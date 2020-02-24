Parliament meeting for investiture of Orban Gov't II couldn't be held due to lack of quorum

Stiri Recomandate

GALERIE FOTO Patrick Gânțe, transferat de AS Roma » Încă un român în Serie A

GALERIE FOTO Patrick Gânțe, transferat de AS Roma » Încă un român în Serie A

Patrick Gânțe (16 ani, atacant) a fost transferat de AS Roma de la CSM Oradea. +1 FOTO „AS Roma și CSM Oradea au ajuns la un acord pentru transferul atacantului român Patrick Gânțe. Mulțumesc familiei pentru încrederea acordată, mult… [citeste mai departe]

Sportivii de la CSU Craiova, medaliaţi la Campionatul Naţional U18

Sportivii de la CSU Craiova, medaliaţi la Campionatul Naţional U18

În perioada 21-23 februarie a avut loc Campionatul Național U18 la Judo . În turneul organizat la Deva au participat mai mulţi sportivi legitimaţi la clubul CSU Craiova, dar şi la LPS Craiova. Doi dintre sportivii craioveni, Andrei Pasăre (la categoria de 60 kg) şi… [citeste mai departe]

Temerile privind o pandemie cu coronavirus au șters cel puţin 400 mld. euro din capitalizarea bursieră europeană. Și bursa de la București a trecut pe roşu

Temerile privind o pandemie cu coronavirus au șters cel puţin 400 mld. euro din capitalizarea bursieră europeană. Și bursa de la București a trecut pe roşu

Temerile privind o pandemie cu coronavirus au șters cel puţin 400 mld. euro… [citeste mai departe]

O parte din cursuri, suspendate la Universitatea de Medicină din Timișoara, din cauza coronavirusului care provoacă boala COVID-19

O parte din cursuri, suspendate la Universitatea de Medicină din Timișoara, din cauza coronavirusului care provoacă boala COVID-19

Conducerea Universității de Medicină și Farmacie „Victor Babeș” din Timișoara a luat măsuri radicale, astăzi, din cauza coronavirus. Astfel,… [citeste mai departe]

Ora 18.00 | Klaus Iohannis face declaraţii, după decizia CCR privind neconstituţionalitatea numirii lui Orban premier

Ora 18.00 | Klaus Iohannis face declaraţii, după decizia CCR privind neconstituţionalitatea numirii lui Orban premier

Preşedintele Klaus Iohanis face declaraţii, luni, la ora 18.00, la Palatul Cotroceni, după decizia Curţii Constituţionale, prin care s-a admis conflictul constituţional… [citeste mai departe]

CCR: Desemnarea candidatului la funcţia de prim-ministru trebuie să asigurare coagularea majorităţii parlamentare pentru un nou Guvern

CCR: Desemnarea candidatului la funcţia de prim-ministru trebuie să asigurare coagularea majorităţii parlamentare pentru un nou Guvern

Curtea Constituţională a constatat, luni, în acord cu Decizia CCR nr.80/2014, că desemnarea candidatului la funcţia de prim-ministru… [citeste mai departe]

Călătorie printre victorii » Simona Halep, la al 20-lea trofeu în 7 ani

Călătorie printre victorii » Simona Halep, la al 20-lea trofeu în 7 ani

Simona Halep a câștigat sâmbătă al 20-lea trofeu al carierei, o numărătoare care a început în 2013, pe zgura de la Nürnberg și care a continuat neîntrerupt în fiecare an Au trecut șapte ani de când Simona Halep a strâns prima oară în brațe un trofeu… [citeste mai departe]

Președintele intervine în scandalul momentului. Reacția lui Iohannis la decizia CCR

Președintele intervine în scandalul momentului. Reacția lui Iohannis la decizia CCR

Anunțul Administrației prezidențiale vine dup ăce Curtea Constituţională a decis că Ludovic Orban nu poate fi desemnat a doua oară ca prim-ministru de  Klaus Iohannis.CCR a ajuns la concluzia luni că există un conflict constituțional… [citeste mai departe]

DORIN MĂRĂȘOIU A ADERAT LA PRO ROMÂNIA: CRED ÎNTR-O STRUCTURĂ CU OAMENI NOI!

DORIN MĂRĂȘOIU A ADERAT LA PRO ROMÂNIA: CRED ÎNTR-O STRUCTURĂ CU OAMENI NOI!

