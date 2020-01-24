President Iohannis, about being booed in Iasi: Glad we have democracy that is alive

Stiri Recomandate

Reporturile de la 6/49 și Joker vor scoate în weekend românii din case

Reporturile de la 6/49 și Joker vor scoate în weekend românii din case

Un report în valoare de aproximativ 4,40 milioane de lei (peste 922.000 de euro) este în joc la tragerea de duminică a jocului Joker în timp ce la Loto 6/49 se înregistrează un report de peste 2,77 milioane de lei (peste 581.500 de euro), informează Loteria… [citeste mai departe]

Primarul orașului Târgu Mureș, Dorin Florea, către maghiari, după ce i s-a cerut demisia: Merită mai mult decât caricaturi politice

Primarul orașului Târgu Mureș, Dorin Florea, către maghiari, după ce i s-a cerut demisia: Merită mai mult decât caricaturi politice

Primarul orașului Târgu Mureș, Dorin Florea, le transmite maghiarilor, după ce Consiliul Minorităților Naționale i-a cerut demisia… [citeste mai departe]

ZODIAC CHINEZESC 2020. Începe anul nou chinzesc, cel mai cunoscut ghicitor din Asia spune cum va fi pentru zodia ta

ZODIAC CHINEZESC 2020. Începe anul nou chinzesc, cel mai cunoscut ghicitor din Asia spune cum va fi pentru zodia ta

Este cea mai aglomerată perioadă a anului pentru So Man-fung Peter, unul dintre cei mai cunoscuți consultanți din Hong Kong, scrie CNN. El a calculat predicțiile de avere… [citeste mai departe]

CHINA Importante porțiuni din Marele Zid chinezesc, Disneyland Shanghai, Mormintele Ming și Padurea de Pagode și alte obiective au fost ÎNCHISE

CHINA Importante porțiuni din Marele Zid chinezesc, Disneyland Shanghai, Mormintele Ming și Padurea de Pagode și alte obiective au fost ÎNCHISE

China a anunţat vineri închiderea unor porţiuni din Marele Zid, precum şi a unor populare atracţii turistice… [citeste mai departe]

LIGA 2 // Transfer cu mare potențial făcut de Petrolul: Armando Vajushi, fotbalist cu selecții în prima reprezentativă a Albaniei, cotat la 600.000 de euro

LIGA 2 // Transfer cu mare potențial făcut de Petrolul: Armando Vajushi, fotbalist cu selecții în prima reprezentativă a Albaniei, cotat la 600.000 de euro

Petrolul Ploiești a mai oficializat transferul unui jucător strain în această iarnă.… [citeste mai departe]

China construieşte în 10 zile un spital pentru tratarea pacienţilor infectaţi cu noul coronavirus

China construieşte în 10 zile un spital pentru tratarea pacienţilor infectaţi cu noul coronavirus

Autorităţile din China au demarat vineri construcţia unui spital, capabil să primească în termen de 10 zile 1.000 de pacienţi infectaţi cu noul tip de coronavirus, au informat mass-media de stat, citate… [citeste mai departe]

Prim-vicepreședinte Pro România, despre o ALIANȚĂ cu PSD: Fără baroni, dar cu oameni competenți!

Prim-vicepreședinte Pro România, despre o ALIANȚĂ cu PSD: Fără baroni, dar cu oameni competenți!

Un puternic mesaj politic este lansat dinspre Pro România spre PSD. Mesajul este lansat prin vocea deputatului Nicolae Bănicioiu, prim-vicepreședinte PRO România care le amintește foștilor colegi… [citeste mai departe]

Record negativ: Suntem campionii Uniunii Europene, la creșterea datoriei guvernamentale și la deficitul guvernamental

Record negativ: Suntem campionii Uniunii Europene, la creșterea datoriei guvernamentale și la deficitul guvernamental

Ziarul Unirea Record negativ: Suntem campionii Uniunii Europene, la creșterea datoriei guvernamentale și la deficitul guvernamental Record negativ: Suntem campionii… [citeste mai departe]

Cum va putea fi escaladată orice CLĂDIRE, cu ușurință

Cum va putea fi escaladată orice CLĂDIRE, cu ușurință

În filmele de acțiune cu tentă SF, de obicei, atât supereroii, cât și răufăcătorii pot escalada cu ușurință clădiri înalte. Și totul pare atât de ușor, de firesc, încât cinefili oftează că nu pot face și ei un asemenea altfel de “parkour”. Iată însă că nimic nu e imposibil. ... [citeste mai departe]

