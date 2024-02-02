PM Ciolacu: Together we can achieve goal that from 2025 Romanians be able to travel visa-free to the US

Stiri Recomandate

Harry şi Meghan lucrează la filme, seriale şi alte programe la Netflix

Harry şi Meghan lucrează la o serie de proiecte la Netflix, în ciuda speculaţiilor potrivit cărora contractul celor doi ar fi în pericol, scrie The Guardian, conform news.ro.În timpul unui eveniment de previzualizare a conţinutului Netflix 2024, a fost anunţat… [citeste mai departe]

Primarul din Botoșani, anchetat de DNA după ce ar fi dat unei candidate subiectele pentru un concurs

Primarul din Botoșani, Cosmin Andrei, a fost plasat sub control judiciar pentru 60 de zile, au anunțat vineri procurorii DNA. Acesta este cercetat după ce ar fi dat unei candidate la un post din Primărie… [citeste mai departe]

Știri Constanta: Incident in Portul Turistic Tomis! Au intervenit jandarmii

Joi, in jurul orei 14:00, in timpul unei misiuni de patrulare in Portul Turistic Tomis, jandarmii din cadrul Inspectoratului de Jandarmi Judetean Constanta au observat doi barbati care consumau alcool intr un loc public. Acest fapt i a determinat pe… [citeste mai departe]

Programele și specializările universitare pentru anul academic 2024 – 2025, în consultare publică

Ministerul Educației (ME) anunță că a lansat în consultare publică: “Au fost introduse în Nomenclatorul domeniilor și al specializărilor/programelor de studii universitare două specializări noi… [citeste mai departe]

EXCLUSIV Dinamo e gata să spargă banca pentru fratele lui Ibrahimovic! Salariu ireal propus atacantului suedez din naționala Bosniei

Șefii ”câinilor” au pus ochii pe Adi Nalic, 26 ani, internațional bosniac născut în Suedia. E liber de contract, iar Dinamo e gata… [citeste mai departe]

“Femeile usoare” se vindeau pe vremea comunistilor ca si acum! Mostenitorii mentalitatilor din alte timpuri se regasesc printre oamenii puterii de azi! Românca pe care Ceaușescu a făcut-o cadou unui dictator african...

Românca… [citeste mai departe]

Stadionul ” Eroii Timișoarei” are autorizație de construire

O veste mult așteptată: Stadionul Lego are autorizație! Iată ce a scris Cosmin Tabără, viceprimarul Timișoarei: „De astăzi, proiectul Stadionului Lego, încă îl numesc așa deoarece e cunoscut obiectivul sub această denumire, dar in viitor denumirea va fi de „Eroii Timisoarei”,putem… [citeste mai departe]

FMI, după vizita în România: ”Veniturile din taxe sunt cu mult sub nivelul din ţările comparabile”. Îngrijorări mari privind deficitul bugetar

George Lupu (www.b1tv.ro) Fondul Monetar Internațional (FMI) a publicat o serie de observații… [citeste mai departe]

Obiceiuri și interdicții în ziua Întâmpinării Domnului. Iată de ce nu e bine să mături

Ziua de 2 februarie are o importanță foarte mare în cultura creștină. Această dată marchează trecerea a 40 de zile de la nașterea lui Iisus, este cunoscută sub denumirea de Întâmpinarea Domnului și poartă cruce… [citeste mai departe]


PM Ciolacu: Together we can achieve goal that from 2025 Romanians be able to travel visa-free to the US

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced on Friday that he has joined the Romanians who have applied for a travel visa to the of America, the aim being to lower the rejection rate below 3%, in order to meet the conditions for eliminating the requirement of visas for the US.

"I have joined the Romanians who these days are getting visas for the US, even if they do not intend to travel in the next period. The aim of our action is to lower the rejection rate below 3% in order

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


