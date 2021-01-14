PM Citu: Highways, but also reforms of subordinate companies

Stiri Recomandate

Cum arată acum fiica lui Paul Walker. Meadow are un succes uriaș ca model

Cum arată acum fiica lui Paul Walker. Meadow are un succes uriaș ca model

Meadow, fiica regretatului Paul Walker, e din ce în ce mai frumoasă. Tânăra în vârstă de 22 de ani se bucură de o carieră de succes în modelling. Recent, ea a devenit imaginea celei mai noi colecții a brandului Proenza Schouler. „Sunt incredibil de recunoscătoare… [citeste mai departe]

Eveniment omagial dedicat poetului Mihai Eminescu la Muzeul Județean Argeș

Eveniment omagial dedicat poetului Mihai Eminescu la Muzeul Județean Argeș

  De Ziua Culturii Naționale și în ziua când se împlinesc 171 de ani de la nașterea poetului național Mihai Eminescu, 15 ianuarie 2021, la Muzeul Județean Argeș va avea loc un eveniment omagial dedicat poetului, o expoziție temporară cu lucrări de… [citeste mai departe]

Appetito Romania se alătură campaniei TOTUL PENTRU VICTORIA!

Appetito Romania se alătură campaniei TOTUL PENTRU VICTORIA!

Dorim să aducem în atenția voastră cazul Victoriei, o fetiță în varstă de 1 an și jumătate, care se confruntă cu o formă rară de cancer. Învingerea acestei boli necesită un tratament costisitor în... Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor. Vizitați siteul nostru pentru mai multe… [citeste mai departe]

DNA a descoperit o fraudă cu fonduri europene de peste 8 milioane de lei intr-o localitate condusa de primar PNL

DNA a descoperit o fraudă cu fonduri europene de peste 8 milioane de lei intr-o localitate condusa de primar PNL

O firmă din Panciu şi reprezentantul acestuia au fost trimişi în judecată de cătr procurorii DNA pentru fraudă cu fonduri europene, prejudiciul fiind estimat la peste 8 milioane… [citeste mai departe]

ULTIMA ORĂ! Firmă din Vrancea, trimisă în judecată de DNA pentru fraudă cu fonduri europene; patronul „a creat un circuit financiar cu ramificații în Bulgaria, China, Turcia, Cipru și Slovenia”

ULTIMA ORĂ! Firmă din Vrancea, trimisă în judecată de DNA pentru fraudă cu fonduri europene; patronul „a creat un circuit financiar cu ramificații în Bulgaria, China, Turcia, Cipru și Slovenia”

Procurorii… [citeste mai departe]

Delia, nemulțumită de destinația turistică preferată a milionarilor lumii

Delia, nemulțumită de destinația turistică preferată a milionarilor lumii

Delia și soțul ei, Răzvan Munteanu, au ales la început anului 2021 să viziteze Tulum, cea mai în vogă destinație turistică a momentului și devenită stațiunea favorită a milionarilor. Contrar așteptărilor, artista s-a declarat complet dezamăgită… [citeste mai departe]

Liviu Dragnea, citat la DNA pentru a fi pus sub acuzare pentru trafic de influență în dosarul vizitei la Donald Trump

Liviu Dragnea, citat la DNA pentru a fi pus sub acuzare pentru trafic de influență în dosarul vizitei la Donald Trump

Fostul lider PSD Liviu Dragnea a fost citat azi la DNA pentru a fi pus sub acuzare pentru trafic de influență în dosarul vizitei din SUA la inaugurarea președintelui… [citeste mai departe]

Dacia lansează Bigster, un SUV de 4,6 metri lungime

Dacia lansează Bigster, un SUV de 4,6 metri lungime

Noul SUV lansat de Dacia, sub numele Bigster, este soluția pentru un vehicul de segment C, accesibil la preț. Modelul are 4,6 metri lungime și poate fi echipat cu motorizări alternative şi hibride. Dacia a... [citeste mai departe]

Se deschide și pârtia de la Șuior

Se deschide și pârtia de la Șuior

Pârtia de la Șuior se deschide vineri, după ce în acest sezon a fost totul închis.”VINERI DESCHIDEM P RTIILE ȘUIOR! Dragi prieteni, avem o veste super pentru pasionații sporturilor de iarnă. Începând de vineri, 15 ianuarie, deschidem pârtiile Șuior. Program zilnic: 10:00 - 20:00. Iar pentru cei care… [citeste mai departe]

Robert Cazanciuc, critici pentru Iohannis: Dacă ar fi ţinut cont de votul românilor am fi evitat acele conflicte care aduc oamenii în stradă

Robert Cazanciuc, critici pentru Iohannis: Dacă ar fi ţinut cont de votul românilor am fi evitat acele conflicte care aduc oamenii în stradă

Senatorul PSD de Giurgiu Robert Cazanciuc a declarat miercuri, într-o conferinţă de presă, că începutul de an… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

PM Citu: Highways, but also reforms of subordinate companies

Publicat:
PM Citu: Highways, but also reforms of subordinate companies

declared on Thursday, that as regards the Ministry of Transportation, beyond the objective of continuing projects regarding highway construction, "the challenge" is reforming subordinate state companies, which are many and with losses.

"Highways, yes, but you must know that the challenge of this Ministry is nor represented by just highways. What I want (...) from the Ministry of Transportation is the reform of state companies, which are many and have losses, and there we have an entire constellation of Romanian railways (CFR)," Citu said in an interview for…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

PM Citu: We will repeal Law regarding alienation of state owned shares of national companies

11:55, 14.01.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Thursday that the Law regarding the alienation of state-owned shares in national companies will be repealed, as a signal for the capital market, in the sense of attracting new foreign investments in Romania. "This is not about alienating shares, is it…

Minister Nasui: I believe state-owned companies need to be massively reformed

09:55, 08.01.2021 - State-owned companies need to be massively reformed and only those people with whom the reform should be carried out, Minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism Claudiu Nasui told on Thursday evening private TV broadcaster Antena 3. "I know dignitaries who were not present in any Board…

PM Citu: State companies with losses receive resources from budget based on restructuring plan

16:50, 04.01.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Monday, that all priorities from ruling program will have financing in this year's budget, and that state companies with losses will be receiving funds only based on a restructuring plan or reform. "We are preparing the budget for 2021. All priorities…

PM Florin Citu, on New Year's Eve: I promise I will do everything to relaunch economy in 2021

17:01, 31.12.2020 - Prime Minister Florin Citu promises Romanians, on New Year's Eve, that he and his team will "do everything" for the economy to recover in 2021, according to AGERPRES. "We cannot do this alone. Only with you," the Prime Minister said in a message posted on his Facebook page on Thursday.…

Gov't cancels measure suspending the activity of indoor markets

19:05, 04.12.2020 - The Government on Friday approved a decision regarding the elimination of a measure suspending the activity of agri-food markets in enclosed spaces, Secretary of State with the Ministry of Interior and head of the Department for Emergency Situations Raed Arafat informs. "An order of the Ministry…

PM Orban: Anti-COVID vaccination strategy will be completed by next week

17:00, 19.11.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has said that the anti-COVID vaccination strategy will be completed by next week and will be presented publicly by the campaign coordination team led by primary care military doctor, Lieutenant Colonel Valentin Gheorghita. "The vaccination strategy will be completed by…

President Iohannis signs Mircea Fechet's appointment to Environment Minister

11:45, 05.11.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis signed on Thursday the decree sanctioning Costel Alexe's resignation as Minister of the Environment, Waters and Forests and the act for the appointment of Mircea Fechet to this office, according to AGERPRES.According to the Presidential Administration, the new EnviMin's…

OMV Petrom posts net profit down 70% in first nine months

10:15, 29.10.2020 - The OMV Petrom Group posted in the first nine months of this year a net profit of 826 million lei, down 70% compared to the same period of last year, the results being affected by the Covid-19 crisis, according to a release sent on Thursday to AGERPRES.At the same time, sales revenues decreased…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 14 ianuarie 2021
Bucuresti -5°C | 2°C
Iasi -3°C | 4°C
Cluj-Napoca -3°C | -0°C
Timisoara -3°C | 3°C
Constanta -2°C | 4°C
Brasov -5°C | -0°C
Baia Mare -5°C | 1°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 10.01.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 451.864,80 5.253.743,28
II (5/6) 2 75.310,80 -
III (4/6) 331 455,05 -
IV (3/6) 6.993 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 5.764.776,48

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 14 ianuarie 2021
USD 4.0025
EUR 4.8738
CHF 4.5059
GBP 5.4734
CAD 3.1425
XAU 238.75
JPY 3.8507
CNY 0.6186
AED 1.0897
AUD 3.1005
MDL 0.2327
BGN 2.4919

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec