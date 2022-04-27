Peter Eckstein-Kovacs: 'Constitutional Court has jurisdiction over the other public state institutions'

Stiri Recomandate

Podul din Zatoka, distrus de o rachetă. Circulaţia pe pod, în direcţia spre Odesa, a fost oprită (VIDEO)

Podul din Zatoka, distrus de o rachetă. Circulaţia pe pod, în direcţia spre Odesa, a fost oprită (VIDEO)

Podul din Zatoka a fost distrus de o rachetă, marţi după amiază. Informaţia a fost confirmată de consilierul şefului Administraţiei Militare Regionale Odesa, Serghei Bratciuk, menţionând… [citeste mai departe]

Parcul fostei Prefecturi din Lugoj, devastat inainte de Paste. Mai multi tineri au smuls bancile si cosurile de gunoi

Parcul fostei Prefecturi din Lugoj, devastat inainte de Paste. Mai multi tineri au smuls bancile si cosurile de gunoi

Politistii lugojeni fac cercetari dupa ce mobilierul stradal din parcul fostei Prefecturi a fost distrus. Bancile si cosurile de gunoi au fost smulse si aruncate la intamplare… [citeste mai departe]

Gavrilița, după împușcăturile de la Cobasna: La moment situația e stabilă. Experții trebuie să se pronunțe pe riscuri

Gavrilița, după împușcăturile de la Cobasna: La moment situația e stabilă. Experții trebuie să se pronunțe pe riscuri

„Condamnăm asemenea acțiuni și chemăm la calm și pace”. Prim-ministra, Natalia Gavrilița, recomandă cetățenilor Republicii Moldova să continuie să… [citeste mai departe]

Cum arată Marius Balo, profesorul român întemnițat 8 ani în China. Cum se simte de când a ajuns în România

Cum arată Marius Balo, profesorul român întemnițat 8 ani în China. Cum se simte de când a ajuns în România

Cum arată acum Marius Balo? Povestea lui a făcut înconjurul lumii. Acesta a fost profesor în România, ulterior a ajuns într-o închisoare din China unde a stat 8 ani. Bărbatul… [citeste mai departe]

Ce tarif are Claudia Pătrășcanu pentru o cântare. Face mii de euro după divorț EXCLUSIV

Ce tarif are Claudia Pătrășcanu pentru o cântare. Face mii de euro după divorț EXCLUSIV

Claudia Pătrașcanu sau Claudette, după numele său de scenă, admite că în viața sa lucrurile par să fi intrat într-o fază mult mai liniștită. După divorțul de fostul ei soț, Gabriel Bădălău, cei doi au reușit să-și… [citeste mai departe]

Președintele Senatului, Florin Cîțu, se află într-o vizită în Ucraina

Președintele Senatului, Florin Cîțu, se află într-o vizită în Ucraina

Președintele Senatului, Florin Cîțu, se află într-o vizită în Ucraina Florin Cîțu.        Foto: Arhivă.Florin Cîțu.        Foto: Arhivă. Președintele Senatului, Florin Cîțu, se află astăzi într-o… [citeste mai departe]

Botoşani: Aproximativ 100 de elevi participă la Olimpiada Naţională de Religie

Botoşani: Aproximativ 100 de elevi participă la Olimpiada Naţională de Religie

Aproximativ 100 de elevi de la toate seminariile şi liceele teologice ortodoxe participă, începând de miercuri, la faza naţională a Olimpiadei de Religie, care se desfăşoară, pentru a doua oară, la Botoşani. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul german se aşteaptă la o creştere economică mai slabă din cauza războiului din Ucraina

Guvernul german se aşteaptă la o creştere economică mai slabă din cauza războiului din Ucraina

Guvernul german se aşteaptă la o creştere economică mai slabă şi la o inflaţie de aproape două ori mai mare decât preconiza anterior pentru 2022, din cauza războiului din Ucraina, a sancţiunilor impuse… [citeste mai departe]

