President Iohannis, about being booed in Iasi: Glad we have democracy that is alive

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- National Liberal Party (PNL) leader, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, considers that the public boos during his speech on the occasion of Unification Day in Iasi have created "a more colorful atmosphere".He stated that there were also "agitators" among the public in Unirii Square in Iasi, some…

- President Klaus Iohannis, who participates on Friday in the events dedicated to the Unification of the Romanian Principalities in Iasi, conveyed to the governors that the Romanians and Romania need the Unirii (Union - ed.n.) Motorway, a 'project enshrined by law', which 'obliges 'the state to build…

- President Klaus Iohannis declares himself honored to represent Romania on Thursday at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum dedicated to preserving the memory of the Holocaust, held in Jerusalem. "I am honored to represent Romania at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum dedicated to the remembrance of holocaust…

- President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday he supports the Government's demarche to assume responsibility in Parliament for the two-round mayoral elections. "Today, the Government has decided to assume responsibility for the modification of the mayoral election law, namely it is intended to come back…

- President Klaus Iohannis will be present on Monday, in Timisoara, at several events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the 1989 Revolution. According to the Presidency, the head of state will lay, at 5:10 hrs on Monday, a wreath at the Heroes Monument in Timisoara. Later, President Iohannis…

- A budget deficit of 3.6 percent represents a projection that is beginning to rebalance the budget, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday in a press statement at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. "If we do not want either to cut - or raise pensions -, if we want to have investments, if we want…

- President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that he will have discussions with political leaders, with parties, to increase the number of parliamentarians representing the diaspora. Asked if changes have to be made so that overseas Romanians are better represented in Parliament, Iohannis said: "Certainly…

- President Klaus Iohannis participated on Friday in the activities occasioned by the centennial anniversary of the "Mihai Viteazul" National Military College, context in which he underscored that the Army is a fundamental institution of the Romanian state. "Being a serviceman is not like any other…