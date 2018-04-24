PM Dancila: We will answer with correct solutions to healthcare staff pay problems

Stiri Recomandate

Si-a distrus Ferrari pentru a salva un enot!

Si-a distrus Ferrari pentru a salva un enot!

S-a intamplat in Statele Unite. Mai precis la marginea orasului Los Angeles. Un sofer si-a scos masina, un Ferrari, de pe sosea, ajungand in boscheti, pentru a nu calca un enot.   Mergand agale, animalul... [citeste mai departe]

Prognoza meteo: un val de aer nord-african loveşte România. Ce zone vor fi afectate, unde se anunţă furtuni violente

Prognoza meteo: un val de aer nord-african loveşte România. Ce zone vor fi afectate, unde se anunţă furtuni violente

Valori termice record, temperaturi de luna iulie. Acesta este anunţul meteorologilor petnru următoarele zile când mercurul din termometre va urca ameţitor. Vremea… [citeste mai departe]

Sfantul Iosif Marturisitorul din Maramures, sarbatorit in 24 aprilie

Sfantul Iosif Marturisitorul din Maramures, sarbatorit in 24 aprilie

Crestinii ortodocsi din Maramures si nu numai il sarbatoresc in fiecare an pe data de 24 aprilie pe Sfantul Ierarh Iosif Marturisitorul. Cu aceata ocazie, astazi, la Catedrala Episcopala “Sfanta Treime” din Baia Mare, PS Iustin, Episcopul Maramuresului si Satmarului,… [citeste mai departe]

Sorina Daniela Ila, director „plin” la Buletine

Sorina Daniela Ila, director „plin” la Buletine

După o perioadă prelungită de interimat la conducerea Serviciului Public Comunitar Local de Evidenţă a Persoanelor din cadrul Primăriei Municipiului Arad, Sorina Daniela Ila a fost numită director „plin”. Ea a fost declarată admisă la concursul de promovare organizat de Agenția Națională a Funcționarilor… [citeste mai departe]

Gabriel Zetea ii invita pe liberalii maramureseni la dialog

Gabriel Zetea ii invita pe liberalii maramureseni la dialog

Presedintele Consiliului Judetean Maramures, Gabriel Zetea, ii invita liberali la dialog, sperand ca astfel sa se ajunga la o solutie in ceea ce priveste orgoliile politice din sedintele de plen. Acesta crede ca maramuresenii sunt satui de dezbateri sterile si polemica fara rezultat.… [citeste mai departe]

Sergiu Tofilat: Ne pregătim pentru alegerile locale din 2019

Sergiu Tofilat: Ne pregătim pentru alegerile locale din 2019

Aspirant la funcţia de primar al municipiului Chişinău, Sergiu Tofilat, care nu a fost înregistrat pentru că nu a reuşit să adune cele 10.000 de semnături în susţinerea sa, spune că se pregăteşte pentru alegerile locale generale din 2019. [citeste mai departe]

Prognoza meteo 24 aprilie: Vremea se schimbă radical! Sunt anunțate ploi cu descărcări electrice

Prognoza meteo 24 aprilie: Vremea se schimbă radical! Sunt anunțate ploi cu descărcări electrice

Prognoza meteo 24 aprilie aduce vești proaste despre vreme. Meteorologii anunță temperaturi mari, însă revin ploile însoțite descărcări electrice, furtuni cu fulgere izolate. Va ploua în averse pe arii… [citeste mai departe]

Europarlamentarul Laurențiu Rebega (Pro România) prezintă Marea Unire în Parlamentul European

Europarlamentarul Laurențiu Rebega (Pro România) prezintă Marea Unire în Parlamentul European

Europarlamentarul Laurențiu Rebega (Pro România) organizează în această săptămână o expoziție despre Marea Unire de la 1918 în Parlamentul European de la Bruxelles. ”În această săptămână la Parlamentul European… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedintele ÎCCJ, despre protocol: Am cerut aviz pentru declasificare Parchetului General şi SRI

Preşedintele ÎCCJ, despre protocol: Am cerut aviz pentru declasificare Parchetului General şi SRI

Preşedintele ÎCCJ, judecătorul Cristina Tarcea, a explicat că avizele de interceptare emise de către Curte au avut un temei legal, în ciuda interpretărilor care arată contrariul, magistratul subliniind… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

PM Dancila: We will answer with correct solutions to healthcare staff pay problems

Publicat:
PM Dancila: We will answer with correct solutions to healthcare staff pay problems

said on Monday at a meeting with hospital managers that the government will answer with correct solutions to healthcare staff pay problems.
Dancila, Minister of , Labour Minister Lia Olguta Vasilescu and Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici discussed with hospital managers regarding the wages in the public healthcare system and ways to apply pay bonuses.