IMM-urile solicită Parlamentului să respingă noile taxe

IMM-urile solicită Parlamentului să respingă noile taxe

Noi obligații birocratice ar putea fi introduse pentru antreprenori, fiind vorba de o inițiativă legislativă prin care se achită includerea într-un registru – Catalogul Firmelor, realizat de Camera de Comerț. [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO: Gaze lacrimogene la protestul ucrainean din Kherson

VIDEO: Gaze lacrimogene la protestul ucrainean din Kherson

O înregistrare video obținută de Reuters arată un grup de ucraineni care protestează în orașul Kherson din sudul țării. Protestatarii au fluturat steaguri ucrainene și au scandat împotriva lui Volodymyr Saldo, fostul primar al orașului Kherson, care a fost numit din nou în funcție de… [citeste mai departe]


Peter Eckstein-Kovacs: 'Constitutional Court has jurisdiction over the other public state institutions'

Publicat:
Peter Eckstein-Kovacs: 'Constitutional Court has jurisdiction over the other public state institutions'

nominee Peter Eckstein-Kovacs, a former of , said on Wednesday that this high court's power to rule on particular institutional disputes among public authorities "has and will continue to cause a stir".

PM Ciuca: 'We are analyzing the requests of the Kyiv government'

PM Ciuca: 'We are analyzing the requests of the Kyiv government'

18:15, 27.04.2022 - Romania will analyze the requests of the Kyiv Executive regarding the supply of weapons to Ukraine, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday.

Tinutul Buzaului / Buzau Land, validated as UNESCO Global Geopark

Tinutul Buzaului / Buzau Land, validated as UNESCO Global Geopark

20:25, 13.04.2022 - Tinutul Buzaului / Buzau Land has obtained, on Wednesday, the official validation as UNESCO Global Geopark, thus being recognized as a territory with natural and cultural values of global importance, informs the Buzau County Council (CJ).

Romania's economy digital component is over 20 pct of GDP (online stores' assoc)

Romania's economy digital component is over 20 pct of GDP (online stores' assoc)

14:55, 13.04.2022 - The digital economy is an important component in Romania's economy, being estimated at over 20 pct of the Gross Domestic Product, Oleg Roibu, vice-president of the Romanian Association of Online Stores (ARMO), said on Wednesday at a specialized conference.

WB Group President on official visit to Romania next week

WB Group President on official visit to Romania next week

11:10, 08.04.2022 - World Bank Group President David Malpass will come to Romania for a two-day official visit starting Wednesday, April 13, the WB announced in a statement on Thursday evening, Agerpres reports.

Government approves recognition of public utility status of Prison Fellowship Romania Foundation

Government approves recognition of public utility status of Prison Fellowship Romania Foundation

22:05, 30.03.2022 - The government has approved, on Wednesday, through a decision, the recognition of the public utility status of the Prison Fellowship Romania Foundation, an NGO that runs charitable activities for persons in detention.

Basketball: Romania to participate with both teams in Chengdu World University Games

Basketball: Romania to participate with both teams in Chengdu World University Games

17:35, 23.03.2022 - Romania's men's and women's teams have been invited by the International University Sports Federation (FISU) to participate in the competitions of the Chengdu World University Games (China), this summer, the Romanian Basketball Federation announced on Wednesday, Agerpres reports.

Ukrainian men attempting to get into Romania by crossing Tisza river caught by policemen

Ukrainian men attempting to get into Romania by crossing Tisza river caught by policemen

14:00, 16.03.2022 - Several Ukrainian men have been discovered by the border policemen after crossing the Tisza River to reach Romanian territory, the spokesman for the Territorial Border Police Inspectorate (ITPF) in Sighetu Marmatiei, Iulia Stan, informed on Wednesday, Agerpres reports.

Gov't'passes bill on protection of whistleblowers in public interest

Gov't'passes bill on protection of whistleblowers in public interest

19:36, 09.03.2022 - The Government adopted in Wednesday's meeting a bill on the protection of whistleblowers in the public interest, which aims to facilitate the process of reporting violations of the law and strengthen measures of support and protection for whistleblowers.


