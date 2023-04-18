Political police collaborators stripped of special state pension (Senate)Publicat:
On Tuesday, the Senate tacitly adopted a legislative proposal amending and supplementing Government Emergency Ordinance 24/2008 regarding access to one's own dossier and the unveiling of the Securitate political police and Law no. 223/2015 on special state pensions for the military.
