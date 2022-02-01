PNRR renegotiation, discussed at President's January meeting with ministers; agreement not sought

PNRR renegotiation, discussed at President's January meeting with ministers; agreement not soughtPublicat:
Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Tuesday that talks in January between President Klaus Iohannis and members of the Government focused on several topics, including the renegotiation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), adding that reaching an agreement on this topic was not in view, Agerpres reports. Ciuca was asked in Parliament if he had discussed with the head of state the renegotiation of the PNRR in early January, when meetings with ministers took place.
"In the discussion that I had with the President, with each minister, several topics were discussed. There…
