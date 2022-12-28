PM Ciuca announces fuel subsidy scrapped as of Jan 1

Stiri Recomandate

Video| Darul iubirii, tema de anul acesta a celebrului glob de cristal din Times Square

Video| Darul iubirii, tema de anul acesta a celebrului glob de cristal din Times Square

Aproape 200 de panouri noi din cristale Waterford au fost instalate pe celebrul glob care marchează Anul Nou în Times Square din New York ca parte din pregătirile pentru festivităţile de sâmbătă, informează Reuters. Fii la curent… [citeste mai departe]

Scene ireale! Politiștii fug să prindă caprele care au blocat autostrada A1

Scene ireale! Politiștii fug să prindă caprele care au blocat autostrada A1

Imagini demne de filmele de comedie au fost surprinse, în cursul zilei de marţi, pe Autostrada A1, unde mai mulţi bărbaţi s-au chinuit să îndepărteze nişte capre.   Incidentul s-a produs în partea a doua a zilei, când mai multe capre ale unui localnic… [citeste mai departe]

De la 1 ianuarie, spunem ADIO compensării cu 50 de bani a carburanților

De la 1 ianuarie, spunem ADIO compensării cu 50 de bani a carburanților

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă a declarat miercuri, la începutul ședinței de guvern, că măsură compensării prețului carburanților cu 50 de bani nu va fi prelungită de la 1 ianuarie. Ciucă a spus că măsura a fost una bună, iar Executivul este pregătit să o reintroducă… [citeste mai departe]

Local Council rejects project to dismantle Mircea Vulcanescu commemorative bust

Local Council rejects project to dismantle Mircea Vulcanescu commemorative bust

The Bucharest Sector 2 Local Council rejected on Wednesday the draft decision regarding the initiation of procedures to remove the bust of philosopher, writer and politician Mircea Vulcanescu from the sector's St. Stephen Park, Agerpres informs.… [citeste mai departe]

Spania, în luptă cu inflația. Guvernul țării va oferi vouchere de 200 de euro familiilor cu venituri mici

Spania, în luptă cu inflația. Guvernul țării va oferi vouchere de 200 de euro familiilor cu venituri mici

Guvernul spaniol va oferi vouchere de 200 de euro familiilor cu venituri anuale mai mici de 27 de mii de euro. Potrivit Reuters, aceasta este una dintre măsurile anunţate de premierul… [citeste mai departe]

Acesta este noul Nio EC7, cel mai aerodinamic SUV din lume: autonomie de 940 de kilometri

Acesta este noul Nio EC7, cel mai aerodinamic SUV din lume: autonomie de 940 de kilometri

Nio EC7 este noul SUV-coupe al mărcii din China și este bazat pe modelul electric de dimensiuni mari EL7. Noul model este disponibil, deocamdată, pe piața din China și se laudă ca fiind cel mai aerodinamic SUV produs vreodată.… [citeste mai departe]

Doi soți au murit în aceeași zi de forme diferite de cancer

Doi soți au murit în aceeași zi de forme diferite de cancer

Doi soți din SUA au murit de cancer la câteva ore distanță unul de celălalt, chiar înainte de Crăciun. Steve Hawkins, 58 de ani, și soția lui , Wendy, 52 de ani, au murit de două forme diferite de cancer la spitalul din Yankton, Dakota de Sud, potrivit presei locale. [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul a renunțat la compensarea prețului la carburanți

Guvernul a renunțat la compensarea prețului la carburanți

Măsura compensării preţului la carburanţi va fi suspendată din ianuarie 2023, însă ar putea fi aplicată din nou dacă preţurile vor depăşi puterea de cumpărare, declară premierul Nicolae Ciucă.  [citeste mai departe]

Cinci elevi din Iasi vor primi o bursa speciala din partea Ministerului Educatiei. Tinerii au obtinut medalii de aur si argint la olimpiadele internationale de Matematica, Geografie si Astronomie

Cinci elevi din Iasi vor primi o bursa speciala din partea Ministerului Educatiei. Tinerii au obtinut medalii de aur si argint la olimpiadele internationale de Matematica, Geografie si Astronomie

Ministerul… [citeste mai departe]


PM Ciuca announces fuel subsidy scrapped as of Jan 1

Publicat:
PM Ciuca announces fuel subsidy scrapped as of Jan 1

announced on Wednesday that the government will no longer extend the fuel price subsidy of 0.5 RON per litre, but is ready to apply it again should "price developments be such that the citizens' purchasing power is exceeded."

