Parliament meeting for investiture of Orban Gov't II couldn't be held due to lack of quorum

- Hearings of the ministers picked to be part of the Orban Government II continue today by the specialist committees of Parliament. According to the schedule approved by the standing bureaus in a joint sitting, the picks to be heard today are Virgil Popescu for minister of economy, energy and business…

- Parliament's meeting for the investiture of the new Orban Government will take place on Monday, 24 February, at 16:00hrs, according to the decision of the Joint Standing Bureaus. According to the timetable established by the leaderships of the two Chambers of Parliament, the hearing of the proposed…

- Parliament will debate and vote on Wednesday, starting at noon, the censure motion tabled after the government assumed responsibility for the bill providing for two-round mayoral elections, the joint Standing Bureaus have decided today. The censure motion titled "Orban Government/PNL - putting Romanian…

- Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies and acting leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu brushed off on Monday allegations about PSD having entered an agreement with the ruling National Liberal Party (PNL) to trigger early elections, and advised PM Ludovic Orban to resign office and…

- President Klaus Iohannis on Monday announced in a press statement he made at the Cotroceni Palace that he already sent to the Parliament his request to convoke an extraordinary meeting during which the Government will assume responsibility for the law on the election of mayors in two rounds. According…

- Speaker of the Deputies' Chamber Marcel Ciolacu has met on Monday with U.S. Ambassador in Bucharest Adrian Zuckerman. The meeting took place in the office of the Deputies' Chamber Speaker at the Palace of Parliament and lasted approximately one hour.

- Parliament will convene on Monday in a joint meeting for Government's assumption of responsibility on the draft laws of the state budget and the budget of social insurance for 2020, as well as for the amendment of OUG No.114/2018, the joint Standing Bureaus have decided on Wednesday. The meeting…

- President Klaus Iohannis will participate on Monday in Parliament's solemn session devoted to the celebration of 30 years since the Revolution and several events organised in Timisoara. According to the agenda, the head of state will participate on Monday, starting at 12:00, in the joint solemn session…