President Iohannis accredits six ambassadors; Cornel Feruta - to UN, Ion Jinga - to Council of Europe

President Klaus Iohannis welcomed on Friday, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, the Prime Minister of the Government of Bulgaria, Kiril Petkov, who is paying a working visit to Romania.

Representatives of the authorities and contractors in the field of constructions participate, on Friday, in the forum "Impasse on the construction market. Challenges and crisis solutions," organized on the sidelines of the Bucharest Real Estate Show.

Romanian crew Sebastian Barbu / Bogdan Iancu has contributed to the victory of Europe's team in the Rally of Nations Guanajuato, race which took place in Mexico.

Romanian Energy Minister Virgil Popescu discussed with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, in Baku, on Wednesday about cooperation in the field of energy and the supply of Europe with Azerbaijani gas, according to the Romanian minister's post on Facebook.

Posta Romana National Company (CNPR), the Romanian postal service company, will make available accommodation units from the internal circuit devoted to employees for hosting refugees from Ukraine, a CNPR release sent to AGERPRES on Friday reads.

President Klaus Iohannis attends, on Friday, in a videoconferencing system, the extraordinary meeting of the Bucharest Format 9 (B9) and the extraordinary meeting of the heads of state and government of NATO states, according to the Presidential Administration.

Valeriu Gafencu, one of the most beloved 20th-century Romanian martyrs, was prayerfully commemorated on Friday, February 18, on the 70th anniversary of his martyric repose in the Lord.

As of next year, the 'Tomato' program could use only Romanian seeds, if the domestic seed farming resource develops well enough to allow this, Agriculture Minister Adrian Chesnoiu said on Friday in Slatina.