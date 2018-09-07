PM Dancila proposes interministerial meeting to solve financing difficulties of National Research Programme and ALFRED project

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Prim-ministrul Viorica Dancila a propus vineri, dupa ce a vizitat platforma nucleara Mioveni la Institutul de Cercetari Nucleare (RATEN ICN), organizarea unei intalniri interministeriale pentru solutionarea problemelor de finantare a Programului de cercetare national si a proiectului ALFRED.…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced, on Friday, that she sent the control body in order to identify the obstacles that are blocking the construction of the section of Pitesti-Sibiu motorway. "It is true, one of the problems is (...) the infrastructure, I discussed about the Pitesti-Sibiu…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, currently on an official visit in Skopje, was welcomed on Friday by the President of the Republic of Macedonia, Gjorge Ivanov, the two officials agreeing to pursue the demarches for consolidating the bilateral dialogue, on the topic of economic cooperation included,…

- President Klaus Iohannis on Friday signed the decree promulgating the law on the modification and supplementing law no 304/2004 on judicial organisation, the Presidential Administration announces in a release sent to stiripesurse.ro The main provision of the law is the establishment of the special…

- Government spokesman Nelu Barbu has confirmed that there will be a meeting of Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday, informs Agerpres."I cannot tell you the hour. I can confirm that tomorrow there will be a meeting between Romania's Prime Minister and Romania's…

- Minister Tudorel Toader said on Monday that an emergency ordinance on amnesty and pardoning is not under discussion or to be okayed at the Ministry of Justice. Tudorel Toader had a meeting with Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Monday, and was asked by journalists what he had discussed with…

- Deputy Prime Minister for Implementation of Romania's Strategic Partnerships Ana Birchall had a meeting on Monday with Maros Sefcovic, Vice-President of the European Commission, with the two officials having discussed the consolidation of the European project and energy security at EU level. "I…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced in Thursday's cabinet meeting that the Government will adopt measures to ensure the necessary financing for 350 emergency medical centers, allocating additional funds to the Ministry of Health, from the budget reserve fund at the Government's disposal. "An…