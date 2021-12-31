PM Ciuca: We are a EU, NATO capable of changing relevant country, we cannot get over this

Stiri Recomandate

Calendar ortodox: 31 decembrie. Pomenirea Cuvioasei maicii noastre Melania Romana

Calendar ortodox: 31 decembrie. Pomenirea Cuvioasei maicii noastre Melania Romana

In aceasta luna, in ziua a treizeci si una, pomenirea Cuvioasei maicii noastre Melania Romana.Cuvioasa maica noastra Melania a trait pe vremea imparatului Honoriu. Era de neam cinstit si stralucit, intaiul in senatul roman. Sfanta iubea din… [citeste mai departe]

Tradiții, obiceiuri și superstiții în 31 decembrie și 1 ianuarie, de Anul Nou

Tradiții, obiceiuri și superstiții în 31 decembrie și 1 ianuarie, de Anul Nou

După perioada Crăciunului, care este dominată de colinde, Anul Nou 2022 este marcat de tradiții și obiceiuri foarte puternice. Cum era de așteptat, Revelionul 2022 vine și cu o mulțime de superstiții, care sunt musai de respectat. Anul… [citeste mai departe]

Greșeala pe care o fac în această perioadă proprietarii de câini. „Nu cedați!”, îi sfătuiesc medicii veterinari

Greșeala pe care o fac în această perioadă proprietarii de câini. „Nu cedați!”, îi sfătuiesc medicii veterinari

„Erau câini de talie mare. Din păcate, niciunul nu a ajuns în viață la noi. Sufereau de torsiune gastrică, o boală groaznică, cu mortalitate mare și, în general,… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul a numit cinci secretari de stat în ultimele ore din 2021 - Cine sunt

Premierul a numit cinci secretari de stat în ultimele ore din 2021 - Cine sunt

Astfel, Mădălin-Cristian Vasilcoiu a fost numit în funcţia de secretar de stat la Ministerul Muncii şi Solidarităţii Sociale, iar Roxana Mînzatu în funcţia de secretar de stat la Ministerul Investiţiilor şi Proiectelor Europene.De asemenea, în… [citeste mai departe]

INTERVIU Fost agent CIA, despre Putin, Securitate şi pelicula românească „Fantomele”

INTERVIU Fost agent CIA, despre Putin, Securitate şi pelicula românească „Fantomele”

Milt Bearden, un fost ofiţer de rang înalt ce a activat 30 de ani în cadrul CIA, cunoscut apoi pentru cariera sa publicistică şi consultanţa oferită mai multor producţii celebre americane, ce au tratat tema spionajului,… [citeste mai departe]

Vladimir Putin a felicitat-o pe Maia Sandu cu ocazia sărbătorilor de iarnă: Cooperarea reciproc avantajoasă ar veni în întâmpinarea intereselor popoarelor

Vladimir Putin a felicitat-o pe Maia Sandu cu ocazia sărbătorilor de iarnă: Cooperarea reciproc avantajoasă ar veni în întâmpinarea intereselor popoarelor

Președintele Federației Ruse Vladimir Putin a felicitat-o pe președintele R. Moldova… [citeste mai departe]

Ciucă ezită să numească înlocuitor pentru Florin Roman! Care este motivul

Ciucă ezită să numească înlocuitor pentru Florin Roman! Care este motivul

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă anunţă că o nominalizare pentru funcţia de ministru al Cercetării, Inovării şi Digitalizării, devenită vacantă după demisia lui Florin Roman, va fi făcută în cel mult două săptămâni. “Ţinând cont de vâltoarea activităţilor… [citeste mai departe]

Modificari de traseu RATB – STB cu ocazia Revelionului. Care sunt liniile suspendate 

Modificari de traseu RATB – STB cu ocazia Revelionului. Care sunt liniile suspendate 