Incident la Iași, la manifestările organizate cu ocazia Unirii Principatelor Române: O persoană a leșinat

Incident la Iași, la manifestările organizate cu ocazia Unirii Principatelor Române: O persoană a leșinat

Un incident a avut loc, vineri, la Iași în cadrul evenimentelor organizate cu ocazia a 161 de ani de la Unirea Principatelor Române.Potrivit informațiilor Antena 3, o persoană a leșinat… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

President Iohannis, about being booed in Iasi: Glad we have democracy that is alive

Publicat:
President Iohannis, about being booed in Iasi: Glad we have democracy that is alive

said that the boos during his speech in Iasi, at the events organized on , show that "in Romania we have a democracy that is alive".

He stated, at the end of the manifestation in , that " has the right to his opinion", stressing that the attitude of some of the participants in the events did not cause him a state of annoyance.

"I am very happy that in Romania we have a living democracy, which is manifesting itself in such a beautiful day as it is today. We were not at all upset. Every Romanian has the right to his…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

PM Orban, about boos in Iasi: It's a more colorful atmosphere

17:39, 24.01.2020 - National Liberal Party (PNL) leader, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, considers that the public boos during his speech on the occasion of Unification Day in Iasi have created "a more colorful atmosphere".He stated that there were also "agitators" among the public in Unirii Square in Iasi, some…

President Iohannis, in Iasi: Romanians and Romania need Unirii Motorway

15:06, 24.01.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis, who participates on Friday in the events dedicated to the Unification of the Romanian Principalities in Iasi, conveyed to the governors that the Romanians and Romania need the Unirii (Union - ed.n.) Motorway, a 'project enshrined by law', which 'obliges 'the state to build…

President Iohannis, after Forum in Jerusalem: Our duty, to keep alive memory of Holocaust victims

12:44, 24.01.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis declares himself honored to represent Romania on Thursday at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum dedicated to preserving the memory of the Holocaust, held in Jerusalem. "I am honored to represent Romania at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum dedicated to the remembrance of holocaust…

President Iohannis: I support Government's demarche on responsibility assumption; it is the right way

18:54, 16.01.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday he supports the Government's demarche to assume responsibility in Parliament for the two-round mayoral elections. "Today, the Government has decided to assume responsibility for the modification of the mayoral election law, namely it is intended to come back…

President Iohannis to attend in Timisoara several events devoted to 1989 Revolution

09:17, 16.12.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis will be present on Monday, in Timisoara, at several events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the 1989 Revolution.  According to the Presidency, the head of state will lay, at 5:10 hrs on Monday, a wreath at the Heroes Monument in Timisoara. Later, President Iohannis…

President Iohannis: Budget deficit of 3.6pct, projection already starting to rebalance budget

15:59, 10.12.2019 - A budget deficit of 3.6 percent represents a projection that is beginning to rebalance the budget, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday in a press statement at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.  "If we do not want either to cut - or raise pensions -, if we want to have investments, if we want…

President Iohannis, politicians to discuss additional seats for MPs representing overseas Romanians

13:36, 26.11.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that he will have discussions with political leaders, with parties, to increase the number of parliamentarians representing the diaspora.  Asked if changes have to be made so that overseas Romanians are better represented in Parliament, Iohannis said: "Certainly…

President Iohannis: Being a serviceman is not like any other job;Army - fundamental institution of Romanian state

12:36, 01.11.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis participated on Friday in the activities occasioned by the centennial anniversary of the "Mihai Viteazul" National Military College, context in which he underscored that the Army is a fundamental institution of the Romanian state.  "Being a serviceman is not like any other…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 24 ianuarie 2020
Bucuresti -4°C | 8°C
Iasi -6°C | 7°C
Cluj-Napoca -7°C | 3°C
Timisoara -4°C | 6°C
Constanta 0°C | 8°C
Brasov -6°C | 4°C
Baia Mare -5°C | 4°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 23.01.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 314.938,80 2.779.422,80
II (5/6) 10 10.497,96 -
III (4/6) 233 450,55 -
IV (3/6) 5.099 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 3.142.352,00

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2020
USD 4.3101
EUR 4.779
CHF 4.4487
GBP 5.6586
CAD 3.2738
XAU 215.385
JPY 3.9337
CNY 0.6217
AED 1.1735
AUD 2.9606
MDL 0.2442
BGN 2.4435

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec