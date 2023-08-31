PM Ciolacu gives ordinance to no longer respect law of fiscal-budgetary responsibility regarding public salaries (USR's head)Publicat:
The chairman of Save Romania Union (USR), deputy Catalin Drula, said that prime minister Marcel Ciolacu "gave the go-ahead to no longer comply with the provisions of the law on fiscal-budgetary responsibility regarding public salaries", after the Government adopted Ordinance 32 on August 24.
"The increases in state expenditures continue. Marcel Ciolacu gave an ordinance that in 2023 the law of fiscal-budgetary responsibility regarding public salaries will no longer be respected. In 2010, during the previous financial crisis, under the pressure of the IMF, Romania adopted a key-law to public…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Premier Ciolacu orders checks of fuel storage and sale installations, LPG included
17:45, 28.08.2023 - Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu ordered on Monday a control at national level regarding the fulfillment of the conditions for authorization, operation and exploitation of all fuel storage and sale facilities, LPG included, the government informs in a release.The decision comes as a result of the Crevedia…
Se cere demiterea lui Ponta dupa incendiul de la Crevedia!
14:06, 28.08.2023 - Se cere demiterea lui Ponta dupa incendiul de la Crevedia!Presedintele USR, Catalin Drula, considera inacceptabile declaratiile recente ale lui Victor Ponta, consilierul premierului PSD Marcel Ciolacu, despre ranitii din explozia de la Crevedia, care au nevoie de ajutor medical in strainatate. Presedintele…
Government to take responsibility for legislative package aimed at reforming state apparatus (PM Ciolacu)
11:50, 24.08.2023 - The government will take responsibility before Parliament on the legislative package aimed at reforming the state apparatus, fiscal balancing measures and those aimed at combating evasion, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday."This government is the government of Romania and in this logic…
Draft law regarding transparency of expenses of dignitaries on foreign trips, not passed by Government (USR)
17:20, 18.08.2023 - Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu does not want the population to find out how much money President Klaus Iohannis spends on foreign trips, Save Romania Union (USR) spokesman Ionut Mosteanu, declared on Friday.He said that the draft law proposed by the USR to ensure transparency regarding the spending…
Liderul USR da de pamant cu Klaus Iohannis: 'A numit mai mulți prim-miniștri de la PSD decat Ion Iliescu'
14:05, 13.06.2023 - Klaus Iohannis tocmai a numit mai mulți prim-miniștri de la PSD decat Ion Iliescu, un record negativ, spune liderul USR Catalin Drula. El afirma ca președintele i-a transmis „ca-l va numi pe Marcel Ciolacu, ca are deja o opinie formata”.„Azi de intampla un record negativ. Klaus Iohannis tocmai a…
PM Ciuca: We are approving a memorandum offerring additional guarantees regarding salaries of begginer teachers
14:40, 08.06.2023 - PM Ciuca: We are approving a memorandum offerring additional guarantees regarding salaries of begginer teachers. On Thursday, the government will approve a memorandum by which it undertakes to offer additional guarantees regarding the salary of begginer teachers and investments regarding the infrastructure…
PSD's Ciolacu: I'm sorry government has to answer for what others should've done in 30 years
14:01, 08.06.2023 - PSD's Ciolacu: I'm sorry government has to answer for what others should've done in 30 years. National chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday that he is sorry that the incumbent government and ruling coalition have to answer for things that should have been…
Memorandum on salary increases granted to Education staff through new Salary Law to be adopted Thursday
15:30, 07.06.2023 - Memorandum on salary increases granted to Education staff through new Salary Law to be adopted Thursday. On Thursday, the Government will adopt a memorandum regarding the salary increases granted to Education staff through the new Salary Law in order to strengthen the government's guarantees regarding…