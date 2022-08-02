Polish government's representative in Bucharest to discuss Romania's future 3SI-related mandate

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The total drought-hit area reached 163,026 hectares, higher by 2,356 hectares than the July 29 reporting, according to the data communicated until this date by 24 counties (out of 41, plus Bucharest metropolitan area), informs the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. Fii la curent…

- Secretary of State George Niculescu from the Ministry of Energy gave assurance that Romania can manage with the 15pct cut in gas consumption recommended by the EU, also mentioning that, for now, this is a voluntary action and that there are "some flexibilities" taken into account in this reduction,…

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Tuesday had a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Ayman Safadi, who is currently paying a visit to Romania, the two addressing topics like the management of the flow of refugees, as well as aspects related…

- Ovidiu-Vasile Cimpean and Adrian Raulea were appointed as secretaries of state with the Ministry of European Investments and Projects, by decisions of Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

- A cooperation program in the field of higher education and academic research between the Ministry of Education in Romania and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research in Palestine for the period of 2022 - 2025 was signed by Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu and the Minister of Foreign…

- The number of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 will increase by mid-August, according to estimates made by the Ministry of Health, Minister Alexandru Rafila said on Tuesday, noting that during this period, the health system must be prepared, especially in the outpatient area for a sixth wave of the…

- The heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Bucharest have conducted, over the weekend, the annual informing and documenting visit, which took pace in the counties of Iasi and Suceava, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

- The amendment of the European Union Treaties is a "very complex, laborious and long-lasting exercise", the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) said on Tuesday, noting that "important" progress can be made in the current context, as well. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…