriu Gafencu commemorated at Targu Ocna on 70th anniversary

15:50, 22.02.2022 - Valeriu Gafencu, one of the most beloved 20th-century Romanian martyrs, was prayerfully commemorated on Friday, February 18, on the 70th anniversary of his martyric repose in the Lord. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

'Tomato' program might use only Romanian seeds as of next year

17:00, 18.02.2022 - As of next year, the 'Tomato' program could use only Romanian seeds, if the domestic seed farming resource develops well enough to allow this, Agriculture Minister Adrian Chesnoiu said on Friday in Slatina. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 13 mai 2022
Bucuresti 15°C | 31°C
Iasi 14°C | 29°C
Cluj-Napoca 13°C | 27°C
Timisoara 14°C | 30°C
Constanta 14°C | 25°C
Brasov 11°C | 26°C
Baia Mare 12°C | 25°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 13 mai 2022
USD 4.7643
EUR 4.9458
CHF 4.7597
GBP 5.8036
CAD 3.6608
XAU 279.384
JPY 3.6956
CNY 0.7014
AED 1.2971
AUD 3.2759
MDL 0.2505
BGN 2.5287

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec