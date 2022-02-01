PNRR renegotiation, discussed at President's January meeting with ministers; agreement not sought

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca coordinated on Monday the reunion of the inter-institutional committee regarding the Extreme Light Infrastructure - Nuclear Physics project, meeting during which the ELI-NP project's situation was presented and solutions were identified so that it could be implemented…

- USR (Save Romania Union) leader Dacian Ciolos reproached President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca for not informing the population about the way Romania is preparing for a possible armed conflict in our vicinity. He told a press conference held on Tuesday at the Palace of…

- The Ministry of Labour will contract technical assistance services from the World Bank to implement the reform of the public pension system as provided in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), according to a memorandum approved by the Government on Tuesday. "A memorandum initiated…

- The Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, declared on Tuesday that there can be no discussions about a draft law that does not exist, referring to the law for COVID green certificate in the workplace. "Why all this commotion with the green certificate, on taking responsibility, given…

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will convey the "absolute" openness of the new government for strengthening the dialogue with the European institutions during his meetings on Monday and Tuesday in Brussels, while presenting its priorities, with an emphasis on the efficient management of the COVID-19…

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated, on Wednesday, that the Government desires an equitable development of each region and of each county and does not intend to direct funds only to some of them. "It's the first time I'm hearing of this subject. We are not governing the country to direct funds…

- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen took to Twitter today to congratulate Nicolae Ciuca on his investiture as Prime Minister of Romania. "We will work together with the new Romanian government to find solutions against the pandemic and to implement the National Recovery and…

- Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca said on Tuesday that the government programme submitted in Parliament, which has as its basic principles transparency, resilience, stability, fairness and efficiency, has the Romanian citizen at its core, and the "axis" is the National Recovery and Resilience…