PM Ciolacu gives ordinance to no longer respect law of fiscal-budgetary responsibility regarding public salaries (USR's head)

Horaţiu Feşnic, centralul care va fi delegat la meciul Rapid-Dinamo

Horaţiu Feşnic, centralul care va fi delegat la meciul Rapid-Dinamo

Arbitrul FIFA Horațiu Feșnic (33 de ani) va conduce la centru meciul dintre Rapid și Dinamo. Programată vineri, pe Stadionul Rapid - Giulești, partida va începe la ora 21:30 și va fi în direct pe Digi Sport 1.Etapa a 8-a a SuperLigii de fotbal a României va debuta… [citeste mai departe]

HJK Helsinki – Farul, Bodo/Glimt – Sepsi, LIVE TEXT & VIDEO, ora 19.00. Echipele probabile, bonusul de 3 milioane de euro și de ce istoria este de partea lui Gheorghe Hagi

HJK Helsinki – Farul, Bodo/Glimt – Sepsi, LIVE TEXT & VIDEO, ora 19.00. Echipele probabile, bonusul de 3 milioane de euro și de ce istoria este de partea lui Gheorghe Hagi

HJK Helsinki – Farul și Bodo/Glimt – Sepsi sunt… [citeste mai departe]

ZdG: Cum explică „salvatorii" lui Andronachi decizia de a deveni persoane-garant. Starețul mănăstirii de la Căpriana: „Care e problema dumneavoastră? De ce faceți din țânțar cal mare?"

ZdG: Cum explică „salvatorii” lui Andronachi decizia de a deveni persoane-garant. Starețul mănăstirii de la Căpriana: „Care e problema dumneavoastră? De ce faceți din țânțar cal mare?”

Vladimir… [citeste mai departe]

Au furat 16 arbori dintr-o pădure

Au furat 16 arbori dintr-o pădure

Hoții de lemne, surprinși în flagrant într-o pădure din județul Satu Mare, au fost reținuți de poliție, iar marfa furată a fost recuperată de Ocolul Silvic local. Potrivit informațiilor furnizate de poliție, în data de 30 august, ofițerii de la Secția Poliție Rurală Beltiug au identificat suspecții responsabili de tăierea și sustragerea… [citeste mai departe]

#DobrogeaDigitala: Despre Cernavoda - Orasul a fost devastat ca toate orasele ocupate de trupele dusmane"

#DobrogeaDigitala: Despre Cernavoda - Orasul a fost devastat ca toate orasele ocupate de trupele dusmane“

Dupa expunerea primelor patru capitole, continuam astazi cu prezentarea celui de al cincilea capitol, "Starea orasului in trecut si in prezentldquo;. Prima monografie a localitatii Cernavoda,… [citeste mai departe]

Record de asistență pentru sportul feminin: Peste 92.000 de oameni au asistat la o partidă de volei în SUA

Record de asistență pentru sportul feminin: Peste 92.000 de oameni au asistat la o partidă de volei în SUA

Un meci de volei, din campionatul universitar american, desfășurat în Nebraska, a stabilit un record de asistență pentru sportul feminin. Peste 92.000 de oameni au urmărit partida,… [citeste mai departe]

Persoane posibil încarcerate în urma unui accident între Horia și Arad! Traficul este deviat prin Vladimirescu

Persoane posibil încarcerate în urma unui accident între Horia și Arad! Traficul este deviat prin Vladimirescu

Traficul este blocat între Horia și Arad în urma unui accident rutier, fiind posibil ca unele persoane să fie încarcerate. Intervin pompierii militari din cadrul... The post… [citeste mai departe]

Noul Cod Silvic: Proprietarii de păduri private vor putea interzice accesul publicului și al jurnaliștilor. Petiție online

Noul Cod Silvic: Proprietarii de păduri private vor putea interzice accesul publicului și al jurnaliștilor. Petiție online

Noul Cod Silvic: Proprietarii de păduri private vor putea interzice accesul publicului și al jurnaliștilor. Petiție online România va avea un nou Cod… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul francez anunță că unii retaileri și producători de alimente sunt de acord să reducă prețurile la produsele de bază. Alții au refuzat

Guvernul francez anunță că unii retaileri și producători de alimente sunt de acord să reducă prețurile la produsele de bază. Alții au refuzat

Ministrul francez de finanțe a declarat joi, 31 august, că a ajuns la un acord cu retailerii și producătorii… [citeste mai departe]

Curs de masaj, în Buzău | Reduceri pentru înscrierile last-minute

Curs de masaj, în Buzău | Reduceri pentru înscrierile last-minute

Cine spune că meseria de maseur profesionist este uşoară, se înşală! Nu este una din cele mai uşoare meserii dar cu siguranţă este una din cele mai plăcute, deoarece satisfacţia de pe chipul clientului care a scăpat de dureri sau clientei care a mai pierdut cȃţiva… [citeste mai departe]


PM Ciolacu gives ordinance to no longer respect law of fiscal-budgetary responsibility regarding public salaries (USR's head)

Publicat:
PM Ciolacu gives ordinance to no longer respect law of fiscal-budgetary responsibility regarding public salaries (USR's head)

The chairman of (USR), deputy , said that prime minister "gave the go-ahead to no longer comply with the provisions of the law on fiscal-budgetary responsibility regarding public salaries", after the Government adopted Ordinance 32 on August 24.

"The increases in state expenditures continue. gave an ordinance that in 2023 the law of fiscal-budgetary responsibility regarding public salaries will no longer be respected. In 2010, during the previous financial crisis, under the pressure of the IMF, Romania adopted a key-law to public

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Premier Ciolacu orders checks of fuel storage and sale installations, LPG included

17:45, 28.08.2023 - Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu ordered on Monday a control at national level regarding the fulfillment of the conditions for authorization, operation and exploitation of all fuel storage and sale facilities, LPG included, the government informs in a release.The decision comes as a result of the Crevedia…

Se cere demiterea lui Ponta dupa incendiul de la Crevedia!

14:06, 28.08.2023 - Se cere demiterea lui Ponta dupa incendiul de la Crevedia!Presedintele USR, Catalin Drula, considera inacceptabile declaratiile recente ale lui Victor Ponta, consilierul premierului PSD Marcel Ciolacu, despre ranitii din explozia de la Crevedia, care au nevoie de ajutor medical in strainatate. Presedintele…

Government to take responsibility for legislative package aimed at reforming state apparatus (PM Ciolacu)

11:50, 24.08.2023 - The government will take responsibility before Parliament on the legislative package aimed at reforming the state apparatus, fiscal balancing measures and those aimed at combating evasion, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday."This government is the government of Romania and in this logic…

Draft law regarding transparency of expenses of dignitaries on foreign trips, not passed by Government (USR)

17:20, 18.08.2023 - Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu does not want the population to find out how much money President Klaus Iohannis spends on foreign trips, Save Romania Union (USR) spokesman Ionut Mosteanu, declared on Friday.He said that the draft law proposed by the USR to ensure transparency regarding the spending…

Liderul USR da de pamant cu Klaus Iohannis: 'A numit mai mulți prim-miniștri de la PSD decat Ion Iliescu'

14:05, 13.06.2023 - Klaus Iohannis tocmai a numit mai mulți prim-miniștri de la PSD decat Ion Iliescu, un record negativ, spune liderul USR Catalin Drula. El afirma ca președintele i-a transmis „ca-l va numi pe Marcel Ciolacu, ca are deja o opinie formata”.„Azi de intampla un record negativ. Klaus Iohannis tocmai a…

PM Ciuca: We are approving a memorandum offerring additional guarantees regarding salaries of begginer teachers

14:40, 08.06.2023 - PM Ciuca: We are approving a memorandum offerring additional guarantees regarding salaries of begginer teachers. On Thursday, the government will approve a memorandum by which it undertakes to offer additional guarantees regarding the salary of begginer teachers and investments regarding the infrastructure…

PSD's Ciolacu: I'm sorry government has to answer for what others should've done in 30 years

14:01, 08.06.2023 - PSD's Ciolacu: I'm sorry government has to answer for what others should've done in 30 years. National chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday that he is sorry that the incumbent government and ruling coalition have to answer for things that should have been…

Memorandum on salary increases granted to Education staff through new Salary Law to be adopted Thursday

15:30, 07.06.2023 - Memorandum on salary increases granted to Education staff through new Salary Law to be adopted Thursday. On Thursday, the Government will adopt a memorandum regarding the salary increases granted to Education staff through the new Salary Law in order to strengthen the government's guarantees regarding…


