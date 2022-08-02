Polish government's representative in Bucharest to discuss Romania's future 3SI-related mandate

Polish government's representative in Bucharest to discuss Romania's future 3SI-related mandatePublicat:
Secretary of State for Global Affairs and Diplomatic Strategies Cornel Feruta met on Tuesday in Bucharest with the Polish government's Plenipotentiary for the Three Seas Initiative (3SI) Pawel Jablonski, with whom he discussed aspects related to Romania's future mandate in the perspective of the 2023 3SI Summit in Bucharest, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a release.