"We wanted to have this discussion because the healthcare sector is a priority with me, as prime minister, with the government I lead. For this reason, healthcare, alongside education,…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Government: Health wages - on agenda of Monday's meeting between premier dancila and hospital managers

20:40, 22.04.2018 - Premier Viorica Dancila will meet on Monday, at 13:00 hrs, with the hospital managers, the agenda of the meeting featuring the topic of wages in the public health care system, informs a press release of the Government.  Prime Minister Viorica Dancila requested on Wednesday that the ministers…

Social Democrats to gather on Monday for the meeting of the National Executive Committee

20:05, 15.04.2018 - Social Democrats are set to gather on Monday for the meeting of the National Executive Committee, to be held at the Palace of Parliament, at 11.00 EET. The PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Liviu Dragnea on April 10 announced that Prime Minister Viorica Dancila will present on this occasion…

PM Dancila: Transgaz becomes regional actor by signing privatisation contract of Vestmoldtransgaz company

15:25, 29.03.2018 - Transgaz became the main regional actor by signing the privatisation contract of the Vestmoldtransgaz company, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Thursday in the opening of the Government sitting. She added that the demarche represents a reason of joy in terms of energy interconnection between…

PM Dancila meets Polish Ambassador; PM underscores dynamic nature of bilateral strategic relations

13:16, 20.03.2018 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Monday received the Ambassador of the Polish Republic in Bucharest, Marcin Wilczek, on which occasion the Prime Minister underscored the dynamic nature of the strategic relations existing between the two countries, on the background of the national centenaries of…

JusMin Toader: Inmate population decrease in Romania to 22,884 and 12,795 prison staff

21:10, 12.03.2018 - Justice Minister Tudorel Toader announced at a news conference on Monday that the inmate population in Romania in is on a downward trend, with the number of outgoing detainees exceeding the number of incoming inmates. He added that the size of the inmate population in Romania is 22,884, while…

PSD Congress / PM Dancila: We want to adopt German model in field of public procurement

09:30, 11.03.2018 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Saturday at the PSD's extraordinary Congress that the Government wants to adopt the German model in the field of public procurement. "The first time it was the Snagov Strategy, when all the political class and the whole civil society shook hands for the…

PM Dancila: Gov't priority - Development of US-Romania Strategic Partnership on human trafficking component

15:38, 01.02.2018 - One of the Government's priorities is the development and enlargement of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the US in more areas, including in terms of protecting and promoting the human rights and fighting human trafficking, reads the message sent by Prime Minister Viorica Dancila at…

PM Dancila conveyed since Monday evening that she doesn't want to benefit from SPP protection

13:07, 31.01.2018 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on Wednesday, at the beginning of the Government sitting, that she doesn't want to be guarded by the Protection and Guard Service (SPP)  "I would like to mention that I have conveyed to the Protection and Guard Service, since Monday evening, that I don't…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 24 aprilie 2018
Bucuresti13°C | 29°CCer senin
Iasi12°C | 24°Cposibil furtună cu descărcări electrice
Cluj-Napoca11°C | 22°Cposibil furtună cu descărcări electrice
Timisoara12°C | 26°Cposibil furtună cu descărcări electrice
Constanta13°C | 22°CCer parţial noros
Craiova13°C | 24°Cposibil furtună cu descărcări electrice
Brasov10°C | 22°Cposibil ploaie
Baia Mare12°C | 21°CDescărcări electrice
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 22.04.2018

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 402.028,84 872.728,02
II (5/6) 7 19.144,23 -
III (4/6) 369 363,16 -
IV (3/6) 7.225 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 1.357.497,24

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 aprilie 2018
USD 3.8076
EUR 4.6563
CHF 3.8976
GBP 5.3154
CAD 2.9737
XAU 162.515
JPY 3.5179
CNY 0.6037
AED 1.0367
AUD 2.9074
MDL 0.2299
BGN 2.3808

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec