PM Ciuca: We are a EU, NATO capable of changing relevant country, we cannot get over this

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Over 96% of the population in Romania in 2020 lived in their personal property, being the largest percentage registered among the member states of the European Union, according to the data published by Eurostat on Thursday, agerpres reports. While at the level of the European Union, 69.7% of people…

- USR (Save Romania Union) will challenge the draft state budget law for next year with the Constitutional Court, vice-chair Dan Barna informed on Thursday. "It is a budget (...) that approved the extremists' modifications and that did not approve a single modification from USR. USR is currently…

- The Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode on Thursday demanded that prefects pay enhanced attention to the whole set of measures to limit the spread of SARS-CoV-2 infections, with an emphasis on ensuring compliance with health protection regulations, especially at private events involving crowding,…

- Romania needs solidarity today to help low-income Romanians get over the rise in prices, Finance Minister Adrian Caciu wrote on Facebook on Thursday. "I sincerely believe that Romania needs solidarity today to help low-income Romanians get over the rise in prices, especially those in energy.…

- Implementing the National Recovery and Resilience Program (PNRR) is, for this government, one of the basic priorities, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca underlined on Thursday, adding that he will not accept delays in carrying out the objectives that must be met in order for Romania to receive on time…

- The joint committees for foreign affairs and the Romanian communities overseas of the Senate and Deputies' Chamber on Thursday, after hearings, issued favourable opinions for the ambassadors who were proposed to represent Romania to the EU and NATO. The persons in question were: Iulia Raluca…

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Tuesday that it has been decided to wait two days to complete the repatriation formalities for the Romanian citizens stranded in Morocco and also to check if there were other Romanians in the area. His statement was made in the context in which, according…

- Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca said his Government will provide predictability and guarantee Romania's stability and development through all measures it will take, agerpres reports. "Today we are in a moment long awaited by all Romanians, one in which we can finally offer predictability and…