Modificari de traseu RATB – STB cu ocazia Revelionului. STB a anunțat programul pentru noaptea de revelion, dar și pentru prima zi din an. Potrivit informațiilor oferite de STB, mijloacele de transport ale Societății de Transport… [citeste mai departe]

S-au stabilit locurile de unde se vor trage artificiile, în noaptea de Revelion

S-au stabilit locurile de unde se vor trage artificiile, în noaptea de Revelion

Primăria Brașov a anunțat locurile de unde se vor trage artificiile. Municipalitatea a stabilit patru locații în care spectacolele cu focuri de artificii vor marca intrarea în 2022. Spectacolele de artificii vor fi organizate în patru locuri… [citeste mai departe]


PM Ciuca: We are a EU, NATO capable of changing relevant country, we cannot get over this

Publicat:
PM Ciuca: We are a EU, NATO capable of changing relevant country, we cannot get over this

Romania is a country that has a history within the and in the , said on Thursday night in a TV broadcast on TVR 1 public television, agerpres reports. He stressed that the current government can prove that "Romania is capable of changing" and have its own objective, asking Romanians to trust the members of the executive.

"For the next year I'm asking the Romanians to have confidence and hope that we will not spare any effort to be able to achieve the objectives we have assumed. I don't want to promise anything at all.…

Romania remains country with higest percentage of homeowners in EU

10:01, 30.12.2021 - Over 96% of the population in Romania in 2020 lived in their personal property, being the largest percentage registered among the member states of the European Union, according to the data published by Eurostat on Thursday, agerpres reports. While at the level of the European Union, 69.7% of people…

USR's Barna: USR will challenge draft budget law with CCR

14:35, 23.12.2021 - USR (Save Romania Union) will challenge the draft state budget law for next year with the Constitutional Court, vice-chair Dan Barna informed on Thursday. "It is a budget (...) that approved the extremists' modifications and that did not approve a single modification from USR. USR is currently…

Bode: I demand prefects pay special attention to SARS-CoV-2 infection control measures

12:00, 23.12.2021 - The Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode on Thursday demanded that prefects pay enhanced attention to the whole set of measures to limit the spread of SARS-CoV-2 infections, with an emphasis on ensuring compliance with health protection regulations, especially at private events involving crowding,…

Romania needs solidarity today to help low-income Romanians (FinMin Caciu)

19:40, 09.12.2021 - Romania needs solidarity today to help low-income Romanians get over the rise in prices, Finance Minister Adrian Caciu wrote on Facebook on Thursday. "I sincerely believe that Romania needs solidarity today to help low-income Romanians get over the rise in prices, especially those in energy.…

Ciuca: The implementation of PNRR is one of the basic priorities for this government

22:30, 02.12.2021 - Implementing the National Recovery and Resilience Program (PNRR) is, for this government, one of the basic priorities, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca underlined on Thursday, adding that he will not accept delays in carrying out the objectives that must be met in order for Romania to receive on time…

Parliament/committees: Green light for ambassadors proposed to represent Romania to EU, NATO

20:06, 02.12.2021 - The joint committees for foreign affairs and the Romanian communities overseas of the Senate and Deputies' Chamber on Thursday, after hearings, issued favourable opinions for the ambassadors who were proposed to represent Romania to the EU and NATO. The persons in question were: Iulia Raluca…

PM Ciuca specifies plane leaves on Thursday, in case other Romanians are also stranded in Morocco

18:55, 30.11.2021 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Tuesday that it has been decided to wait two days to complete the repatriation formalities for the Romanian citizens stranded in Morocco and also to check if there were other Romanians in the area. His statement was made in the context in which, according…

Parliament - Gov't investiture/ Ciuca: Gov't I propose will guarantee the stability and development of Romania

11:01, 25.11.2021 - Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca said his Government will provide predictability and guarantee Romania's stability and development through all measures it will take, agerpres reports. "Today we are in a moment long awaited by all Romanians, one in which we can finally offer predictability and…


