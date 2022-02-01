PNRR renegotiation, discussed at President's January meeting with ministers; agreement not sought

Stiri Recomandate

Consiliul Concurenţei a autorizat tranzacţia prin care Premier Energy preia producătorul de energie eoliană Ecoenergia

Consiliul Concurenţei a autorizat tranzacţia prin care Premier Energy PLC, Cipru, preia producătorul de energie eoliană Ecoenergia SRL, România, potrivit unui… [citeste mai departe]

Vaccinarea devine obligatorie. Cine refuză riscă amenzi usturătoare

Vaccinarea împotriva COVID-19 devine obligatorie de astăzi în Austria. Noua lege care a intrat în vigoare vizează toate persoanele în vârstă de peste 18 ani. Mai multe țări au introdus obligativitatea vaccinării pentru persoanele în vârstă sau personalul medical,… [citeste mai departe]

Rivalul lui Netflix apare în România pe 8 martie 2022. E oficial, cât va cotsa abonamentul lunar

Rivalul lui Netflix se lansează pe 8 martie 2022 în România, noua platformă fiind disponibilă la un preț mai mic decât cel practicat lunar de Netflix. Rivalul vine și cu o serie de oferte, reduceri de preț… [citeste mai departe]

Liceul Callatis din Mangalia va avea o nouă conducere, după ce ISJ a decis încetarea detaşării pentru cele două directoare

Liceul Callatis din Mangalia va avea o nouă conducere, după ce Inspectoratul Şcolar Judeţean (ISJ) Constanţa a decis încetarea detaşării pentru… [citeste mai departe]

O mai ții minte pe Eva Timush, finalista „Românii au talent”? Cum arată și ce face acum?

Eva Timush, finalista “Românii Au Talent”, care a fost la un pas să revendice cei 120.000 de euro în cadrul concursului de pe Pro TV, revine în atenția spectatorilor. La doar 15 ani, Eva Timush a fost preferata… [citeste mai departe]

Otopeni, în continuare cu cea mai mare incidenţă a cazurilor de COVID-19 din Ilfov - 31,21 la mia de locuitori

Localitatea Otopeni are continuare cu cea mai mare incidenţă a cazurilor de infectare cu SARS-CoV-2 din judeţul Ilfov - 31,21 la mia de locuitori, în creştere faţă de ziua precedentă,… [citeste mai departe]

IGSU: Pompierii salvatori au intervenit in peste 2.000 de situatii de urgenta la nivel national. Peste 1000 de persoane aflate in dificultate, asistate

In cursul zilei de ieri, pompierii salvatori au intervenit, cu promptitudine, in peste 2.000 de situatii… [citeste mai departe]

Povestea tristă a unei eleve din Iași care merge pe jos 13 km până la școală, pentru că nu are bani de autobuz

Bianca Michiu este o tânără care locuiește în comuna Șipote din județul Iași și este elevă în clasa a IX-a la Liceul Tehnologic Vlădeni, la o distanță de aproximativ… [citeste mai departe]

Continuă scandalul în PMP. Diaconescu acuză schimbarea statutului într-o „şedinţă paralelă”: Au votat pentru transformarea într-un partid al penalilor

Preşedintele PMP Cristian Diaconescu a acuzat faptul că statutul formaţiunii… [citeste mai departe]

Incidența în municipiul Brașov este 22,74 la mia de locuitori. Cea mai mare rată de infectare este în Sânpetru – 30,49!

Potrivit informațiilor furnizate de DSP, incidența în municipiul Brașov este azi 22,74, față de 21,21 la mia de locuitori, iar în județ rata de infectare… [citeste mai departe]


PNRR renegotiation, discussed at President's January meeting with ministers; agreement not sought

Publicat:
said on Tuesday that talks in January between and members of the Government focused on several topics, including the renegotiation of the and (PNRR), adding that reaching an agreement on this topic was not in view, Agerpres reports. Ciuca was asked in Parliament if he had discussed with the head of state the renegotiation of the PNRR in early January, when meetings with ministers took place.

"In the discussion that I had with the President, with each minister, several topics were discussed. There

Implementation solutions, until end of 2023, for ELI-NP project, discussed in Government

18:50, 31.01.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca coordinated on Monday the reunion of the inter-institutional committee regarding the Extreme Light Infrastructure - Nuclear Physics project, meeting during which the ELI-NP project's situation was presented and solutions were identified so that it could be implemented…

USR's Ciolos: I never heard Iohannis, Ciuca saying Romania is preparing for possible armed conflict

16:10, 25.01.2022 - USR (Save Romania Union) leader Dacian Ciolos reproached President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca for not informing the population about the way Romania is preparing for a possible armed conflict in our vicinity. He told a press conference held on Tuesday at the Palace of…

Government: Labour Ministry to contract technical assistance services from World Bank to reform pension system

19:21, 28.12.2021 - The Ministry of Labour will contract technical assistance services from the World Bank to implement the reform of the public pension system as provided in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), according to a memorandum approved by the Government on Tuesday. "A memorandum initiated…

IntMin Bode, on COVID green certificate: We cannot talk about a draft law that doesn't exist

19:15, 21.12.2021 - The Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, declared on Tuesday that there can be no discussions about a draft law that does not exist, referring to the law for COVID green certificate in the workplace. "Why all this commotion with the green certificate, on taking responsibility, given…

PM Ciuca to present gov't priorities at meetings in Brussels with EU, NATO high officials

14:05, 20.12.2021 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will convey the "absolute" openness of the new government for strengthening the dialogue with the European institutions during his meetings on Monday and Tuesday in Brussels, while presenting its priorities, with an emphasis on the efficient management of the COVID-19…

PM Ciuca: We aren't governing country to take funds straight to some region or county

17:15, 08.12.2021 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated, on Wednesday, that the Government desires an equitable development of each region and of each county and does not intend to direct funds only to some of them. "It's the first time I'm hearing of this subject. We are not governing the country to direct funds…

Ursula von der Leyen congratulates Nicolae Ciuca on his investiture as Prime Minister

21:00, 25.11.2021 - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen took to Twitter today to congratulate Nicolae Ciuca on his investiture as Prime Minister of Romania. "We will work together with the new Romanian government to find solutions against the pandemic and to implement the National Recovery and…

PM-designate Ciuca: Government programme, based on resilience, stability, transparency, fairness, efficiency

20:21, 23.11.2021 - Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca said on Tuesday that the government programme submitted in Parliament, which has as its basic principles transparency, resilience, stability, fairness and efficiency, has the Romanian citizen at its core, and the "axis" is the National Recovery and Resilience…


