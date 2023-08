Net average monthly wage rises to 4,600 RON this June (official statistics)

The average net nominal wage this June was RON 4,600, up by RON 57 (+1.3 pct) month over month, the National Institute of Statistics announced on Friday.The average gross wage was RON 7,364, by RON 135 (+1.9 pct) higher compared to May 2023. The average… [citeste mai departe]