PM Dancila, King Felipe VI discuss political, economic relations, Romanians in Spain

O autocisternă încărcată cu ciment s-a răsturnat: Șoferul a adormit la volan. Circulația este îngreunată

Circulaţia rutieră se desfăşoară pe un fir alternativ pe DN 1C, în localitatea Șomcuţa Mare, judeţul Maramureş, unde o autocisternă încărcată cu ciment s-a răsturnat după ce… [citeste mai departe]

Incredibil, dar adevărat: Un tânăr cu Sindrom Down a devenit campion mondial la Taekwondo

CHIȘINĂU, 7 sept — Sputnik. Anunțul că un tânăr de 22 de ani a devenit campion mondial la Taekwondo ar fi o știre bună, dar faptul că Alex Paulson din Dakota de Nord are Sindrom Down și chiar a obținut… [citeste mai departe]

Angajată a Ambasadei României în Spania, acuzată că a bruscat un protestatar. Mesajul transmis de ambasadoare

O angajată a Ambasadei României din Spania a agresat un protestatar al Mișcării Rezist. Ambasadoarea României înh Spania a luat atitudine și a a transmis un mesaj legat de… [citeste mai departe]

Jim Mattis, ministrul american al Apărării, face o vizită neanunţată în Afganistan

Jim Mattis, ministrul american al apărării, a sosit vineri la Kabul pentru a se întâlni cu noul comandant al trupelor NATO din ţară şi a discuta progresul discuţiilor de pace cu talibanii, transmite Reuters, preluată de Agerpres. [citeste mai departe]

Cisternă răsturnată pe marginea şoselei la Valea Chioarului – foto

Un accident rutier a avut loc în această dimineaţă în Valea Chioarului. În urma evenimentului rutier o persoană a rămmas încarcerată, scoasă apoi de echipajul SAJ. În accident este implicat o autocisternă care transporta ciment şi care s-a răsturnat pe marginea… [citeste mai departe]

Dezbatere „Historia” la „Adevărul LIVE”: Un an ca leii! Cum a renăscut România din cenuşa înfrângerii?

În mersul istoriei popoarelor există momente când totul se năruie sau pare că se năruie, când demnitatea şi fiinţa naţională sunt îngenuncheate de către învingători vremelnici.… [citeste mai departe]

Resita, gazda unui turneu international de baschet

„Este un turneu internațional prin care se urmărește promovarea sportului și a baschetului, în special în rândul tinerilor reșițeni. Turneul se va desfășura pe mai multe categorii de vârstă: sub 12 ani, sub 14 ani și seniori. Și-au anunțat prezența patru echipe la categoria de vârstă sub 12 ani: Lupii… [citeste mai departe]

O nouă taxă auto, de la 1 ianuarie 2019. Apar noi criterii de diferenţiere

Taxa auto revine din 2019. „Nu mai vrem maşini care poluează!”, este mesajul transmis de ministrul Mediului Graţiela Gavrilescu, care a anunţat că o nouă taxă auto va intra în vigoare, la 1 ianuarie 2019. Pentru taxa auto 2019 se va ţine de mai multe… [citeste mai departe]

O autocisternă s-a răsturnat în Maramureș! Trafic îngreunat

Circulaţia rutieră se desfăşoară pe un fir alternativ pe DN 1C, în localitatea Șomcuţa Mare, judeţul Maramureş, unde o autocisternă încărcată cu ciment s-a răsturna. Se pare că de vină ar fi șoferul care a adormit la volan.  Potrivit Centrului Infotrafic, pe DN 1C Baia Mare… [citeste mai departe]

Trei zile de chef într-o localitate timișeană

Timp de trei zile, scena Teatrului de vară din localitate va găzdui spectacole cu unii dintre cei mai apreciați artiști de la noi din țară, dar și momente ... The post Trei zile de chef într-o localitate timișeană appeared first on Renaşterea bănăţeană . [citeste mai departe]


PM Dancila, King Felipe VI discuss political, economic relations, Romanians in Spain

Publicat:
On a working visit to Spain, Romania's on Thursday was welcomed VI to discuss political and economic relations between the two countries, Romanians living and working in Spain, and Romania's presidency of the EU Council
According to a press statement released by the government, Dancila and Felipe VI mentioned the privileged relationship between the two countries geographically positioned at the confines of the European continent. 

They also highlighted the "excellent level of relations between Romania and Spain at a political and sectoral…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


ForMin Melescanu, UK ambassador Noble on importance of Strategic Parthership between the two states

20:04, 23.08.2018 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Teodor Melescanu, received, on Thursday, the ambassador agreed of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Romania, Andrew Noble, with the latter presenting his copies of the letters of credence, an occasion they took to discuss about the importance…

Some 1,500 specialists trained for Romania's takeover of EU Council presidency

18:14, 09.08.2018 - Some 1,500 specialists have been trained for Romania's takeover of the presidency of the EU Council, Minister Delegate for European Affairs Victor Negrescu said on Thursday.  "The training sessions started last year, with the support of the European Institute of Romania, the European Commission…

PM Dancila: Romania's desire to have successful mandate at presidency of Council of EU, highlighted in Brussels

19:55, 12.07.2018 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said that during the visit she carried out in Brussels she highlighted Romania's desire to have a successful mandate at the presidency of the Council of the European Union.  At the beginning of Thursday's Gov't sitting, the premier presented the results of the…

PSD's Tutuianu to chair Senate between 9-11 July

17:42, 08.07.2018 - The leadership of the Senate will be ensured between 9-11 June by Social Democrat Senator Adrian Tutuianu.  According to a decision published in the Official Journal of Romania, President of the Senate Calin Popescu-Tariceanu assigned Vice-President of the Senate Adrian Tutuianu at the helm…

President Iohannis, Latvian ForMin Rinkevics discuss stepping up bilateral economic co-operation

19:12, 05.07.2018 - President Klaus Iohannis welcomed visiting Latvia's Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Thursday, to discuss bilateral co-operation, European and security affairs. According to a press statement released by the Presidential Administration, President Iohannis…

Romania, Cape Verde discuss measures to restart political, diplomatic co-operation

19:39, 22.06.2018 - Romania's Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu and his counterpart from Cape Verde Luis Filipe Tava, on a visit to Bucharest, have agreed on a series of measures aimed at restarting the political and diplomatic cooperation between the two countries, informs Agerpres.These include finalising the…

PM Dancila receives invitation for Romania's participation in NATO Energy Security Centre of Excellence, in Vilnius

22:56, 14.06.2018 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, currently on a visit in Lithuania, visited on Thursday the NATO Energy Security Centre of Excellence, in Vilnius, on which occasion she received the invitation for Romania's participation in its activities. According to a Government press release sent to AGERPRES,…

PM Dancila, Lithuanian Speaker of Seimas Pranckietis tackle bilateral relation, European, security agenda in Vilnius

22:34, 14.06.2018 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and the Speaker of the Seimas of the Republic of Lithuania, Viktoras Pranckietis met on Thursday in Vilnius, the two high dignitaries tackling topics of the bilateral relation between the two countries and issues regarding the European agenda and the security one. …


