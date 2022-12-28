PM Ciuca announces fuel subsidy scrapped as of Jan 1 Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Wednesday that the government will no longer extend the fuel price subsidy of 0.5 RON per litre, but is ready to apply it again should "price developments be such that the citizens' purchasing power is exceeded." Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × .ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook Share this article! × NEWSLETTER × × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și sunt de acord cu

