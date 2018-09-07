PM Dancila proposes interministerial meeting to solve financing difficulties of National Research Programme and ALFRED project

Stiri Recomandate

Doi ortaci au fost răniţi după EXPLOZIA unei capse la Mina Vulcan

Doi bărbaţi au fost răniţi, vineri seara, la Mina Vulcan, în judeţul Hunedoara, după explozia unei capse în subteran. Ambii ortaci au fost scoşi răniţi, cu arsuri, dar conştienţi, transmite corespondentul MEDIAFAX. [citeste mai departe]

Europarlamentare 2019: PSD-ALDE, liste comune? Codrin Ștefănescu, informație bombă

Prezent la România TV, la emisiunea lui Victor Ciutacu, Codrin Ștefănescu, unul din liderii PSD, a oferit o ”exclusivitate”. Codrin Ștefănescu a anunțat că PSD analizează serios posibilitatea ca la alegerile europarlamentare din… [citeste mai departe]

Codrin Ştefănescu, după ce Firea a trimis o scrisoare deschisă membrilor PSD: Peste două-trei săptămân vom reglai, în CEx al PSD, lucrurile cum nu se aşteaptă nimeni

Secretarul general adjunct al PSD, Codrin Ştefănescu,… [citeste mai departe]

Universitatea a fost foarte aproape de o remiză în meciul cu CSM București

 În această seară, echipa de handbal CSU Suceava a pierdut la un singur gol, scor 19 - 20, în prima etapă a noului sezon, într-un meci disputat acasă cu CSM București. La pauză, oaspeții aveau un avantaj de patru goluri, dar în repriza secundă sucevenii… [citeste mai departe]

VEZI AICI: De ce spun dentiştii că Parodontoza nu se tratează?

De câte ori pacienţii nu au auzit că lucrările ceramice şi implanturile pe care doar ce le-au plătit acum 1-2 ani cad cu totul din cauza unui diagnostic deja faimos-Parodontoza? Şi dacă ar fi să căutăm un vinovat acesta este întotdeauna pacientul… sau genetica? Adevărul… [citeste mai departe]

Donald Trump i-a scris lui Klaus Iohannis

Preşedintele SUA, Donald Trump, i-a transmis preşedintelui Klaus Iohannis o scrisoare în care îşi exprimă speranţa că se vor putea întâlni cât mai curând, potrivit unor surse politice.  Sursele... [citeste mai departe]

ROMÂNIA - MUNTENEGRU // După un an! Două surprize mari ale lui Contra în primul 11 » Cine a sărit din schemă

Cosmin Contra surprinde în echipa de start aliniată pentru duelul din această seară cu Muntenegru din Liga Națiunilor. "Guriță" a orchestrat două mutări de ultim moment față… [citeste mai departe]

Directorul British Airways a promis compensații financiare după atacul informatic asupra companiei

Sute de mii de clienţi ai companiei British Airways au fost victimele hackerilor. Datele financiare a peste 380 de mii de oameni au fost furate, după cel mai mare atac informatic asupra operatorului britanic.… [citeste mai departe]

Donald Trump se DEZLĂNȚUIE la adresa New York Times, după scandal oficialului anonim

Președintele american Donald Trump l-a îndemnat pe procurorul general Jeff Sessions să deschidă o anchetă privind un editorial al unui oficial anonim din cadrul Administrației SUA, publicat de cotidianul New York Times, în care… [citeste mai departe]

A început Întâlnirea Internațională a Tinerilor Ortodocși de la Sibiu

Întâlnirea Internațională a Tinerilor Ortodocși de la Sibiu marchează începutul toamnei anului 2018, fiind un eveniment cu caracter național și internațional, care reunește în frumoasa cetate transilvană un număr de peste 3000 de tineri cu vârsta cuprinsă… [citeste mai departe]


PM Dancila proposes interministerial meeting to solve financing difficulties of National Research Programme and ALFRED project

Publicat:
proposed on Friday, after visiting the nuclear platform in Mioveni at the (RATEN ICN), the organisation of an interministerial meeting intended to solve the financing issues of the and the ALFRED project
" voiced appreciation for the activity carried out by the team of researchers and proposed the organisation of an interministerial meeting at the Gov't, with the involvement of the decision-making parties, so as to solve the financing difficulties both of the National Research…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Dancila a propus o intalnire interministeriala pentru solutionarea dificultatilor de finantare a Programului de cercetare national si a proiectului ALFRED

19:58, 07.09.2018 - Prim-ministrul Viorica Dancila a propus vineri, dupa ce a vizitat platforma nucleara Mioveni la Institutul de Cercetari Nucleare (RATEN ICN), organizarea unei intalniri interministeriale pentru solutionarea problemelor de finantare a Programului de cercetare national si a proiectului ALFRED.…

PM Dancila about Pitesti-Sibiu motorway: I have sent control body to identify obstacles

17:27, 07.09.2018 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced, on Friday, that she sent the control body in order to identify the obstacles that are blocking the construction of the section of Pitesti-Sibiu motorway.  "It is true, one of the problems is (...) the infrastructure, I discussed about the Pitesti-Sibiu…

PM Dancila, President Ivanov talk about strengthening Romanian-Macedonian dialogue, also in economic field

19:26, 27.07.2018 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, currently on an official visit in Skopje, was welcomed on Friday by the President of the Republic of Macedonia, Gjorge Ivanov, the two officials agreeing to pursue the demarches for consolidating the bilateral dialogue, on the topic of economic cooperation included,…

President Iohannis signs decree promulgating law on judicial organisation

22:28, 20.07.2018 - President Klaus Iohannis on Friday signed the decree promulgating the law on the modification and supplementing law no 304/2004 on judicial organisation, the Presidential Administration announces in a release sent to stiripesurse.ro The main provision of the law is the establishment of the special…

Gov't spokesman says PM Dancila, President Iohannis to meet Wednesday

18:59, 17.07.2018 - Government spokesman Nelu Barbu has confirmed that there will be a meeting of Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday, informs Agerpres."I cannot tell you the hour. I can confirm that tomorrow there will be a meeting between Romania's Prime Minister and Romania's…

JusMin Toader: Justice Ministry has no emergency ordinance on amnesty and pardoning under debate

14:22, 16.07.2018 - Minister Tudorel Toader said on Monday that an emergency ordinance on amnesty and pardoning is not under discussion or to be okayed at the Ministry of Justice.  Tudorel Toader had a meeting with Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Monday, and was asked by journalists what he had discussed with…

Ana Birchall discusses with Maros Sefcovic on consolidation of European project, energy security at EU level

11:58, 02.07.2018 - Deputy Prime Minister for Implementation of Romania's Strategic Partnerships Ana Birchall had a meeting on Monday with Maros Sefcovic, Vice-President of the European Commission, with the two officials having discussed the consolidation of the European project and energy security at EU level.  "I…

PM Dancila: We will ensure neccesary financing for emergency medical centers

15:43, 28.06.2018 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced in Thursday's cabinet meeting that the Government will adopt measures to ensure the necessary financing for 350 emergency medical centers, allocating additional funds to the Ministry of Health, from the budget reserve fund at the Government's disposal.  "An…


