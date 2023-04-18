Political police collaborators stripped of special state pension (Senate)

Stiri Recomandate

Sute de buzoieni au ajuns la spital în primele zile de Paști. Medicii recomandă în continuare cumpătarea

Sute de buzoieni au ajuns la spital în primele zile de Paști. Medicii recomandă în continuare cumpătarea

Peste 300 de persoane au avut nevoie de ajutorul medicilor după ce au uitat de „măsură” atât la mâncare cât și la alcool, dar și din cauza unor infecții respiratorii sau boli cronice… [citeste mai departe]

Baschet feminin: Rapid Bucureşti a ratat şansa de a câştiga bronzul Ligii Naţionale pe teren propriu

Baschet feminin: Rapid Bucureşti a ratat şansa de a câştiga bronzul Ligii Naţionale pe teren propriu

Echipa de baschet feminin Rapid Bucureşti a fost învinsă marţi, pe teren propriu, de vicecampioana FCC UAV Arad, în al doilea meci din trei programate în finala mică a Ligii Naţionale şi a ratat… [citeste mai departe]

Ucraina și Polonia au ajuns la un acord privind reluarea tranzitului de cereale ucrainene. Interzicerea importurilor rămâne în vigoare

Ucraina și Polonia au ajuns la un acord privind reluarea tranzitului de cereale ucrainene. Interzicerea importurilor rămâne în vigoare

Polonia şi Ucraina au ajuns la un acord privind reluarea tranzitului de cereale ucrainene prin Polonia. Transporturile de grâne… [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis a ajuns în Brazilia. Președintele, primit de omologul său Lula da Silva

Klaus Iohannis a ajuns în Brazilia. Președintele, primit de omologul său Lula da Silva

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a fost primit marți, 18 aprilie, de omologul său brazilian Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, în prima zi a turneului său în America Latină pe care îl face până pe 26 aprilie, transmite Agerpres.Vizita… [citeste mai departe]

EU lawmakers adopt deals on emissions trading, carbon tax

EU lawmakers adopt deals on emissions trading, carbon tax

European Union lawmakers on Tuesday adopted key pieces of a package designed to achieve the EU’s climate goals of cutting emissions of the gases that cause global warming by 55% over this decade, AP News reports. European Parliament members approved deals to reform the 27-nation bloc’s… [citeste mai departe]

EU lawmakers green-light visa free travel for Kosovo

EU lawmakers green-light visa free travel for Kosovo

European Union lawmakers on Tuesday gave the green light for citizens from Kosovo to travel freely in Europe without visas from next year, according to AP News.  The move means that Kosovo’s citizens will be able to travel in the 27-nation Schengen passport free area, which includes most EU countries… [citeste mai departe]

Țară în service. Cai sălbatici din Delta Dunării, cu sau fără microcip? ONG-urile se tem că samsarii vor prospera

Țară în service. Cai sălbatici din Delta Dunării, cu sau fără microcip? ONG-urile se tem că samsarii vor prospera

Caii liberi din Delta Dunării au intrat în vizorul birocrației din Tulcea. Hârtiile plimbate prin birouri ar putea duce la situația paradoxală ca niște animale… [citeste mai departe]

Fotbal, Liga 4: Unirea Tritenii de Jos – Fotbalul nu poate fi păcălit la infinit așa cum este la nivelul de amatori în județul Cluj

Fotbal, Liga 4: Unirea Tritenii de Jos – Fotbalul nu poate fi păcălit la infinit așa cum este la nivelul de amatori în județul Cluj

Oficialii de la Unirea Tritenii de Jos continuă „dialogul de la distanța” cu oficialii AJF Cluj, după cazului meciului cu Minerul… [citeste mai departe]


Political police collaborators stripped of special state pension (Senate)

Publicat:
Political police collaborators stripped of special state pension (Senate)

, the Senate tacitly adopted a legislative proposal amending and supplementing 24/2008 regarding access to one's own dossier and the unveiling of the Securitate political police and Law no. 223/2015 on special state pensions for the military.

