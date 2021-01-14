PM Citu: Highways, but also reforms of subordinate companies Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Thursday, that as regards the Ministry of Transportation, beyond the objective of continuing projects regarding highway construction, "the challenge" is reforming subordinate state companies, which are many and with losses. "Highways, yes, but you must know that the challenge of this Ministry is nor represented by just highways. What I want (...) from the Ministry of Transportation is the reform of state companies, which are many and have losses, and there we have an entire constellation of Romanian railways (CFR)," Citu said in an interview for… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

