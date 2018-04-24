PM Dancila: We will answer with correct solutions to healthcare staff pay problems

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Premier Viorica Dancila will meet on Monday, at 13:00 hrs, with the hospital managers, the agenda of the meeting featuring the topic of wages in the public health care system, informs a press release of the Government. Prime Minister Viorica Dancila requested on Wednesday that the ministers…

- Social Democrats are set to gather on Monday for the meeting of the National Executive Committee, to be held at the Palace of Parliament, at 11.00 EET. The PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Liviu Dragnea on April 10 announced that Prime Minister Viorica Dancila will present on this occasion…

- Transgaz became the main regional actor by signing the privatisation contract of the Vestmoldtransgaz company, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Thursday in the opening of the Government sitting. She added that the demarche represents a reason of joy in terms of energy interconnection between…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Monday received the Ambassador of the Polish Republic in Bucharest, Marcin Wilczek, on which occasion the Prime Minister underscored the dynamic nature of the strategic relations existing between the two countries, on the background of the national centenaries of…

- Justice Minister Tudorel Toader announced at a news conference on Monday that the inmate population in Romania in is on a downward trend, with the number of outgoing detainees exceeding the number of incoming inmates. He added that the size of the inmate population in Romania is 22,884, while…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Saturday at the PSD's extraordinary Congress that the Government wants to adopt the German model in the field of public procurement. "The first time it was the Snagov Strategy, when all the political class and the whole civil society shook hands for the…

- One of the Government's priorities is the development and enlargement of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the US in more areas, including in terms of protecting and promoting the human rights and fighting human trafficking, reads the message sent by Prime Minister Viorica Dancila at…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on Wednesday, at the beginning of the Government sitting, that she doesn't want to be guarded by the Protection and Guard Service (SPP) "I would like to mention that I have conveyed to the Protection and Guard Service, since Monday evening, that I don't…