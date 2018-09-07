PM Dancila, King Felipe VI discuss political, economic relations, Romanians in Spain

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Teodor Melescanu, received, on Thursday, the ambassador agreed of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Romania, Andrew Noble, with the latter presenting his copies of the letters of credence, an occasion they took to discuss about the importance…

- Some 1,500 specialists have been trained for Romania's takeover of the presidency of the EU Council, Minister Delegate for European Affairs Victor Negrescu said on Thursday. "The training sessions started last year, with the support of the European Institute of Romania, the European Commission…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said that during the visit she carried out in Brussels she highlighted Romania's desire to have a successful mandate at the presidency of the Council of the European Union. At the beginning of Thursday's Gov't sitting, the premier presented the results of the…

- The leadership of the Senate will be ensured between 9-11 June by Social Democrat Senator Adrian Tutuianu. According to a decision published in the Official Journal of Romania, President of the Senate Calin Popescu-Tariceanu assigned Vice-President of the Senate Adrian Tutuianu at the helm…

- President Klaus Iohannis welcomed visiting Latvia's Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Thursday, to discuss bilateral co-operation, European and security affairs. According to a press statement released by the Presidential Administration, President Iohannis…

- Romania's Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu and his counterpart from Cape Verde Luis Filipe Tava, on a visit to Bucharest, have agreed on a series of measures aimed at restarting the political and diplomatic cooperation between the two countries, informs Agerpres.These include finalising the…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, currently on a visit in Lithuania, visited on Thursday the NATO Energy Security Centre of Excellence, in Vilnius, on which occasion she received the invitation for Romania's participation in its activities. According to a Government press release sent to AGERPRES,…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and the Speaker of the Seimas of the Republic of Lithuania, Viktoras Pranckietis met on Thursday in Vilnius, the two high dignitaries tackling topics of the bilateral relation between the two countries and issues regarding the European agenda and the security one. …