Consilierul județean Dorin Mărășoiu, președintele Autorității Teritoriale de Ordine Publică (ATOP) Argeș, s-a alăturat astăzi echipei PRO România Argeș. Fostul vicepreședinte al Consiliului Județean Argeș (în mandatul precedent) a lăsat… [citeste mai departe]

Coronavirusul NU omoară copii

Coronavirusul NU omoară copii

Potrivit Organizației Mondiale a Sănătății (OMS), riscul de deces din cauza coronavirusului este mai mare la pacienţii în vârstă şi nu sunt consemnate cazuri la copii. Statisticile recente arată că, până acum, coronavirusul nu a ucis niciun copil cu vârsta sub nouă ani, transmite mediafax. Nu avem încă un vaccin anticoronavirus,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Parliament meeting for investiture of Orban Gov't II couldn't be held due to lack of quorum

Publicat:
Parliament meeting for investiture of Orban Gov't II couldn't be held due to lack of quorum

Parliament's meeting for the investiture of the II was closed on Monday by Speaker of the Deputies' , the (PSD) interim Chairman, who announced that there was no quorum to carry out the works. of the Chamber of Deputies announced that out of 456 MPs, only 188 registered their presence.

"Because there is no quorum, I declare the meeting closed," Ciolacu mentioned.

According to the joint regulation of the Deputies' Chamber and the Senate, in order for the meeting for the investiture of the Orban Gov't…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Hearings of Orban Government II members to continue in Parliament

12:57, 18.02.2020 - Hearings of the ministers picked to be part of the Orban Government II continue today by the specialist committees of Parliament. According to the schedule approved by the standing bureaus in a joint sitting, the picks to be heard today are Virgil Popescu for minister of economy, energy and business…

Parliament: Meeting for the investiture of the new Orban Gov't to take place on 24 February

16:00, 11.02.2020 - Parliament's meeting for the investiture of the new Orban Government will take place on Monday, 24 February, at 16:00hrs, according to the decision of the Joint Standing Bureaus. According to the timetable established by the leaderships of the two Chambers of Parliament, the hearing of the proposed…

Censure motion debate and vote set for Wednesday

20:12, 04.02.2020 - Parliament will debate and vote on Wednesday, starting at noon, the censure motion tabled after the government assumed responsibility for the bill providing for two-round mayoral elections, the joint Standing Bureaus have decided today. The censure motion titled "Orban Government/PNL - putting Romanian…

Speaker Ciolacu advises Premier to resign office if he wants early elections, not count on PSD

20:19, 03.02.2020 - Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies and acting leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu brushed off on Monday allegations about PSD having entered an agreement with the ruling National Liberal Party (PNL) to trigger early elections, and advised PM Ludovic Orban to resign office and…

President Iohannis convokes extraordinary session on election of mayors in two rounds

13:05, 20.01.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis on Monday announced in a press statement he made at the Cotroceni Palace that he already sent to the Parliament his request to convoke an extraordinary meeting during which the Government will assume responsibility for the law on the election of mayors in two rounds.  According…

Speaker Ciolacu meets U.S. Ambassador Zuckerman

15:32, 13.01.2020 - Speaker of the Deputies' Chamber Marcel Ciolacu has met on Monday with U.S. Ambassador in Bucharest Adrian Zuckerman.  The meeting took place in the office of the Deputies' Chamber Speaker at the Palace of Parliament and lasted approximately one hour.

Parliament meeting for Govt's assumption of responsibility on certain draft laws to take place Monday

15:50, 18.12.2019 - Parliament will convene on Monday in a joint meeting for Government's assumption of responsibility on the draft laws of the state budget and the budget of social insurance for 2020, as well as for the amendment of OUG No.114/2018, the joint Standing Bureaus have decided on Wednesday.  The meeting…

President Iohannis to participate in Parliament's solemn session devoted to Revolution, events organised in Timisoara

12:56, 14.12.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis will participate on Monday in Parliament's solemn session devoted to the celebration of 30 years since the Revolution and several events organised in Timisoara. According to the agenda, the head of state will participate on Monday, starting at 12:00, in the joint solemn session…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 24 februarie 2020
Bucuresti -1°C | 18°C
Iasi 0°C | 10°C
Cluj-Napoca -3°C | 8°C
Timisoara 0°C | 13°C
Constanta 1°C | 15°C
Brasov -3°C | 9°C
Baia Mare 0°C | 7°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 23.02.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 909.965,52 7.297.529,52
II (5/6) 3 101.107,28 -
III (4/6) 285 1.064,28 -
IV (3/6) 6.729 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 8.106.043,20

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 24 februarie 2020
USD 4.4395
EUR 4.8024
CHF 4.5257
GBP 5.7281
CAD 3.3365
XAU 240.461
JPY 3.988
CNY 0.6314
AED 1.2086
AUD 2.9261
MDL 0.2493
BGN 2.4555

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec